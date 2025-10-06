How The Incredibly Powerful Full Moon On October 7 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful Full Moon on October 7, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week. This is a Mars-focused week with Mercury entering Scorpio on October 6 and the Full Moon in Aries on October 7. This is a time for courage and honesty. Mars will be invigorating and inspiring, bringing us a lot of fuel and stamina.

While Virgo season had us second-guessing our actions, Libra season is preparing us to move forward and embrace the challenges and obstacles that could be looming. Nevertheless, we feel empowered and awakened. The Full Moon shows us that what we want is worth fighting for, and we should not second-guess ourselves.

Aries

To continue to grow and expand, you need to apply what you have learned, dear Aries. Saturn taught you that these lessons are ongoing, and next year, you will begin the courses once more. This lunation is showing you how to evolve as a person and reflect on the habits you need to change. Libra season has also been testing your relationship dynamics, and sometimes you need to focus on yourself to understand what steps will help you evolve.

Taurus

During this lunation, you will be cognizant of your energy levels, Taurus. If you’re feeling a lot of stress, focus on activities that bring you a sense of calm, as they will help you recalibrate. Meditation or journaling are perfect outlets for you that help you analyze and understand your emotions, especially if you can’t find someone to share your feelings with. You may also find that upgrading your workout routine brings you calm, while reading a good book, listening to music, or drawing can ground you.

Gemini

During this transit, friendships will be essential since they bring inspiration and guidance. Saturn in Aries taught you that you should focus on prioritizing the people who are there for you, and now that the Full Moon is in your sign, you will be more prepared to cut people off. Yet, Libra season allows you to meet new people. This week will bring a shift in your communication now that Mercury, your ruler, is in the sign of Scorpio, allowing you to be more open with people and express your grievances more comfortably.

Cancer

During this Full Moon transit, you will finally receive accolades and appreciation for your hard work, dear Cancer. You are managing all these responsibilities that are pushing you to evolve and grow. This will be an ongoing process, continuing until Saturn enters Aries once again next year. The Moon in Aries will show you how you work well with others. If you are given leadership roles, you will see your gifts. Teachers, bosses, and mentors are noticing the hard work you pour into your craft.

Leo

Overall, the Full Moon will serve as a stepping stone for you to understand what you actually want within your career, Leo. The Moon is showing you how to put your plans into action, while Mars is motivating you and pushing you forward. The Full Moon brings back some energy from the Saturn in Aries transit, but now you have a game plan as you wait for things to flow. This is all preparing us for when Saturn returns to Aries next year, so prepare to wear your new armor.

Virgo

The Moon allows you to discover your power and to feel a lot better about yourself, especially after the eclipse cycle. This Aries Full Moon is about finding your voice, so do not shy away from what you have to say. Focus on taking control and rewriting your story, as the Full Moon will be an excellent moment for you to start a new chapter. This week, you will also learn to unlock your full potential. Be your own cheerleader, Virgo.

Libra

This Full Moon will help you feel more connected to your friends, romantic partners, and even business partners, dear Libra. Aries energy is here to show you what you want and how to be honest with yourself. Learn from the past relationships that transformed you. Libra season is demanding more from us as we prepare for the Saturn in Aries return next year. With Mercury now in Scorpio, prepare to have honest conversations with those around you. You’re entering a new chapter where stronger connections will matter more to you than the superficial.

Scorpio

Powerful transits are occurring this week with the Full Moon in Aries and Mercury now in your sign, Scorpio. You will feel motivated to work harder and prepared to handle surprises that come your way. The Moon reminds you to take care of yourself and to be mindful of your schedule. If you’re overworked, focus on self-care and rest. You are learning how to put yourself first, especially if you’ve been pouring too much into others without reciprocation. Learn to see who truly deserves your time and love.

Sagittarius

This week, connecting with your artistic outlets will allow you to create something beautiful, Sagittarius. The Moon in Aries is here to enlighten you, bring inspiration, and connect you with your artistic endeavors. This is a time for you to explore new ideas and connect with your muse. Don’t limit yourself this week. Take time to meditate and reflect, as new ideas could flourish in your dreams. Your imagination is going to bloom this week, and with Saturn in a fellow water sign, you will surprise yourself with all of the new ideas that you have brewing.

Capricorn

Under this Aries Full Moon, you will be analyzing your relationship dynamics with your family members. You may take on the role of a leader at home, or if there are conflicts, you could become the mediator for the rest of your family. The Full Moon allows you to be more compassionate and understanding. Since Libra season is showing us what is required to bring balance, you may take on projects at home. Learn to listen to others and work well with them. Patience is a virtue.

Aquarius

The Full Moon will be a social period for you, Aquarius, helping you to meet new people and get involved with your community. Libra season is showing you that deeper connections matter, and this is something the Full Moon will echo. If you were a hermit over the last several weeks, you will now have the courage to join an organization, help your community, or take on a leadership role. This will be an electrifying and thrilling period.

Pisces

You will understand a lot about your worth during this Full Moon transit, dear Pisces. The Libra season will prepare you to take action, which is completely different from the Full Moon in your sign last month. During this transit, you will feel optimistic about what awaits you, and Mercury in Scorpio will add support. Mercury helps you to think outside the box, so this is a great week to learn new things. Expect to receive insights and have a clearer vision when doing research or analysis.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.