5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting October 6

Starting on October 6, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week. Now that Mercury and Mars are in the same sign, the Scorpio energy will be potent. The Full Moon in Aries is ruled by Mars, making this quite a powerful period for the signs below.

On October 6, the Moon and Mercury will show us what to prioritize and how to awaken our inner warrior. Venus will influence us to take it easy when the Taurus Moon enters the stage on October 8. Closing the week is the Gemini Moon on October 10, making our communication a lot less superficial thanks to the influence of Mercury.

The Scorpio energy may feel intense, but it will bring power and confidence to the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes all week.

1. Aries

The Full Moon brings to light what you need to change in order to progress, dear Aries. This is a good time to start cutting out bad habits and focus on being more mature.

Mercury enters Scorpio, preparing you for tough conversations and giving you the fortitude to face any challenges that come your way. Power and trusting yourself are the themes of this week for you.

During this Libra season, your hard work is finally being noticed. Avoid feeling fearful, and instead focus on your past experiences. You’ve overcome obstacles in the past, and this knowledge helps you grow further and not shy away from facing your problems. Don’t hold everything in and reach out to a support system if you need it.

2. Taurus

This week, you will be making moves with the transits working in your favor, Taurus. Mercury's presence makes this a period in which diplomacy allows you to win more friends.

It is also a social transit, so others are especially enamored by your personality and aura. Single Tauruses could meet someone new. Working well with others will also be part of this transit, which will be echoed during the Full Moon in Aries.

The week allows you to radiate in confidence, so cheer for yourself. Don’t let the past disillusion you, and allow yourself to experience the fun that this time will bring. The Moon in your sign will boost your relationships, and the Moon in Gemini shifts your focus to savings.

3. Gemini

The Aries Full Moon indicates the start of a new routine, Gemini. You have some wonderful ideas that will help to motivate you this week.

There will also be a focus on how you work with others, especially in a team setting. If you have to work on something with co-workers, Mars and now Mercury in Scorpio allow you to tackle anything. You may even feel comfortable guiding and becoming a mentor for others.

The transit will make it easier to learn and grow from each experience, especially since Saturn is entering this part of your chart once again next year. The Moon in Taurus shows you how to prioritize self-care and enjoy the free time that you have. Meanwhile, the Moon in your sign prepares you for a fresh start.

4. Libra

Libra, spend time with friends, connect with your personal projects, and focus on Venusian activities this week. While the Aries Full Moon may feel a little dramatic, this will be a period of growth and understanding.

When Mercury enters Scorpio this week, it shifts your attention to your goals and dreams. Try not to overwork yourself or create conflict with others during or after this Full Moon. You must practice patience.

The week will feel more joyful when the Moon is in Gemini, helping you see your vision more clearly. The optimism the transit will bring can help you reconnect with a lost dream.

5. Scorpio

Love will be on your mind this week now that Mars and Mercury are in your sign, Scorpio. Although the Martian energy will motivate you to fight, your focus will shift to romance when the Moon enters Taurus. If you’re in a relationship, the week will show you how to honor and be there for them.

Love will be expressed freely now that Mercury is helping you to be more vulnerable. Single folks may meet new people since the Libra season will expand our social circles. The Moon in Gemini brings healing and self-empowerment, as you continue to be the center of attention. Your popularity soars, so set the example and be a leader for others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.