3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From October 6 - 12, 2025

From October 6 to 12, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. When you are trying to improve your finances, you must embrace patience with the process. As much as you’d like to see a sudden turnaround, rarely is that the case. Instead, it comes through responsibility, healing your wounds of lack, and being consistent with what you want to attract. By embracing these efforts in your financial life, you can achieve success, regardless of the state of the economy.

The week of October 6 brings a financial goal to fruition, while also delivering new and exciting opportunities toward greater success. Be sure that you continue to work on changing your energy surrounding wealth, and allow yourself to take chances when they arise. Pay close attention to what arises in the days ahead, so that you will be ready to seize a new financial opportunity.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Respect the process, dear Pisces. You have been on a journey of extreme patience ever since Saturn entered your zodiac sign in 2023. While this has been a tedious time, Saturn saves its rewards for its last dip into a zodiac sign. With Saturn having returned to Pisces at the beginning of September, you can expect that everything you’ve been working towards will finally arrive.

This process of receiving the rewards of your efforts for the last few years will peak with the Full Moon in Aries on Tuesday, October 7. While Saturn moved through Pisces, you also experienced the eclipse cycle within Aries and Libra, which was all about assets, inheritance, and learning your true worth. The Aries New Moon on March 29 was also a solar eclipse, the last in that cycle, which means this Full Moon is all about your financial goals coming to fruition. This isn’t just the work you’ve invested in during the last six months of the Aries lunar cycle, but since 2023. You first had to know you deserved it before you could attract it into your life.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Pay attention to the conversations you’re having, Libra. On Monday, October 6, Mercury will shift into Scorpio, where it will remain until October 29. Scorpio governs financial offers, investments, and partnerships that can benefit your bottom line. However, there is a transformative quality to this zodiac sign that requires you to go deeper than what is on the surface. As Mercury shifts into Scorpio, you will engage in productive conversations about how to better your financial standing. You will also be on the precipice of accepting an exciting and lucrative new offer.

With Scorpio ruling over your finances, you may have to work through themes of self-worth and lack on a deeper level than others. This energy requires you to transform your inner voice and belief system so that you can see that being financially successful is your birthright and not something you must earn. As your energy begins to align with that of true abundance, you will also be in a position to entertain new offers and elevate your finances. Use this time to advocate for your worth in the workplace, scrutinize investment offers, and partner only with those who bring value to your dreams.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Trust your instincts, Leo. As a fire sign, you are comfortable taking bold action toward achieving financial success and new levels of wealth. You also yearn for the finer things in life, yet as part of this, you must understand that material wealth doesn’t replace learning what makes you authentically valuable. You are in a completely different place now than you were this time last year, which means you must approach your finances through a new lens. Rather than looking outside of yourself to take action, or solely focusing on material proof of your success, it’s time to look inward.

Jupiter shifted into Cancer earlier this year, igniting luck within your life through your intuitive connection to the world. Jupiter in Cancer heightens both your intuition and your connection with the source or the creator, allowing you to receive psychic downloads. While you can trust this energy, it may not hold the physical proof that you are used to receiving. On Wednesday, October 8, Jupiter in Cancer will positively align with Venus in Virgo, bringing deep insight into how to improve your finances. Consider connecting with your guides, meditating, or bringing greater awareness to your intuition so that you can finally understand how to move forward in this new chapter of your life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.