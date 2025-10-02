Deep Love Finally Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of October 6 - 12, 2025

During the week of October 6 to 12, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. Monday, October 6, carries an intense energy as the Aries Moon rises and Mercury shifts into Scorpio. The Aries Full Moon on October 7 is potent, as this is the end of a cycle that began in 2023. With Mercury’s entry into Scorpio, courage will be a necessity, and so will truth. This requires that you discuss anything and everything in your relationship, rather than sweeping the uncomfortable bits under the rug. Aries is the fearless leader, while Scorpio is the unraveller and alchemist. Together, this energy will help you transform your romantic life by embracing courage and truth.

On Wednesday, October 8, Venus will align with Jupiter in Cancer. This transit asks that you pay attention to the details, release your need for perfection, and surrender to the process of love rather than try to control it. While matters of the heart will be at the forefront this week, a bigger story is at play. Venus is all about love and relationships, and as it moves through its transits, it also represents a process of growth. This week, you are guided to do what’s best for you and move away from any stereotypes or obligations. The week ahead is one of courage, in which you are guided to seize opportunities. Once you let go of what you thought you wanted, you just may finally find your forever love.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You always have a choice, dearest Libra. The Full Moon in Aries on Monday, October 7, offers you an opportunity to choose growth, clarity, and healing. However, you may not be in a place to make this decision just yet. Since 2023, the Aries and Libra eclipses have centered around your growth, along with your romantic life. There have been challenges, but there have also been incredible moments of clarity and love.

This process was meant to help you determine whether the relationship you are in supports your soul journey in this lifetime, or if it is an important karmic lesson in the process. There are no easy answers when it comes to matters of the heart, and because of your innate desire to be connected in partnership, choosing to let go of a relationship can be difficult. Yet, this Full Moon in Aries will also provide you with the knowledge of what you are meant to do.

The Aries Full Moon on Monday, October 7, gives you the chance to reflect on the lessons and status of your romantic life since 2023. This is when the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra began, and it gives you a chance to see how far you’ve come, both personally and in your relationship. You should know by this point whether your relationship has the foundation to keep growing, or if the same issues repeatedly present themselves as obstacles. While you will have a choice with this lunation, it won’t be the last one. Once Saturn returns to Aries on February 13, 2026, you will have a chance to take a deeper look at the karmic lessons within your romantic life. Do everything you can to create the strongest foundation possible so there will be no doubt about who you’re meant to be.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Entertain the possibilities, sweet Taurus. There has been a great deal of activity within your romantic life recently, specifically if you’re married or in a highly committed relationship. This energy has had you reflecting on the nature of your connection and the alignment or reciprocity that is present, or possibly lacking. While you may have experienced challenges in this area of your life, Mercury’s entry into Scorpio on Monday, October 6, will help matters.

Mercury is the planet of communication, and in Scorpio, it centers around your relationship, matters of the heart, and the kind of life you envision, all through the lens of truth. Scorpio is a great energy to work with if you’re looking to reconnect with your partner or heal a tumultuous past. It can help you see that the challenging times were necessary to get to those that bring a smile to your face. However, you must be able to discuss everything, and not just the parts that are easy.

Mercury's shift into Scorpio will bring an opportunity to have important conversations within your relationship. If you’re in the process of trying to improve your relationship, this energy will help spur transformative and vulnerable conversations that will lead to greater healing. However, if you’re single, be mindful of an ex trying to get a second chance, and stay open to new romantic offers. No matter your relationship status, this energy will heighten themes of communication. Be sure that you’re listening to your heart around this time, and don’t forget all that you’ve learned about the kind of love you genuinely deserve.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Create the relationship that helps you live your best life, Pisces. The astrological energy this week heightens your desire for freedom and meaning within your life. This can feel like a transformative time as your beliefs shift, and you begin to focus on what you genuinely need. Spirituality, including themes of twin flames or fated relationships, will figure heavily into this energy, as will travel or relocation. You are up for an adventure, not just in terms of a trip, but for your own soul.

On Wednesday, October 8, Venus will align with Jupiter in Cancer. With Mercury in Scorpio, this means a new love or a new beginning in a current relationship. However, you must also be willing to let go of what you thought your ideal relationship or partner would look like, so you can make room for what is meant for you.

This week also carries karmic energy, though not necessarily in a negative way. Karma itself is neither good nor bad, but simply a reflection of what you send out through your actions and choices. What occurs throughout the week will be because of past choices that you’ve made. Whether this is previously walking away from a narcissistic relationship or moving to a new location, you have walked the path to bring you precisely to where you are meant to be. Be observant of what arrives during this period and keep an open mind because the love of your life may not arrive looking like you expected.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Hold space for the possibilities, Capricorn. On Wednesday, October 8, Venus in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing up themes of new romantic possibilities. If you’re currently in a relationship, this doesn’t mean that you will be breaking up or adding a third party into your life. Rather, it may mean getting over a hurtful or challenging aspect of your past so that you can fully embrace the love you already have. If this is the case, then it’s important to discuss what you and your partner want the future to look like. This doesn’t mean that you must follow a specific plan, but you should allow yourself to renegotiate the agreements of your relationship to ensure you are in alignment.

As Venus in Virgo meets Jupiter in Cancer on Wednesday, October 8, it’s important to hold space for all of the possibilities. If you are single, this week’s energy has new love written all over it. Jupiter in Cancer essentially expands your romantic prospects and the importance of love in your life. As Venus teams up with the planet of luck, you are given the green light to follow your heart, say yes to a date, or go all in with a new commitment. This is made more intense because Virgo governs your house of luck, so there is truly nothing here to fear and everything to gain.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Let yourself embrace change, Sagittarius. This week, you will need to become comfortable changing your mind and your feelings. The Full Moon in Aries on October 7 brings about an awareness involving commitment and your feelings toward marriage. As the zodiac sign most known for having a fear of commitment, this has been an essential part of your romantic journey.

During the Aries and Libra eclipses, you were urged to see that committing to the right person doesn’t restrict your freedom but actually encourages it. You may have had to move through lessons of self-sabotage or learn to advocate for what you want, but it has been a worthwhile process. As the lessons of the last few years, since 2023, finally synthesize with the Aries Full Moon, there will be changes ahead. Don't resist the process.

Following the Aries Full Moon, Venus in Virgo will align with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a change in how you define your goals and how a particular person in your life sees you. Their view of you was based on an outdated version, but it has affected your personal path a great deal. However, the Aries Moon will help you understand that the best course of action is to simply align your behavior with your beliefs. Remember, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Simply live your life, and when you hear from that special person, be open to matters turning out far better than you’d previously imagined.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.