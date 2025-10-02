Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 6 - 12, 2025

During the week of October 6 to 12, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. At the start of the week, the Aries Full Moon will peak and Mercury will shift into Scorpio. This is the final moment in a story that began in 2023 when the eclipse cycle of Aries and Libra began. This energy will help bring your dreams to fruition, while also bringing clarity to the choices that you are guided to make in your life. Mercury will remain in Scorpio through October 29, making this a powerful time for transformation and exploring what resonates with your soul. This energy is all about allowing yourself to witness the beautiful ways that the universe has been guiding you, so that you can seize a life-changing opportunity when it arrives.

Advertisement

While the Aries Full Moon and Mercury in Scorpio bring themes of transformative fruition, Venus in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Cancer on Wednesday, October 8. Venus in Virgo focuses on practical ways to achieve abundance, while Jupiter in Cancer brings luck, especially to your relationships and home life. Everything that occurs this week is part of the divine plan for your life. You just must trust it.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your new life has finally arrived, dearest Leo. On Tuesday, October 7, the Full Moon in Aries will rise, bringing to fruition plans that you began making in 2023. Whether you’ve actively focused on what you want to achieve or dealt with a series of expected events, your life has been in a transformation and upgrade period since the Aries and Libra eclipses began two years ago. This was a time to challenge your previous beliefs and start to entertain new dreams for your life. While challenging at times, you are now entering a period when everything you’ve been trying to manifest will finally come to fruition.

The Aries Full Moon this week reflects the New Moon and solar eclipse in Aries earlier this year on March 29. The Aries lunar cycle influences new beginnings, but because it’s also attached to the eclipse portal, you have been going through a massive karmic clearing as well. Take time to reflect this week, specifically on what has changed within yourself and life since 2023. It may not be what you had planned, but there is something magical about this space you’re now in. There is greater freedom, connection to source, and the ability to choose what is right for you, rather than following the plan of others. Let this be the beginning you’ve been seeking, and embrace all that it took to bring you to this powerful moment in your life.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Abundance is only found through transformation, sweet Pisces. As a water sign, you tend to have greater comfort with change than other zodiac signs. Yet, these past few years have been challenging because there has been a sense of stagnancy. You knew what you were headed towards, yet the rewards and opportunities didn’t arrive as quickly as you hoped. Patience is often your strong point, but even you were beginning to wonder when your intuition would pay off. All of your work and dreams have paid off, though, and as Mercury enters Scorpio on Monday, October 6, you will finally understand why everything had to happen in the way that it did.

Mercury will remain in Scorpio through October 29. Scorpio energy brings themes of luck, new opportunities, and abundance. It helps you to firmly exit your comfort zone. With Mercury in this water sign, there will be heightened communication, conversations, and new offers coming in. This will be a powerful time to change your life and embrace the process that it took to reach this point. Don’t waste time wondering why it took as long as it did, but smile as you realize the universe was always working in your favor.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to do a complete overhaul of your life, Capricorn. It can be especially difficult for you to admit that your life isn’t what you had hoped and to begin the process of a complete overhaul of everything that you currently know. The issue is that it is seldom just one area of your life that you must focus on. If something feels off, it’s not just your personal life, romantic matters, or career that must be transformed. Rather, it's the entire way you approach life.

This week, the universe is bringing positive and abundant energy as confirmation for your choices. It is time to stop resisting the very path that will bring you to your fate. Look critically at what must change within your life. Don’t make excuses for others or tolerate less than what you need. This is a time to take that innate black and white approach that you have and use it to decide if something (or someone) is helping you live your best life, or not. Don’t talk yourself into tolerating mediocre when you are meant for the incredible.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.