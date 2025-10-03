Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, October 4 — Something Is About To Change

Pallas stations direct in Aquarius on Saturday, October 4, 2025, bringing change to each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom and your ability to problem-solve situations in your life. Pallas has been retrograde in Aquarius since June 10, guiding each astrological sign to reflect and consider possibilities for how to move forward in your romantic life. If you've been unable to take action or genuinely move forward, all of that is about to change. Starting on Saturday, you will have a return of divine guidance and the ability to work through issues or challenges in your romantic relationship.

While this is positive for you and your relationship, you also need to be mindful of the energies that free-spirited Aquarius carries. If you’re hoping to stick with what has worked in the past, or what you feel like you should do, then allow yourself to overcome obstacles. Today marks a time of free thinking and expression, where you can gain insight into the best way to move forward in your relationship and life. Be willing to explore new ideas and perspectives. Embrace the possibilities with your partner and try something new together, knowing challenges will always occur, but how you work through them is everything.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, October 4, 2025:

Aries

Allow yourself to see the truth, dear Aries. Aquarius energy governs your house of social connections, including your romantic relationship. As Pallas stations directly in your social connections, you will receive wisdom on who is supporting you, helping you become your best self, and who isn’t.

It's time to critically examine your romantic relationships and friendships, so that you can understand what it means to be surrounded by those who genuinely want the best for you.

Taurus

Lean into exploring your personal dreams, Taurus. Pallas will station direct in Aquarius, highlighting your ability to feel good about yourself.

Feeling good about yourself can help you determine what you genuinely want from a relationship, rather than making decisions that others think are best for you.

With the energy of Aquarius present, you will have to embrace your independence and be sure that you’re making choices that are in alignment with your truth.

Your relationship should be one that you fully choose, not because it feels like it checks the boxes of others.

Gemini

Give yourself space to receive clarity, Gemini. Aquarius is the ruler of your house of luck, new beginnings, and travel.

This energy is incredible to work with in your romantic life, as you are guaranteed to succeed, whether you’re planning an exotic trip together or embarking on a new phase of your relationship.

With Pallas stationing direct, helping you to travel, hold space for the clarity you want. The answers may not automatically present themselves for how to move forward, so give yourself time and be sure you’re willing to follow your heart.

Cancer

Knowing what you want is the first step to achieving it, Cancer. Asteroid Pallas will station direct in Aquarius in your house of transformation and change.

While you’ve felt that something was off, or that there was a new beginning on the horizon, you haven’t yet found yourself being presented with opportunities.

But all of that changes as Pallas stations direct. You have greater clarity on what you are looking for in your romantic life and what you have space for.

Once you can feel confident with your own desires, it will then become easier to attract what you are seeking.

Leo

Don’t feel guilty for the process it took you to get here, dearest Leo. Aquarius energy governs your house of romance, love, and dating.

While Pallas was retrograde, you may have felt indecision about a particular relationship, or if you wanted to progress matters with a new love interest.

This hesitancy led to some harsh disagreements and challenges in your romantic life. However, as Pallas stations direct, you will finally understand your own feelings.

Feelings allow you to receive the clarity you’ve been looking for, and for you to finally say yes to love.

Virgo

Don’t be afraid to make it up as you go, Virgo. The idea of surrendering to the flow and making decisions as you progress your relationship or life path may seem daunting. However, that is precisely what you are meant to do at this moment.

Aquarius is an air sign, which means that there’s an energy of expansion present as Pallas stations direct. With Pallas in Aquarius, you are being guided to focus on yourself. Don’t box yourself in with plans or think having a checklist is what leads to romantic bliss.

Be willing to be present in the process and let yourself make decisions as they arise without overthinking them.

Libra

You must decide what feels right for you, sweet Libra. Asteroid Pallas will station direct in Aquarius in your house of commitment and marriage.

You and your partner may have recently reached an impasse. Whether you weren’t sure how to move forward or if you wanted to, a stagnancy was present that limited growth.

Limited growth has been a confusing and treacherous time in your relationship; however, there is hope. Pallas in Aquarius reminds you that you can design your romantic life however you see fit, no matter how unconventional it is.

Allow yourself this freedom and the chance to experience this love.

Scorpio

Every idea needs a plan to come to fruition, Scorpio. You’ve begun moving through a new phase in your domestic life that is meant to free you from what has been holding you back.

With Pluto’s entrance to Aquarius and now the end of Pallas’s retrograde in this air sign, you should be ready to take a crucial step in your life.

Pallas direct in Aquarius represents the ability to make a plan for your own liberation. Liberation may involve a move or changing circumstances with those with whom you live.

Sagittarius

There’s no such thing as being too communicative, Sagittarius. You are always interested in expanding your perspective to discover the ultimate truth. However, while this is your personal path, you tend to withhold information in romantic conversations.

There’s a feeling of not wanting to lay all your cards on the table or be too vulnerable in order not to get hurt. However, in the current situation, it’s what is unsaid that is creating difficulties in your romantic life.

Allow yourself to be fully open and honest, and trust that the right person will love you regardless of what you are.

Capricorn

Give yourself credit for how far you’ve come, Capricorn. You tend always to be so focused on the next accomplishment that you tend not to give yourself credit for what you’ve already achieved.

Whether in business or romance, you must let yourself focus on what you have rather than how to get what you don’t yet possess.

Pallas direct in Aquarius helps you to embrace the wisdom of your soul, practice gratitude, and recognize the clarity that you may already have everything you once dreamed of.

Aquarius

Embrace a new sense of inner confidence, Aquarius. Asteroid Pallas has been retrograde within your zodiac sign since June 10. During this time, you may have felt less confident in yourself and your decisions.

While the process of questioning yourself was meant to help you attain a new level of self-wisdom, it hasn’t always been an easy one. As Pallas now stations direct in Aquarius, you should begin to feel a heightened sense of confidence.

Confidence is what allows you to cultivate a life of everything you’ve ever wished for, without thinking you must give up something else in the process.

Pisces

Your intuition has always been on point, sweet Pisces. Aquarius energy governs your house of intuition and dreams, making this period of Pallas’s retrograde a challenging one. You aren’t accustomed to receiving intuitive downloads, and yet no confirmation from the universe that they are true.

Yet, that is precisely what has been happening. The purpose of the course has been to learn to trust yourself and not lean on that outside validation.

Once Pallas is direct in Aquarius, you will finally start to see evidence of everything your intuition has been telling you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.