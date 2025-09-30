Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 1, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading is here for October 1, 2025. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, where it will be for nearly three days, allowing you to truly feel your emotions and explore what being authentic means in your daily life. October begins with Aquarian energy, which emphasizes the importance of caring for others at the start of the new month.

The collective tarot for everyone is the Knight of Pentacles, reversed. Today, we often struggle to maintain focus. There can be distractions pulling your attention in various directions. You might not know which singular task to focus on, so procrastination goes up and productivity goes down. Let's look to the tarot for what might be the most challenging to navigate on Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, October 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, you are a dynamic fire sign with an eternal spark of youthful energy. There's a side of you that remains a thoughtful optimist, and for that reason, you typically view change with high hopes for the future.

Today's tarot card for October 1 is about life taking a turn in a new direction. You will experience a shift in your life that moves you out of one situation into another. Try not to resist it; this tarot card indicates that your detour, while tough, is fated and meant for you. Stay curious and ask the universe, "What are you trying to teach me?"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it's time to take the blinders off and see things for what they are. You tried, and you may have aimed to believe in the best outcome. However, there are times when a tough Taurus like yourself must throw in the towel and call it a day.

Admitting you were wrong is hard for you, but the Seven of Swords, reversed, is encouraging you to accept a situation for what it is, even if the truth was murky at first. You will find peace after you relax and set the fight down. It's not yours to battle anymore.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles

Gemini, you're a social creature, and you're meant to be around people, showering others with your love and adoration. You try your hardest always to be there, and even though you rarely ask for anything in return, inside you hope people will do the same during your time of need.

Today's Five of Pentacles can be a tough card to read, because it's a symbol of disappointment caused by people you thought would care for you and reciprocate your giving energy.

During times when you feel left out or isolated, ask the universe what you need to learn about standing alone. How might this season of isolation help you to become stronger?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

Cancer, you are an intuitive person, and once you sense something, you either become deeply committed to that emotion or dismiss it.

The Three of Wands is a wonderful card during times when you're unsure whether to follow your gut or not. It affirms what you know you need to do.

Today may be one of those days when you feel strongly convicted about a particular topic, person or situation, your confidence increases, and you will be ready to take action. Trust and believe in yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

Leo, you are a strong and determined person, and when you set your sights on a goal, it's only a matter of time before you hit your target.

You may be slow at first as you sort through various tactics to figure out which one will work best for you, but it's only a matter of time before you pick up momentum.

The Six of Wands is a sign of sure victory after a period of hard work and effort. You may feel uncertain at times about your potential outcome; however, the tarot is saying your wins are coming.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands, reversed

Virgo, as a zodiac sign ruled by Mercury, you can be very thoughtful about decision-making. Being thoughtful can give you a talent for quick decision-making.

When you have thought things through enough times, you learn to listen to your first instinct and run with it. You know what you want and how you want it.

But today's tarot card, the Two of Wands, reversed, is about lacking the ability to decide on something quickly. You may be going back and forth on the problem, unsure about how to resolve or finalize it.

If you don't know the answer right away, leave it alone until you do. You will figure things out on your own in good time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Fool, reversed

What is your goal, Libra? Today, the traits that are typically considered personality strengths may be weaknesses in relationships. Do you tend to be agreeable and flexible?

Then, you might be underprepared should you decide to delegate or trust that others will do what needs to be done, especially when they are procrastinating. Are you likely to avoid asking for help? Then you might fall short on what you need.

Today's Fool tarot in reverse is a warning against making decisions that work against you, instead of holding out to see what others will do. Ensure that you prioritize your own needs and care for yourself as a top priority.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Hold your chin up high, Scorpio. Today's task is to be brave about your wants and needs. You can be intensely focused on what others are doing to the point where, in the moment, you put yourself last and forget that you matter as well.

Today's tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles reversed, warns against low self-esteem caused by overthinking or comparing oneself to others.

Try not to look at how good (or not so great) someone else has it in life to measure your own self-worth. Instead, focus on what you're doing and how it makes you feel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you are an excellent judge of character, and you can tell when a person is being authentic or not.

Today, you'll be measuring the actions of a leader, determining how you perceive their decisions and intentions. Initially, you may not want to judge, but today's tarot card is indicating that it is necessary to do so.

The King of Swords, reversed, is about a person who is misusing their power over others. You often can tell the difference when you pay close attention to what's going on around you.

Your voice could be used as an instrument to call attention to what you see. Weigh your words carefully, but also be willing to say what you know needs to be communicated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you are always on the hunt for new ways to improve finances and to make money. So, when you realize how the economy is going, it can create stress — not only for your circumstances, but for how you perceive it to be for others.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, is a tarot card that resonates with issues related to income disparity or a feeling of being hindered by financial burdens and expenses. This will pass, but for now, you will need to work a little harder and more creatively to resolve the inner turmoil and conflict.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess

Aquarius, with the Moon in your sign, this is a peak time of self-awareness and inner knowing. You often experience intellectual bursts of insight and intuition, feeling as though you're receiving numerous psychic flashes. Since everything happens for a reason, don't brush your experiences aside as mere coincidence. The universe is moving in your life.

The High Priestess tarot card indicates a period of hidden knowledge being revealed to you now. Pay attention to your hunches, as there may be a specific reason related to relationships or your ability to impact others this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Wands

Pisces, you are a peaceful zodiac sign who doesn't enjoy conflict or arguments with others. You prefer to be around people who are loving and kind, and you often aim to embrace social situations where support and loving energy are expressed openly and generously.

The Five of Wands is a warning to be extra cautious when you can sense that a person is trying to create problems or make life miserable. Avoid gossip. Try to avoid getting involved in petty small talk. Steer clear of situations that will compromise your values.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.