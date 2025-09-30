4 Zodiac Signs Start Living The Good Life After October 1, 2025

After October 1, 2025, four zodiac signs start living the good life. Pluto retrograde is often a time of reckoning, but it also reveals the hidden openings that can change everything. What once seemed final now looks like a new beginning. Who knew?

On October 1, fortune doesn’t just turn by accident. Rather, what's about to take place feels like it's been in the making for years. For three zodiac signs, Pluto’s influence shows us that transformation is not only possible but inevitable. This turn of fortune comes as a direct result of resilience. We stuck it out, and now we're seeing how that has paid off. Renewal is the word of the day.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Pluto retrograde has you reflecting on the past, Cancer. However, on October 1, you will begin to notice that it's time to do more than reflect. It's time to act. As soon as you start putting in the effort, the universe comes back with a promising reward.

Pluto's energy has you getting over things you didn't think were possible. Not only that, but as soon as you get over them, you'll notice that everything in your world seems brighter and easier.

This is the real turn of fortune, Cancer, and it has you feeling inspired to see where it will take you next. Peace of mind leads to possibility, and that brings you hope, stamina, and direction.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

This is a day when you get to see yourself for who you are, meaning a tough, resilient, and intelligent person. October 1 may start out as a regular, ordinary day, but for you, Leo, Pluto retrograde adds a touch of hope. Things just seem to sparkle.

Don't be surprised if someone offers you a job or a primo opportunity during this time, as the retrograde energy has you feeling like you want to try something new. That's a good impulse, and it's one you may want to run with.

This day is about you realizing that your power never left you. You are reminded at this time that no setback is permanent. This is the beginning of the good life, Leo. Nice first day!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Pluto retrograde really makes an impression on you, dear Capricorn. On October 1, you'll see firsthand that the weight of the past is finally starting to give way. Change is coming, and wow, are you ready for it.

This is a day when you feel the tides turning in your favor. An area of your life that once felt stuck and a little dead starts to open, giving you new life and the idea that you're about to make some real progress.

Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the universe is here to reiterate that for you, Capricorn. Your amazing persistence and fortitude lead the way, and Pluto has your back. The universe is supporting you while letting you know that everything in your life, right now, is about renewal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.