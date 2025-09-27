Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading Is Here For September 28, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading is here for September 28, 2025. The Sun is in Libra, so it's time to focus on how you interact with others without losing yourself in the process. The Moon is in Sagittarius, so it's the perfect time to learn about relationships for personal self-improvement.

Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Wands, reversed, which represents harmony and positive and uplifting socialization. The stars and cards are speaking loud and clear; today is a wonderful day to invest time in others with the intent of improving relationships by creating quality memories. Now, let's find out what else this may mean for each astrological sign on Sunday.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Sunday, September 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands

Aries, you have a reputation for being a lone warrior. You are great at leading the pack, and that often means being comfortable with your own company. However, there are times when it's beneficial to create memories with others, and that requires some adjustments in your perspective.

Today's tarot card, the Four of Wands, encourages you to create room in your life. What might be adjustable in your daily routine that would allow you to focus on socializing and leaving work behind freely? What can you do to plan ahead so that it all works together seamlessly?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Swords, reversed

Taurus, you are often very successful at what you do. You are protective of your reputation, and you usually look for new ways to outdo yourself. You may not mind having a routine that you stick to.

But the risk in doing the same things over and over again is feeling burned out. Change is positive because it gives your mind a fresh perspective when you return to the grindstone.

That's the message for you today from your tarot card, the Four of Swords, reversed: be open to change. Don't let yourself become stuck in a rut. Aim for diversity.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups

Gemini, it's a good thing that you're curious because today you'll want to explore all the ways you can enjoy quality time with the people you love.

Spending time with others is very meaningful to you. You love creating memories. As a person who is always looking for new things to do, the idea of creating reasons to do things with others can be exciting.

For your daily tarot card, the Page of Cups, you are encouraged to find artistic activities or to teeter on the creative side of things. Consider planning events that can be enjoyed in the future. Today can be your Day 1.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups

Cancer, family has always meant a great deal to you. You often envision a world where there's peace, harmony, and a sense of hope. It's one of the reasons why your intuitive nature can feel overloaded.

You may pick up on the loneliness in others. Today's a lucky day for you because you can make a difference by being yourself.

Your daily tarot card opens the door to dreams, but it's also about illusions for the future. Envision what you hope your world could be like. Then, make a decision to create the world you desire to live in.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Three of Swords

Leo, you are forgiving, but sometimes you are a person who will hold a grudge. Today's advice is not to let the pain or sorrow of the past bring you down. You shouldn't focus solely on the past. The future ahead holds much promise. You want to live freely, and that liberty starts in your heart with yourself.

Today's advice for you from the Three of Swords is to allow yourself to experience the disappointments that come up when you're quiet. Invite the universe to help you release them. Then, from a space of forgiveness, look for ways to move forward fearlessly. Hurt feelings can hold you back; don't allow it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, sometimes people can expect or hope that others will do the heavy lifting for them. They want someone to invite them out or make the first phone call. They want a person who will try hard to get their attention instead of doing it themselves.

Today's advice from the Knight of Pentacles, reversed tarot, is not to be that type of person. If you crave socialization with family or friends, be the one to initiate it. Don't be shy. Ask for what you want.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Libra, some situations, including relationships, have an end date. You may not know when the right time to talk about parting ways will be, but you can approach the topic with care and sensitivity. You can tell when you and someone else are spending time together more out of duty than true companionship.

Today's tarot card, the Tower, reversed, invites you to name things for what they are. It's better to be honest and explore how you may bring closure to what's already over. Why extend the inevitable when it's your life waiting for you to start a new beginning?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you're not the type of person to be overly fearful, but there are times when you worry about someone, and worry becomes overthinking. You realize how much you care. You start to feel like you need to be a better friend. What may initially feel negative can become a positive motivator for closeness.

Today's tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, asks you not to procrastinate spending quality time with people who mean something to you. Be spontaneous. Why put off for tomorrow what you can do today?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The World, reversed

Sagittarius, you like to tie up loose ends. You don't want to be a person who makes a promise but doesn't fulfill it. So, when you tell someone that you would like to see them or do something together, the goal is to follow through.

Today's tarot horoscope card is The World, reversed, and may bring to mind the moments when you suggested something, but didn't follow through. It's not too late to do it, and you can pick back up where you left off, today.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, you are a person people trust and respect. So, when you say something, it holds stock. You tend to note ideas that foster a sense of tradition, and you enjoy making memories that are thoughtful and meaningful for yourself and others.

Today's tarot card, the Eight of Wands, picks up on life's fast-paced energy. You may sense a need to be more adaptable and in tune with what your family needs or wants during the holiday season. Today's a good day to discuss what others are planning, so you can prepare in advance.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you value freedom, and as a sign recognized for innovation and change, you are considered open and receptive to new ideas. This trait is what makes it so easy for you to initiate or suggest doing something that falls outside the norm.

Today's tarot card, the Eight of Swords, reversed, invites you to explore new ways of relating with others. You can try a retreat, start therapy or consider hiring a personal life coach to work on improving communication.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you are someone who tries very hard to remain harmonious with everyone. You want to get along with people, regardless of what's happening. When there's a problem, you want to solve it. You prefer to work through challenges and keep people feeling whole and loved.

So, today's tarot card, the Ten of Cups, reversed, is a reminder of your deepest longings for friends and family — unity. If you experience situations that threaten to divide or break a relationship, seek ways to foster healing and connection.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.