Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, September 28 — Relationships Grow Stronger

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the Moon in Sagittarius aligns with Mercury in each zodiac sign's love horoscope, teaching you how to remain emotionally safe. While the Moon moves through this fire sign, you will be on the search for truth and meaning, which also brings about an open mind. While your emotions are focusing on seeing the good and understanding the lessons, Mercury in Libra inspires you to seek peace. As the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mercury in Libra, you will find all the right words to mend any hurt or broken hearts so that you can get back to enjoying the love that you have created.

The Sagittarius Moon may help you to take a step back and see the meaning behind any recent challenges. Mercury in Libra facilitates compromise and a resolution that fosters peace in relationships. Sagittarius is the sign of the seeker, helping you to see beyond what occurred, yet Libra is the zodiac sign of partnerships and peace. Together, this creates the perfect energy for a reunion or resolution in your romantic life. While this will affect those in relationships the most, it may also help with your own inner process as you move past a breakup. By focusing on peace, you can finally move forward with that special person in your life or be ready to take a chance on someone new.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 28, 2025:

Aries

Don’t get in your head, dear Aries. The energy today calls for you to make peace within your relationship. To do this, you must let go of worrying that you will say the wrong thing and instead trust your heart.

The conversation that you need to have in your relationship isn’t one that you have to fear. Try to focus on moving forward as a couple rather than getting caught up in what has happened.

You do have the ability to move with love in this conversation, but you must let go of being overly critical of yourself.

Taurus

Take a chance on yourself, Taurus. You need to trust in your ability to know precisely what you need. There are significant changes you are looking to make in your life; however, you must be the one to advocate for yourself.

The energy today is ripe for you to take the lead in your romantic life by saying what you’d like to improve or heal in your relationship. While you don’t have control over how your partner will react, you must lean into the power that you have to speak up for yourself.

Gemini

Hope is not lost, sweet Gemini. The alignment of the Sagittarius Moon and Mercury in Libra activates two of your deepest romantic houses.

This energy isn’t solely about dating, nor is it about marriage. Instead, it fuses to reflect that your relationship is a part of the life you love.

Today is all about ensuring you and your partner are on the same page, not just regarding larger issues, but also in the time you spend with one another.

Use this as a chance to talk about how to reignite the flame so that you can see for yourself that this relationship does have a chance.

Cancer

Lean into what must be done, Cancer. Mercury in Libra highlights meaningful conversations that need to take place involving your home, family, and relationships. At the same time, the Moon in Sagittarius is also helping you to see what needs to be said and expressed to turn matters around for the better.

This energy empowers you to take the lead in your romantic life and discuss positive changes you can make to your home and life. While you may find yourself discussing moving in, this could also be something as simple as deciding on a color for the bedroom. Just be sure you’re honoring your feelings in any conversation you have.

Leo

Focus on how you can work better together, Leo. You are one of the most dynamic fire signs, as you effortlessly seem to call everything you desire into your energy.

Your romantic life is no exception. With the energy today of Sagittarius and Libra being highlighted, you need to focus on how to work better together with your partner or new love interest.

Themes around plans for marriage may arise, so be sure to have a conversation, not just talk to your partner, as this will help you continue to be a magnet for love.

Virgo

Be honest, dearest Virgo. Today, you may feel underappreciated by your partner or someone close to you in your life. Although you have been busy taking care of everything at home, and for your relationship, you haven’t been feeling that same exchange of energy.

While you may be feeling frustrated or disappointed in how your partner has been treating you, don’t just wait for matters to change. Instead, use the energy today to be honest about how you’ve been feeling and what you need, as this will help you to renegotiate the agreements within your relationship so you can receive what you need too.

Libra

Speak your truth, but have an open mind, dear Libra. With Mercury in your zodiac sign of Libra, you are being encouraged to share your perspective and beliefs with your partner.

However, with the Sagittarius Moon in your house of sacred understanding, you may not be seeing the complete picture of the situation.

Be sure that you’re not making any assumptions or judgments at this time, as you may not be aware of what your partner has been moving through. This doesn’t mean you must sacrifice yourself, but you do need to have an open mind.

Scorpio

Not every thought you have is real, Scorpio. While you are always one of the most intuitive zodiac signs, you need to be careful about trusting all of your thoughts today.

You may feel a sense of unease or the resurfacing of old wounds. This energy is calling you to check in with your inner self.

Use this time to ensure that you are actively approaching your relationship more healthily and are proactive in using affirmations.

Not every thought is the truth; sometimes it’s just the voice of your inner self, guiding you on how to love yourself better.

Sagittarius

Lean on the people around you, Sagittarius. The Moon in your zodiac sign of Sagittarius is helping you to get in touch with your feelings.

As the Moon aligns with Mercury in Libra, you are being urged to reach out to your partner or friends and share how you’ve been feeling. This situation may not involve a current romantic partner, but rather an ex or the return of an old fear.

By opening up and trusting those closest to you, you can gain a deeper understanding of what you’re feeling. You don’t have to hold everything inside, especially when you have so many people around you love you.

Capricorn

Listen to your inner self, Capricorn. You have been in a busy phase of your life, especially concerning career and romance.

However, today’s energy calls you to quiet your mind and start listening to your inner self. Your intuition is always on point, although you may not fully trust where it guides you.

Today would be an excellent time to write in a journal, meditate, or take a walk outside. You need to connect with your inner self so that you can redirect your inner path now, before you create further distance from the one you love.

Aquarius

Plan something together, Aquarius. You are a very independent zodiac sign, and because of that, you rarely wait for anyone to make plans. This can be in small matters, such as what you’ll do on the weekend, or larger in terms of trips and experiences you want to enjoy.

However, today you are being urged to come together with your partner and friends to work together on a plan. Be sure to be open to receiving help and taking their opinion into account.

You are on the verge of an exciting new adventure, but you must remember that you don’t have to embrace it on your own.

Pisces

Take a chance on a new love, Pisces. The energy today inspires a change in how others see you.

This will help to draw a new connection into your life that holds the possibility of a dramatic and intense love affair. While you’ve been working on remaining open and knowing your worth, today you will ask for a chance to give this person a chance.

You can’t always plan for when love will enter your life, but you can choose to be open to it. Be mindful of who you encounter today, and be sure that you’re not playing hard to get or any games of the heart. If you’re interested, please let us know.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.