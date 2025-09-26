What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 27, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Saturday's tarot horoscope is here for September 27, 2025, with insight into what each zodiac sign needs to know about the day. The Moon will enter Leo and the Sun will be in Libra, two very social zodiac signs. You're encouraged to work and build up your friendships. Relationships provide a solid sense of inner courage and strength on Saturday.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Two of Cups, reversed, which indicates that there may be emotional strain when spending time with family or friends that needs to be addressed. Find out what this means for your astrological sign for this Saturday?

What your zodiac sign needs to know about September 27, 2025, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands, reversed

Aries, even you can reach a point where you will wave the white flag of surrender. There may be a battle you've tried to win for too long, and now you realize how futile it is to persist.

The Seven of Wands, reversed, reveals challenges that feel emotionally draining. Know if something is worth your time. Remember, you can never get it back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you are a pretty determined zodiac sign, so when you've decided to get something done, it's basically finished, and no one has to worry.

So, today's tarot card, the Ace of Swords, is a positive sign for you when it comes to projects. It represents the completion of a goal you're working on. If you're wondering if what you need to do will go through, the answer here is yes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

Gemini, your second wind is here after a long period of feeling like this day would never come. Now that you have regained your strength and courage, you can pick up where you left off and improve your life.

The Chariot is your tarot card for Saturday, reminding you that winning isn't always about things flowing smoothly. There may be moments when you feel like you've lost or quit. But, as always, the war is won by those who never give up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

Cancer, it takes time to get to know someone you like, and even if you love a person, they can still surprise you. You may try to understand or compromise, but there will be moments when the differences are hard to overcome.

That's the message behind The Lovers, reversed tarot card — a misalignment of values. You may have to disagree on this one and learn to appreciate differences. People can grow apart, but it's possible to grow back together again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups, reversed

Leo, you can have a very strong sense of loyalty toward people and things. The Six of Cups, reversed, is a warning about looking too far back and letting the past ensnare you out of nostalgia.

Are you romanticizing the past? You may think that it looks so much better in the past compared to what you're going through now. Distance can make your heart feel fonder, but rosy retrospection is not always accurate, because what you recall is not necessarily factual; it can be how your mind rewrites the memory.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, it's perfectly normal to have days when you feel less affection toward a job or career you love. It's normal to want a connection to the work you do, but it's human to have moments where you feel distant and the sentiment is lackluster.

You may be considering quitting or questioning your life's purpose. Today's tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to sit and become a little comfortable with these negative emotions. They may prompt fresh motivation when your feelings catch back up again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Swords, reversed

Libra, try not to allow yourself to feel anything other than joy and happiness for the life you've lived. When you've been hurt or someone you love has been emotionally wounded, you want to protect their feelings at all costs.

The Queen of Swords, reversed, may be a tarot card that you relate to today. You may wonder if anger will turn into bitter frustration. It's good to process your thoughts, but not to let them consume you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups

Scorpio, you are the type of person who, when you care, want the object of your adoration to feel supported and loved. So, when you see a person who claims that they have a genuine commitment to you or someone else, and you sense aloofness, it can cause you to doubt the genuineness of their sentiment.

The Four of Cups represents introspective energy where you ponder what you want and how you want it expressed outwardly. You may have to ask for it, but it's better knowing you did than to wait and see.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you like momentum. You want to feel like the things you do are working out. The Six of Swords, reversed, can represent a feeling of frustration.

You love to watch relationships flourish and people grow into who they are meant to be. It's odd when you (or someone you know) puts in significant effort but gets no results.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, you don't mind setting a situation on hold if you feel like you need to. But what you will learn today is that there comes a point in time where you have to make progress, and you don't want to wait around anymore.

The Hanged Man tarot card is a warning, and it's not to let yourself become too comfortable with stagnancy. You can fall into a rut and become complacent. Make a move.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit, reversed

Aquarius, you're used to being an outlier, and you don't mind that you're so unique. It still feels lonely at times. But today, according to your daily tarot card reading, it's time to show up and socialize.

You may be reluctant to put yourself back out there in the world. The Hermit, reversed, is an invitation to break out of your seclusion and mingle with people. You've got a lot to offer the world, and you'll enjoy yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor

Pisces, you're a softie, but that doesn't mean you don't know how to be bold and firm. You are your own boss, and you know how to assert yourself. You are much stronger than people realize.

The Emperor tarot card represents you and all your inner strength and courage. You have to connect with your power core. Listen to your intuition, and let it guide you when you're on the right path.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.