Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 25, 2025

Your zodiac sign's message from the tarot horoscope for September 25, 2025, is here. Here's what you need to know about Thursday, when the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Scorpio.

The collective tarot card for everyone today is the Ten of Swords. Today can bring signs of betrayal due to the Moon in Scorpio's ability to bring out secrets and reveal hidden motives. Pay attention to body language signals from friends and family on Thursday, as they may hold powerful meaning. Let things happen and trust that whatever is unpleasant today, the future has a reason for it. Now, let's find out what today will bring for each astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Thursday, September 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Aries, your wishes can and will come true. If there is a zodiac sign capable of making what they want happen, it's you. You dream bigger than life, and you don't like to quit on anything that you desire.

So with the Nine of Cups as your daily tarot card, it's believed by the stars that you're in a prime position for success. Don't let self-doubt or worry override your fears. Instead, let courage take the wheel and drive you to your destiny.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Swords, reversed

Taurus, you're ready to move on from the past. You can be so stubborn at times that you remain stuck on a thought or an idea. But the grip of the past is weakening, and you are ready for change. You can turn that indignation into productive energy.

You can find a way out of black-and-white thinking. With the Three of Swords, reversed as your tarot card of the day, you no longer let the sting of past concerns bother you. They are over, and it's time for a brighter outlook.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor

Gemini, it's time to be brave and look for ways to show courage. You are one of the more adaptable zodiac signs in astrology, and that is because you think with an open mind.

Your tarot card, the Emperor, invites you to tap into the inner warrior and use it to fight for yourself. You have to say what you need to say and make a statement. This can be as simple as writing a personal statement or being honest with someone about a concern you have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man, reversed

Cancer, you have come to a place where you know waiting for others can be harmful to yourself. You are gentle, patient, and kind, but there comes a point when a line must be drawn in the sand.

You have to let patience become less tolerant. The Hanged Man, reversed, says that it's good to be someone who refuses to wait for much longer when you know you can't recoup your time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Wands

Leo, you may be overthinking a problem and need to make a decision sooner rather than later. You like to sit back and calculate your moves before you pounce with confidence.

Today's tarot, the Two of Wands, is asking you not to let yourself become trapped by the what-ifs. They will always be there. Your opportunity to do what you want to do may not. Take action while you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, you are going to be very successful in a future project. You are so confident and hardworking. You often map out every detail and figure out what you want to do and when.

So, when you have the Ten of Pentacles, it matches your energy. You will see an outcome for your hard work and effort. You'll have a wonderful experience. Anticipate it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, you may not sense urgency on a project, but today is not meant for procrastination. You have a go-with-the-flow energy about you, and you may not like the idea of pushing too hard when you prefer to see how things map out for you naturally.

However, a warning is coming to you from the Page of Pentacles, reversed today. It's saying advises against anything that could be misconstrued or interpreted as laziness. Remain proactive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you're going to learn something new about a person that changes your perspective of them on Thursday. You have a strong intuitive edge to you, and that often rises when you sense there's an incongruency surrounding a person's character.

Today's tarot card, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is asking you to listen intently. A secret may be revealed, and it will be a confession that matters to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

Sagittarius, everything you've ever wanted is yours for keeps. You dream and you love to expand. You have a desire to watch things grow, driven by a love of progress. You're just ambitious naturally.

The Nine of Pentacles is a tarot card that is about materialistic success, and you're going to love it. This prediction could be about a future shopping spree or a gift giving to you one day. Live with anticipation and expectancy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Sun

Capricorn, today's going to be a wonderful day. You have a lot to be thankful for, and you may catch yourself smiling over the little things. You may find it hard not to feel gratitude for all that your life offers, even if there are moments when you wonder what can improve.

The Sun tarot card is about seeing the best in others, your circumstances and your life. Don't be afraid to appreciate and cherish all your blessings. Count every one of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The World, reversed

Aquarius, a chapter in your life is coming to an end, in a good way. You have always envisioned a future that is vastly different from your past. Your ingenious way of thinking gives you hope, and today that hope may plant a seed that will grow into something later.

The World, reversed, closes the door to a moment in time that makes room for the future you desire. You have a right to be sad during times of transition, but the most important thing is to remember that goodbye to one thing is a hello to another.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

Pisces, you will have a brilliant idea that you feel compelled to follow through on. You are a giver, and when you feel like you have found something special, you pour all your energy into it.

Today's tarot card, the Ace of Wands, invites you to channel your magical energy into a project, relationship or something you feel like you need to explore.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.