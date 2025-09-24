Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, September 25 — A Courageous Era Begins

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, Mars in Scorpio will karmically align with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, helping you to see that the most significant changes are always those that first begin within yourself. This creates a strong motivation to act on your instincts and explore the type of relationship that resonates most deeply with your heart. You no longer are afraid of the depths, but seek them out, knowing it’s where your forever love lives.

While Mars in Scorpio is helping you to explore your inner depths, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is allowing you to transform your beliefs and life. Pluto is the ruler of the underworld and the ruling planet of Scorpio. They both carry the same transformative energy of the alchemist, helping you to see that the truth is never something to fear, but to embrace courageously. With the confidence of Mars, you will be apt to choose transformation or change, rather than run from it. This can help you address issues in your relationship, be honest about your feelings, or take a leap of faith in the name of love. The changes that occur with this energy begin within yourself as you realize it’s not about creating what you think you should, but in allowing your life to be a product of your own inner growth.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 25, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve an upgrade, beautiful Aries. Today’s energy between Mars and retrograde Pluto brings about a truth involving those you surround yourself with. This may also reveal a secret or new information about a romantic partner.

You are being urged to take this as confirmation that you’re meant for more than what you’ve been settling for.

This is an upgrade, not just romantically, but in who you call a friend, and in what you choose to give your energy to.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t overlook the details, dearest Taurus. Mars in Scorpio may heighten your romantic ambitions; however, retrograde Pluto is trying to reveal a deeper truth to you.

There is a motivation here for you to start focusing on yourself, which may also mean pursuing your dreams. You will focus on yourself. Just be sure to mind the details of any plans and not rush ahead out of excitement.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t talk yourself into what isn’t meant for you, Gemini. There can be all sorts of reasons as to why you choose a particular relationship or person, especially depending on the different phases of your own life.

Yet, you must connect with your emotional truth and the desire for a deep and transformative bond with the person that you love.

Today’s energy hints at a new beginning where you will no longer talk yourself into why you should love someone, but instead, start to embrace your truth and prioritize your feelings.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure to honor the power of your decisions, sweet Cancer. As Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Pluto, you may see a return of a past person or theme in your life.

This energy can signify positive changes in your romantic relationship, such as marriage, and it can also prompt you to revert to some past patterns. If you want a casual relationship, then that’s what you should choose. However, if you want more than just an evening of intimacy, then you must ensure your choices align with your truth.

This is a chance for you to transform from the past version of yourself into the one you’ve been working to become, so don’t accept less than everything.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are safe to open yourself up to new love, Leo. There is a new beginning is occurring in your romantic life, either through the form of a new partner or a change in your commitment status.

The energy of Mars and retrograde Pluto signifies a deep and powerful romantic relationship that will require you to change certain aspects of your life, including where you call home. While all of this is occurring for your greatest good, you must remain open.

Don’t try to push the brakes too hard in your current situation, as it could interrupt the flow of blessings and love in your life.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to figure everything out on your own, Virgo. Retrograde Pluto is in your house of well-being, preparing for long-term transformation. This will involve how you care for yourself, your relationship, as well as the work that you do.

With Mars currently in Scorpio, encouraging emotional vulnerability, you mustn’t be trying to carry everything on your own. Be willing to ask your partner for help or enlist the resources of a professional counselor.

This period isn’t solely about improving the health of your relationship, but also about yourself, so be sure to seek help when you need it.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Know that you are worth it, dear Libra. Self-worth has been a theme that you’ve been moving through in the most recent chapter of your life.

This has included not just knowing that you deserve the kind of love you have always dreamed of, but also that you are worthy of all your dreams coming true.

Today’s alignment between Mars and retrograde Pluto brings about a moment of truth within your relationship. This may come from an unexpected source or, in the case of your partner finally sharing their truth, it will help you understand your inner power.

Self-worth is not a lesson, but something you’ve deeply embodied and because of that, your relationship will never be the same.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t second-guess yourself, Scorpio. There is a moment of liberation occurring within your life. This new sense of freedom comes from a change in your living situation or your personal healing involving your past.

You’ve been focusing on your growth, and a moment arrives today that will have you stepping away from situations and beliefs that have only kept you trapped in your wounding.

This is an occasion for celebration, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be mourning for what you once wanted. If this arises, don’t let it make you second-guess yourself and all that you’ve worked for.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re going to surprise yourself, dear Sagittarius. You tend to think that you know it all. Although you are the eternal seeker, at each pinnacle of your journey, you believe it is the last. Because of that, you can often surprise yourself when new perspectives or feelings take root.

There will be a new awareness, desire or feeling today that changes the previous plans you’ve made. This will arrive as a surprise to you first, but it will lead you to share it with someone special in your life, or someone you hope to win back.

Let yourself be surprised, and don’t hesitate to share what you’ve recently discovered, as it will help lead you to the love you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become clear on what matters most to you, Capricorn. The energy of Mars in Scorpio is encouraging you to focus on the meaning and depth of the connections in your life, including that with your romantic partner. However, retrograde Pluto brings about a chance to reevaluate your previous actions.

Don't prioritize external measures of success over emotional connection and stability. While your personal success matters, it is nothing without that special someone to share it with.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t back down from a challenge, Aquarius. Mars in Scorpio will align with retrograde Pluto in your zodiac sign of Aquarius today, bringing about a sudden new desire or idea. This new awareness will stem from you listening to your inner self; however, it may require a great deal of effort to bring it to fruition.

It’s not that your relationship will be complicated, but rather certain pieces of your puzzle must be rearranged for you to start listening to yourself. Don’t back down from what seems complex, especially as you finally have the willpower to create your own destiny.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Quiet your mind so you can listen to your heart, sweet Pisces. While you are one of the most intuitive zodiac signs, this ability has been hampered by the diligence that Saturn in Pisces has required of you.

Instead of solely trusting your inner voice, you’ve had to start looking at life and romantic matters in a practical light. However, it’s time to tune back into your inner gifts.

The energy of Mars and retrograde Pluto will bring about a sudden strike of intuition or awareness involving what you are meant to do at this moment. Listen. No matter how illogical it seems, you are being guided by the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.