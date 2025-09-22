Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For September 22 - 28, 2025 — Libra Season Begins

Weekly love horoscopes are here for September 22 - 28, 2025, a refreshing week for each zodiac sign's relationship as Libra season begins, bringing a little more harmony into our lives. While the powerful solar eclipse in Virgo peaked on September 21, we are still very much in the eclipse energy this week. Events connected to eclipses often take days (or in some cases weeks) to play out fully. Eclipses are like guideposts showing us the direction and focus our life will take for some time to come. With this eclipse’s opposition to Saturn, certain relationships may have or will end, although if you are in a healthy, strong relationship, you will be fine. Just know that this aspect can bring about a feeling of restriction or doom and gloom, but if this is the case with you, this energy will lift soon, so don’t take it so seriously or take it out on a partner.

Mars also changes signs on September 22, entering Scorpio and squaring Pluto. This is obsessive and volatile energy that can be brooding and overly intense, so it's best to avoid contentious arguments or disagreements at this time. September 23 is not the day for important decisions, and if you feel confused or misunderstood, give it a few days because this will pass. Don’t act on anything you don’t have clarity on. But it's Libra season now, so you can keep your spirits up by making plans to socialize to the extent you can — just don’t overbook yourself and then flake out! Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week.

Weekly love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from September 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries

Aries, Mercury enters your seventh house of relationships this week, creating a focus on communication with a partner if you have one or other potential romantic interests if you don’t.

Focus on building bonds this week. Mercury in Libra will lighten your (often overly assertive) tone, which will come in handy should any money matters become an issue this week, especially those concerning a partner.

Taurus

Taurus, last week's eclipse fell in your fifth house of love, and it may not have been the most positive of times. A pretty big issue may have occurred in your love life, or in the worst case, a relationship ended.

If you are at odds with someone, Wednesday brings an opportunity for serious (but not negative) communication. You may be able to resolve things so that by the weekend, things are not only back to normal but at a more intimate level.

Gemini

Gemini, this week, the Libra season kicks off a month-long transit of the Sun in your fifth house of love, shining the light on your love life.

If you are single, this can bring an opportunity to meet someone new. The moon also transits your fifth house the first several days of the week, putting a focus on a significant other or someone you may have your eye on.

These are good days to enjoy the moment, because after Tuesday, work may interfere with romance.

Cancer

Cancer, Mars enters your fifth house of love this week, turning up the passion. However, it may also bring a surge of obsessive feelings, jealousy, or a power struggle when Mars begins its square to Pluto on September 22.

This week, hidden matters may come to light. If you can get past the 25th with no problems, you will probably be ok for the rest of the week, and the weekend looks like good times either way.

Leo

Leo, this week, the Mars-Pluto square could bring up issues concerning control or some other conflict that may be unresolved. Be careful of acting on obsessive or vengeful feelings, as this will only damage the relationship.

Rather than getting angry or brooding over an issue, whether real or imagined, have an honest conversation with your partner about anything you feel is imbalanced.

Virgo

Virgo, the lingering effects of the eclipse may still be with you this week, depending on what has happened. Remember that eclipse energy can play out for some days to come, and with its opposition to Saturn in your house of partners, you may feel there are unresolved issues.

Now that Venus is in your sign, it will help a great deal in terms of making you more attractive and putting the focus on you.

Libra

Libra, the eclipse fell in your 12th house, which can bring up any deep-seated issues that need to be released. Have you done this?

Your Libra season begins on September 22. Happy Birthday! In many ways, this eclipse has served as a reset for your personal new year, and with the sun in your sign, you will feel much more confident in terms of being with a partner — or finding one if you are single!

Scorpio

Scorpio, Mars enters your sign on Monday, but it also begins its square to Pluto. You may be feeling obsessive or confrontational this week, or even suspicious.

Do your absolute best not to take this out on a partner, because if you do, you may get a reaction that you don’t like. It would be far better to have an honest conversation about your feelings and make an effort to work out any issues openly and with feedback from your partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Sun enters Libra this week, which means you can expect to socialize more this week.

This will also lighten the mood, so don’t be surprised if you start to feel like you want to connect more with a partner (or find one if you are single). By the weekend, you will be ready for a new adventure!

Capricorn

Capricorn, your love life will experience a shift this week as the Sun enters Libra, creating a shift toward more interest in spending time with loved ones, or if single, a potential love interest.

Mars entering Scorpio on Monday will intensify your desires. If single, you may focus on meeting someone new. Venus in Virgo will help, as it is a very compatible sign for you.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the planet of love has entered your eighth house of intimacy, influencing how you feel in relationships. You may feel a stronger desire to get closer to someone special.

This week, you can feel pretty good about the state of your love life if you allow yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, it was a powerful eclipse that we just experienced, and you may still be feeling the residual effects.

If a relationship ended, there is a very good chance someone new is soon coming along with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your fifth house of love.

Otherwise, Venus has entered your seventh house of relationships, which also draws others to you. If you have a current love interest, expect to spend more time together this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.