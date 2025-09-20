Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, September 21 — A Healing New Era Begins

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, the New Moon and solar eclipse will occur in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. The eclipse will be in the sign of Virgo, calling you to heal and release so that you can have the space to receive what is meant for you. This is the second New Moon in Virgo, with the first occurring on August 22.

You may see similar themes from that time resurface. Virgo is a sign that allows you to heal, while also enabling you to make plans. While this is positive, be sure not to let yourself become overwhelmed during this period. Focus on creating space for healing. Allow the universe to work its magic, so that you can finally attract the life and love that is meant for you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 21, 2025:

Aries

You can’t ignore the signs any longer, Aries. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo represent a call to bring your awareness to your well-being, health, and matters in your romantic life.

Virgo energy helps you to do what is necessary to care for yourself and consistently improve your relationship. Yet, a solar eclipse and a New Moon mean that something outside of your control will occur. It will require your immediate action. Don’t ignore the signs that something needs to change.

Taurus

Prepare yourself for the impossible, dear Taurus. You are not someone who likes radical or unexpected change, yet that’s precisely what will be occurring with the New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo. Virgo rules your long-term relationship and the life of joy that you try to create.

Yet, this eclipse is about learning your karmic lessons and creating space for what you want to receive.

When someone finally shows you who they are, don’t try to make them into someone else or excuse their behavior. Believe them and choose yourself.

Gemini

Dramatic changes are occurring within your personal life, Gemini. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo affects your house of home, family, and romance.

An eclipse generally means that someone is leaving; however, with the new moon, it can also bring new romantic possibilities.

The energy today doesn’t involve casual dating, but a deeply personal relationship to you. Rather than make judgments, try to observe what arises, as you won’t have the full story of the situation until October.

Cancer

Allow yourself to grow into who you are destined to become, Cancer. Virgo energy rules your house of understanding and communication.

With the New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo occurring in this area of your life, you will likely receive an unexpected offer or gain new awareness.

This information will make it impossible to return to the past, but it is part of your destiny. Have an open mind and remember that the universe only will bring you what you are ready to receive.

Leo

This is the moment to dig into your self-worth, dearest Leo. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of finances, values, and self-worth. It may feel like you reach a crisis point at this time, as so much is being stripped away from you.

While a romantic relationship may be on the rocks during this period, you mustn’t be tying your self-worth to anything outside of yourself.

Dive into learning who you are and what makes you worthy apart from any relationship or your financial status, as this is what will make all the difference in moving forward.

Virgo

You are in a phase of transformation, Virgo. When you are within a phase of transformation, as you are now, everything is unpredictable.

You don’t yet know how everything will turn out. While this can be difficult, especially for you, you must allow yourself to trust in the process.

The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo is a time for a personal new beginning in who you attract into your life and how you present yourself in a romantic relationship.

Everything is changing, but that is what will allow you to have the love you deserve.

Libra

You can’t unsee what you now know, Libra. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo occur in the deepest part of your astrology chart.

This area rules your hidden fears and dreams, and the solar eclipse will help bring everything to light. You will come to see your partner in a new light with this energy, and it won’t be one that you can come back from.

When the universe reveals the truth to you, accept it with an open heart, knowing you can’t make a relationship into something it's not meant to be.

Scorpio

Be careful of your choices, Scorpio. Virgo energy governs your house of social connections and your romantic relationships.

This is your place of community. While the New Moon in Virgo points to a new beginning, the solar eclipse signifies that something isn’t as it seems.

Be sure that you’re being honest and transparent in all of your choices today, especially if you’ve been going behind someone’s back.

Anything done in secret will come to light today; you must ensure it doesn't deter your long-term dreams.

Sagittarius

The answers you’ve been seeking will finally arrive, Sagittarius. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo will occur within your house of reputation and self-validation.

This energy has the potential to completely change how you are seen by your partner, or prospective lover. Yet, you must make sure that you’re not trying to control the outcome of any situation.

Virgo likes the details, but the polarity is the surrender of Pisces. Allow yourself to continue focusing on being true to yourself and your values, and let everything unfold as it’s meant to.

It’s not your job to change someone’s perspective of you, but to continue to live your truth.

Capricorn

Not every option is one that you are meant to take, Capricorn. As the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Virgo, you may realize that one of the options that has surrounded you is suddenly taken off the table.

This may be a relationship, or a plan that you and your partner have made together. Try not to let this get you down or deter your faith in the universe, as something better is coming in.

Some options are merely divine tests, so in having one eclipsed from your life, you are one step closer to your destiny.

Aquarius

Allow yourself to be amazed, Aquarius. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of transformation, rebirth, and intimacy.

This area of your life is one of the reasons you are continually able to start over and reinvent yourself, regardless of what has occurred. The energy of the eclipse doesn’t represent a break-up, but in your growth and what you must let go of to continue your relationship.

The past does have a way of coming back around, but when you can let go of its hold on you, then you are also finally ready to move forward.

Pisces

Trust in the process, dearest Pisces. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of romance, love, and dating.

If you are currently in a relationship, this energy will bring a crisis point and prompt a decision about whether to continue together or not.

However, if you’re single, the energy today will bring about an opportunity for romance or the continuing pursuit of creating a life that you love.

Everything will be different after today, but you will be one step closer to where you are meant to be.

