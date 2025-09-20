4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much Happier Era After The Solar Eclipse On September 21

The solar eclipse in Virgo drastically impacts four zodiac signs, but they enter a much happier era once it comes to pass on September 21, 2025. For these signs, the solar eclipse brings an important theme revolving around their self-worth. Virgo season focused on perfection, and the eclipse carried on this theme, potentially creating more internal conflict. However, after the dynamic eclipse, the signs below will feel a sense of relief now.

Advertisement

These zodiac signs may feel like they've been on an ongoing quest to connect with their personal power. The tests from the universe will continue throughout 2026, but now that we are entering Libra season, things will feel a lot lighter and more manageable for these signs. Libra season will shift our focus to partnerships and communication, and there could be an element of romance involved with Mars ingressing Scorpio. Overall, the changes that are happening will bring relief and some liberation since these signs will be able to truly pursue what they want and have a much happier era where they will feel more level-headed and in control.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you're entering a much happier era now that the pressure is off with the eclipse energy slowly diminishing. You will be a lot more receptive to the lessons of empowerment during this powerful new beginning that'll make you feel more confident and prepared to face any obstacles.

Eclipse season might have made you doubt your progress or the work you’ve been doing. The loss of confidence may have impacted your relationship and career sector, but now that Mars will be in Scorpio, you see your energy levels rising and your inner flame igniting. This is a time for you to see your courage and bravery after you endured and overcame the lessons from the first series of eclipses that will continue to happen in your sign.

Advertisement

Of course, the story isn’t over yet, and you have much more to learn with Saturn opposing your sign and more of the eclipse story continuing to weave in 2026. But now that we are closing in on Libra season, you can expect to see your relationships get better, your ambitions begin to feel clearer, and your sense of hope begin to shine once again.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, a much-needed fresh start awaits now that this energy has left your partnership sector, beginning a much happier era for you. Even if the aftereffects will still be present over the next six months, this is an encouraging moment for you since it is an opportunity for continued growth.

Connecting to love will be a lot easier now. If you feel that you want to date after this eclipse, it will be similar to experiencing a fog lifting, since you could have a lot more clarity regarding the type of people that you want to meet. The eclipse may have clouded your decisions and made you question your path, but things begin to get clearer now. Libra season will also bring you some more lessons, but this will allow you to evolve and to become stronger.

Mars will also be entering Scorpio, giving water signs an edge over the next several weeks. These transits will bring a mix of work and fun. You could continue to work diligently, but also learn how to prioritize your needs. Starting now, love will feel playful, and work can be a good driver for you to continue crafting your dreams.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’re going to feel relieved that the eclipse is no longer impacting you, the start of a much happier era for you. We are now entering Libra season, which will focus on exciting new themes and potential adventures that eclipse season helped you build a foundation or start to conceive a concept for. Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, getting you to work on this plan, especially when Mars and Saturn meet up towards the end of the transit.

It's time to give your dreams a solid plan and focus on the work that is needed. Saturn is back in this area of your chart, reminding you that your skills have evolved and you should get ready for more responsibilities. Nevertheless, Libra season will show you that support is needed when you have a lot on your plate, and this astrological season shows you that friendships are valuable. The connections you have with the people in your life are essential and will allow you to rediscover yourself within your partnerships.

Advertisement

While the eclipse energy had you focused on excelling and winning, you may have been hyper independent. But now your priorities will shift, and the power of love and friendship could bring you more understanding and help to strengthen your position as a leader.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, this past eclipse season brought intensity and doubts connected to your professional sector, but you're entering a much happier era now as things are slowly beginning to make sense for you. You see the direction you want to go and will begin the process to get there. Virgo season brought you discipline and determination, and you will continue with these lessons during Libra season.

Another key element will be the knowledge you’ve acquired throughout Saturn’s time in Pisces, which will prove to be beneficial since you may start to see things more clearly. Your experience will show you a lot about your potential as Libra season shows you the fruits of your labor.

Jupiter, your ruler, will be aspecting both the Sun and Mars during this period. You are enduring the changes and your personal evolution is continuous. The next several weeks show you how to bring balance to your life. You are learning how to manage and control your emotions, balance your time, and understand why you need to focus on preserving your relationships with others. Your process is ongoing, and while Virgo season demanded perfecting each aspect of your life, Libra season shows you that it’s ok to still be a work in progress.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.