3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs During The New Moon Solar Eclipse On September 21

On September 21, 2025, during the New Moon solar eclipse, three zodiac signs are especially lucky. This is an unpredictable but exciting transit. Like all eclipses, it brings sudden opportunities and unexpected encounters our way. While it can feel a little chaotic, this transit delivers exactly what we need to move forward.

On this day, luck favors the one who takes chances fearlessly. Perfectly timed opportunities stand out, and we take advantage of the good timing. Under the Virgo New Moon, doors open effortlessly, and these three zodiac signs are the type to walk on through. Luck is on our side, and we get to experience the joy of being in the right place at the right time.

1. Aries

On September 21, you may experience a sudden stroke of luck in work or even in romantic relationships, Aries. Sunday's astrological energy works in your favor when you are open to spontaneity, and you most definitely are.

This day encourages you to embrace unpredictability, even if it feels very iffy. What initially seems surprising may quickly turn into a meaningful opportunity. The key is to stay alert and ready to act. Then again, you're an Aries, so you're already there!

Your luck comes from your willingness to seize the moment and make the most out of it. The universe rewards your courage and adventurous spirit with unexpected great fortune and opportunities for transformation.

2. Gemini

For you, Gemini, this day brings fortunate surprises that lift your spirits and give you a kick of confidence. On September 21, an unexpected message comes to you, and it rocks your world in all the right ways.

The Virgo New Moon is really great for those of us who can think quickly and adapt to our surroundings just as fast. Your natural curiosity helps you spot opportunities others might miss, whether in your career or even relationships. You hone in on it, and you make it yours.

By staying engaged, you maximize the blessings coming your way. Your luck lies in your willingness to stay open. The solar eclipse has you feeling receptive to change, and that's what kicks open the doors to more and more of the good stuff.

3. Aquarius

While you're always in the right headspace to allow in good fortune, you will find that your thinking pays off especially well on September 21, during the New Moon solar eclipse. Something good is definitely coming your way, Aquarius.

This is a day to trust your intuition and follow what feels right. You've got the Law of Attraction working overtime in your favor on this day, and you know where that leads: to amazing good luck. What you start under this New Moon has staying power, too. You're walking into a new and lucky phase of life.

Your good fortune happens because you embrace the unpredictability of it all. The universe reminds you that when you remain flexible, doors fly open. Exciting opportunities for transformation abound.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.