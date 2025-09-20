4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck Starting On Sunday, September 21

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Everyone wants a fresh start, and sometimes the universe delivers it to you via a New Moon. Today will bring a New Moon in Virgo. This New Moon is not the first in this sign for the year. There was another one on August 23, 2025, when the Virgo season and eclipse season began.

So you get a chance to try what you were unsuccessful at in the past. You have a chance to take personal ownership of whatever lessons you started in the summer. You are a different person now. It's time to form new habits. This is the moment where three astrological signs grow healthier, and healthier means more luck, abundance, and the good stuff that comes from Virgo's energy.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract abundance and luck in your life through the guidance of mentors and family. Starting on September 21, you will be open to learning and hearing advice. While that doesn't feel like anything that would involve abundance, let alone luck, it's actually the best way to get both.

You are in a position to gain insight from a collective experience involving people who have done things you haven't. You learn from their mistakes, instead of having to make your own. You discover ways to do things that you don't have to study for hours to figure out. The luck you gain is in saving time, and the abundance you receive will be knowledge.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you will experience a change of mind, and when that happens, you begin to attract abundance and luck in the way that is authentic to you. To do that, you first have to know what you want. Well, lucky for you, that's part of what this journey will be for you. Tomorrow, your birthday season ends, and this lunar phase downloads cosmic information that helps you comprehend all you need to know for the following year.

Part of that process is understanding what you want more than anything else. You will have questions, but they will come with answers. This day is a lucky day for you, Virgo, and it's a jumpstart to 30 days of personal growth.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will attract abundance and luck in the area of quality friendships. It's one thing to want to get to know more people. The world is full of them. However, it's another thing entirely to find quality connections where you feel truly understood. More often than not, you meet someone and things feel promising, but the connection falls flat. Today is the start of that change. You can meet people who are into health and high-functioning living.

On the day of the New Moon, you'll feel like you are in a unique position to make friendships that are valuable and last. You'll sense where to go to meet others. You may be introduced to a connector personality type who is well-informed and knowledgeable. This can be a wonderful day for you, Sagittarius, if you decide to step into it. Be open to new encounters. Go out and mingle!

4. Pisces

Pisces, can you tell that something good is starting in your life? A New Moon in Virgo on September 21, just before a lunar eclipse, means a fresh start at love in all forms. New Moons activate emotional energy, and if your heart has been broken or there are areas where your guard is up, you'll begin to feel receptive and willing.

The luck that comes from a willingness to love is perfect for your sensitive and intuitive sign. You will sense when the timing is right to meet someone new. You'll have an understanding of when your chance to speak from the heart has arrived.

There will be an abundance of new opportunities to enhance your relationships, both in a romantic sense and in other areas, such as business. Today marks the beginning of a new relationship cycle, and it's going to be healthy, whole, and supportive.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.