Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Thursday, September 18, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card daily tarot reading is here for Thursday, September 18, 2025. The Sun and Moon are entering a transition period. The Sun will be in Virgo for another three days, and today's the last day for the Moon to be in the zodiac sign of Leo. You will sense that change is on the horizon, and yet, there may not be an opportunity to take that first step forward.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, reversed, which indicates that, even when life seems out of harmony, things will still work out. You need to see the situation from a new light. What might you learn from your experiences today? How can a negative be a positive right now? Let's find out what else the tarot has to say for each astrological sign on Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Thursday, September 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands, reversed

Don't be shy, Aries. If you fervently believe in something, you have to stand up for it. You may feel slightly intimidated today by a variety of factors that leave you wondering if you are wrong for saying what's on your mind.

Words are difficult to take back, but if you are cautious with them, you will feel less regret and more confidence. Today's message from your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, reversed, is to take your time and think.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Swords, reversed

Taurus, what do you want? It sounds like such a simple question, but it's not as easy as it seems to answer. Today, you will need to think carefully and analyze all that you have going on in your life.

Mental blocks can come from inner confusion. You may have compromised a principle or value along the way. You won't be able to figure out what you feel without self-reflection. The Ace of Swords, reversed, encourages you to do that today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

Gemini, roll up your sleeves and get busy. Today demands a lot from you, and even if you aren't in the mood to put in your full effort, realize that actions always speak louder than words ... and they still give you the result that you want to have.

You are in learning mode. You are in a position to gain knowledge, experience and a bit of wisdom. It's not easy to play the part of a student when you want to lead, but soon, it will be your time to shine. Stay diligent!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool, reversed

Cancer, take care when you do things. Every decision you make is a step in a new direction. Everything you do is a moment where you have to decide what result you want. But once you take an action, you can't always control the outcome.

Today's Fool tarot card, in reverse, is a reminder that caution and waiting can be superior to moving fast without knowing what you are doing. What do you think will be best for you?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Star

Leo, never lose hope. You may wonder what the future holds. There will be times when you question or have doubts and wonder why things are so uncertain. You might not know what tomorrow will bring, but you don't always have to know the answers.

The meaning behind the Star tarot card is light and blessings. You may feel like you are in a place of spiritual growth. The universe and everything around want to connect you to the core elements of your soul.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

Virgo, look within. Inside your heart is an entire universe of meaning. The Hermit tarot card is a sign of awakening and a higher power speaking to you when you withdraw from the world and spend time alone in silence.

You may feel like retreating to your quiet, reflective space and thinking about the future. As your solar season comes to a close, this is the perfect time to reflect on your life's purpose or higher calling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups, reversed

Libra, what a sweet thing childhood can be. You may have several fantastic memories that remind you of the simplicity of your younger years. It's good to remember where you came from. It gives you roots and a foundation to start from.

The Six of Cups, tarot card, invites you to collect your memories and do something with them. Write a journal entry. Pull out pictures and frame them. Make this time special.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot

Scorpio, you're on an upward trajectory, and it can feel daunting at times with how much effort and time it takes to work toward a goal. You may experience moments when you want to quit or give up.

That's when the Chariot card can be an extremely beneficial card to have. It teaches you to wrestle with your emotions. You may feel like giving up, but don't. Work through it and hang in there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Cups

Sagittarius, it's not like you to live in regret. When you say something or make a decision, you mean it. You mean it and don't care what other people think. So it can be perplexing to believe that you might actually experience remorse for a decision you've made.

Today may bring a moment of sadness, as predicted by the Five of Cups, or it could be a passing moment. You are a bold Sag, nothing can keep you down.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, be practical and pragmatic. As an earth sign, and one associated with career and social status, few hold the ideals about money-making as you do.

You can be ruthless, and you are determined to be successful in life. Today's tarot card, the King of Pentacles, indicates a need to double down your efforts.

To have stability, you need to remove barriers. To have monetary means, you have to work. Things happen when you set your priorities in the proper order.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hierophant, reversed

Aquarius, sometimes you have to set the record straight. You don't have to follow a leader unless they appeal to your sense of moral character and values. You are someone who understands that blind faith in a cause or personality is a step in the wrong direction.

So, today's tarot card, The Hierophant, reversed, asks you to consider the type of leadership you desire and what you'll do when you're faced with abuse of power. Will you hold a leader who abuses their power accountable or pretend it's not happening at all?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

Pisces, you're doing it! The Four of Pentacles is about financial stability, and you have been working so very hard to get to this place where you are worry-free from debt or the things that make you feel insecure.

The Four of Pentacles is about striking a balance and structuring your financial mindset. This is a wonderful day for creating a budget or exploring new ways to earn money, so you to build the life you've always dreamed of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.