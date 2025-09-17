4 Zodiac Signs Live A Much More Peaceful Life After September 18, 2025

After September 18, 2025, four zodiac signs live a much more peaceful life. The theme of the day is balance, and when Mercury enters Libra, we're looking at fairness, compliance, and compromise. Nobody's making a move without checking in to see if it's OK, and this shows that we respect one another.

Four zodiac signs in particular are looking at how we react under pressure, and how noble we really can be, if we decide to work together. We rise to the top at this time, and on September 18, the universe shows us that balance is the way, not extreme reaction. Everything is well-paced and moving along at a brisk but steady clip. We've got this.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If something in your life has felt out of whack, during this transit, Mercury in Libra, everything will return to working order for you, Taurus. You're heading towards equilibrium, and you know it.

During this Mercury transit, you will realize that something in your world must change, and that you're willing to make that happen. You are on board with the idea of balancing things out.

This is the universe’s way of showing you that not everything has to be a struggle. Balance is achievable, and you are being guided toward it now. You can't always get what you want, but sometimes, you get what you need, right?

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On this day, September 18, you're looking at relationships and communication. Are you getting along well with the people in your life who matter most? If not, you may find that the transit of Mercury in Libra comes to your rescue.

Things are about to change, and so much of that has to do with your willingness to compromise and listen to what others have to say. Your intuition tells you what you need to do, and you follow it.

The universe wants you to know that peace is possible. Maybe you need to back off a little so that someone else can make their point, but the simple act of you listening to them could be one of the better things you've done this year.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The message you receive on this day will be about letting go of harsh self-judgment and finding balance within yourself. Sounds good, right? You could use a little less self-criticism and a whole lot more self-confidence. During Mercury in Libra, it almost feels as though the universe is asking you to treat yourself with the same fairness as you would others. That's a novel idea, Virgo!

You'll see that this day brings you a turning point, and it has the ability to last for a very long time, so long as you nurture it. September 18 falls within the Virgo season, and with this Mercury transit, you have the potential to change your life for the better.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On September 18, Mercury in Libra brings you a message about boundaries and balance in relationships. You may realize how much energy you’ve given away and how important it is to restore the balance.

Something's been out of whack for you and this other person, and so much of it boils down to a lack of communication. Perhaps you are both scared of talking. Hey, it happens, and certainly you wouldn't be the first to experience this.

Still, it becomes obvious that communication is the key to starting a new and hopeful chapter, together, so prepare yourself for the best, Pisces. Things can and will progress, and the universe wants you to believe in that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.