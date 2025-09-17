3 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs They're On The Right Track On September 18, 2025

On September 18, 2025, three zodiac signs receive signs that they're on the right track. Thursday may feel confusing at first, but Mercury opposite Neptune will bring a moment of true clarity. When that crystal clear moment arrives, we will be relieved of all that baffles us. For three zodiac signs, this is a day of breakthroughs, and we are totally into it.

This snappy transit reveals to us what has been hidden. All of the illusions and delusions that have kept us entertained are now ready to be disposed of, and this is something we've secretly wanted to happen for a long, long time. On September 18, if we listen closely to universal guidance, we'll find that the answers lie in our ability to stay calm, collected, and confident that all will work out well. We're on the right path now.

1. Cancer

Mercury opposite Neptune helps you see past your worries, Cancer. On September 18, whatever you've been going through looks to be clearing up. You feel like you're on the verge of real peace of mind.

For the first time in a while, you feel a sense of direction, and this has you feeling solid and reassured. Confusion never lasts forever, and planets like Mercury make sure of that. While Neptune has you feeling suspicious, you'll soon be able to push that feeling aside.

You now have the clarity to move forward with confidence. What's past is past and has no place in your daily life anymore. It would be a choice for you to look backwards, and with Mercury around, you know that this will not happen. Onwards, Cancer!

2. Virgo

Mercury opposite Neptune isn't everyone's cup of tea. However, you, Virgo, will be able to utilize the confusion that comes along with this transit and make yourself come face to face with a long, hidden truth.

It's time to take a good, long look in the mirror, Virgo. What you see is what you project, and during this transit, it's time for you to give yourself a break and try to see yourself as the beautiful creature you really are.

Once you give yourself permission to love yourself, the world will open up for you. On September 18, everything will seem kinder and more open to you, and this will be so appealing to you that you'll never want to go back to the old days of self-doubt.

3. Sagittarius

Mercury opposite Neptune clears away illusions that you may not have realized were influencing your choices. This is huge for you, Sagittarius. On September 18, truth rises to the surface, and with it comes direction that leads to a feeling of sincere empowerment.

This realization sets you on a clearer path forward. Why bother putting yourself down any longer? All it's ever done is stop you from reaching your true potential. Enough of that!

The universe is reminding you that you are the superpower you know yourself to be, and that all it takes is for you to say it aloud. So, let's say it together: I am great! I am powerful! I am here!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.