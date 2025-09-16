Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, September 17 — A Powerful Day For Manifesting

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Venus in Leo will align with Mars in Libra in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. This planetary partnership creates a perfect atmosphere for love and romance as you embark on a dance with your destiny. Venus in Leo is bold and creative when it comes to helping you manifest the love that you desire. While Venus is in Leo, you prefer to show someone your feelings rather than talk about them.

On September 17, you will be focusing on how to progress your relationship or clarify important matters. This is an opportunity for a deeper sense of commitment and emotional intimacy, provided that any decisions made are based on genuine love and affection. Be mindful of your choices and don’t feel like you need to rush into anything, but also don’t put the brakes on too hard. Recognize what it means to be in divine surrender and let yourself discover where this energy is meant to take you in your own life.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sparks are going to fly today, dear Aries. Venus in Leo is in your house of marriage and bliss, while Mars in Libra is helping your relationship genuinely come together healthily. This energy creates the perfect atmosphere for romance and for greater commitment.

Be sure to create time to spend with the one you love, but also be aware of what you truly want. With Mars in Libra, you will need to be sure you’re clear on expressing your needs and desires to make the most of this energy.

Taurus

It’s never too late to forge a reconnection, Taurus. The energy of Venus and Mars today suggests improvements that you need to make within your relationship and home environment.

During this period, reflect on what you are looking for from love, and be honest with yourself about what has felt off recently. Instead of just waiting for matters to improve on their own, use the energy of Mars and devote yourself to showing up for the process.

Gemini

Be honest about your feelings, dear Gemini. You can’t just assume that your partner knows how you feel, yet this is also true for yourself. Instead of going around operating on assumptions, try to create time for a meaningful conversation today.

The energy of Venus and Mars brings about the possibility of exciting changes in your relationship, but you must make sure that you’re basing any decisions on truth, not assumptions.

Cancer

You can have both roots and wings, sweet cancer. As Venus and Mars begin their cosmic dance, you will be feeling a deep connection to your partner and home life. This is where you genuinely feel your strongest, yet it’s also important that you don’t abandon any dreams for yourself.

Be sure to honor all that is valuable to you and not lose yourself in any personal matters today. This can allow you to have the loving relationship you’ve always wanted, and still make all your dreams come true.

Leo

Allow yourself to attract what is meant for you, Leo. Venus is preparing to end its reign in your zodiac sign of Leo as it is set to shift into Virgo on September 19.

Before that happens, though, there is a divine opportunity to attract what is meant for you. With Mars in Libra today, your house of sacred understanding and communication will be activated.

This allows you to focus on your whole being and radiate your true self. Hold space for what arrives. Remember, you will never have to force or chase a relationship that is meant for you.

Virgo

Your intuition holds the secret to your destiny, Virgo. Venus in Leo is currently activating your intuition, while Mars in Libra is helping you understand that you deserve the best possible relationship and love.

Yet, it also paints a bigger picture of believing that you deserve the life your intuition is guiding you toward. This energy may feel subtle today, but don’t underestimate the power of finally being able to own the life and love that is meant for you.

Libra

Allow yourself to take action, sweet Libra. Mars in Libra has been a powerful time for you to take action on your inner desires. This has allowed you to act from a place of empowerment and to truly embrace all that currently surrounds you in your romantic life.

As Venus and Mars meet today, you will be called to take action in your romantic life. This may be the moment to finally announce your feelings for someone special or introduce that special someone to your friends. The next step of your romantic journey is yours to take.

Scorpio

Don’t slow your pace, Scorpio. With Mars in Libra, you’ve been in an active time of listening to your intuition and allowing yourself to take action on what you feel.

Today’s energy of Venus in Leo and Mars in Libra reminds you not to slow your pace, especially when it comes to honoring what you’ve always wanted. Be sure to listen only to yourself right now, as validating and trusting your own choices will be key to your romantic life.

Sagittarius

Something beautiful is just beginning to take shape, beautiful Sagittarius. The energy of Venus in Leo and Mars in Libra activates a brand-new chapter in your life.

It’s time for you to understand that you are allowed to break free from the restrictions in your life and choose the love that resonates with your soul.

The only rule that love abides by is the necessity to follow your heart. Once you do, you will see that everything else tends to work itself out.

Capricorn

Don’t resist your destiny, dearest Capricorn. You tend to approach matters of the heart and life in general with a logical perspective. Yet, by doing this, you can also resist a call to step into your destiny if it’s not in your current plans.

As Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, it’s essential to trust that everything is happening for your highest good. This will enable you to seize opportunities for new love or a deeper commitment without getting caught up in the complexities of it all.

Aquarius

Love brings luck to your life, Aquarius. Today, Venus in Leo will align with Mars in Libra, bringing about a period of luck and abundance to your romantic life. This energy will enhance your hopeful outlook and allow you to take action.

It’s not enough to say you love someone, but you must truly be prepared to show it. There may be a situation where you must take a risk on a new relationship or a phase of your connection.

Just remember, the best love is the one that is expressed through action, not just words.

Pisces

Take all the time you need, Pisces. With Mars in Libra, you may feel that you’re on a time clock to figure out what changes you need to make in your romantic life to improve matters. Yet, you must remember that you do have all the time that you need.

There is no need to rush through this, especially with Venus in Leo. As appealing as just making a quick or easy decision seems, it won’t help you reach your romantic destiny. Instead, continue to focus on yourself and surrender to the universe's process, as it will be worth it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.