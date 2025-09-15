6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On September 17, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on September 17, 2025. Wednesday falls on a Stable Day, led by the Earth Ox pillar during the Rooster month and the Wood Snake year.

Stable Days in Chinese astrology are about grounding energy, creating long-term foundations, and seeing where the effort you’ve already given finally holds strong. The Earth Ox adds persistence and endurance, while the Rooster month sharpens focus on details that matter. Combined with the ongoing lessons of the Wood Snake year, this is a day to notice what doesn’t break under pressure but instead becomes the structure you can lean on.

Advertisement

For six lucky animal signs, Wednesday doesn’t just bring stability, it brings abundance that feels earned, lasting, and undeniably real.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Wednesday’s pillar is literally in your animal sign, which makes this day deeply personal. You may find your financial or emotional foundations reinforced in a way that feels like long-awaited validation. An effort you thought was unnoticed, whether in savings, love, or consistency with someone, shows its worth.

Advertisement

Your good fortune comes from endurance paying off. It could be as simple as realizing you’re more secure than you thought or as life-changing as a decision being made in your favor because of the patience you showed. The abundance you feel now is proof that slow and steady really has worked. Finally!

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your month, Rooster, and with the Ox pillar supporting you, today highlights a payoff tied to reputation, responsibility, or recognition. You may see acknowledgment from someone who finally admits they underestimated you or a material reward for work that once felt invisible.

Your luck feels practical and incredibly powerful. It could be financial, it could be relational, but it will restore your sense of balance. Expect a situation that once felt unfair to level out, leaving you with both relief and resources to move forward more freely. Your time has finally come.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year already keeps you front and center, but on September 17 the Earth Ox pillar steadies your path. What looked uncertain begins to stabilize. A financial burden may lighten or someone may step forward with support that makes things easier without strings attached.

Your abundance shows up in resilience becoming reward. You’re reminded that you’re not building for nothing and you'll see the ground beneath you is holding. Wednesday gives you more than reassurance; it gives you something tangible that changes your sense of security.

4. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Rat energy naturally tied to clever problem-solving, the Ox pillar brings grounding that you sometimes skip over. On Wednesday, your ideas find structure. A plan that once seemed abstract could suddenly become real through paperwork, approval, or even a commitment from someone who was wavering.

Your luck comes from having something you can finally count on. Whether it’s money coming through or an arrangement becoming official, you’ll notice stress dissolve into relief. Abundance is not only arriving, it’s holding steady. Big sigh of relief, Rat!

5. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Ox and Goat are opposites in Chinese astrology, which makes Wednesday’s energy deeply transformative for you. Where you usually feel resistance, you might instead find resolution. A financial matter you’ve been dreading could close with more ease than expected or an emotional tension might finally end in a way that restores peace.

Your good fortune on September 17 comes from balance being restored in areas where you’ve felt stretched too thin. Abundance shows up as relief: fewer demands, lighter costs, or someone else handling what you no longer can. Wednesday proves that even tension has a breaking point and on the other side is calm. Thank goodness.

Advertisement

6. Dragon

Design: YourTango

The Earth Ox brings out your ability to thrive when things get serious. On September 17, abundance comes through something concrete like a door opening in work or resources, someone saying yes to a request you thought might be ignored, or financial security where you feared instability.

The good fortune for you is long-lasting. This isn’t a fleeting kind of luck, it’s stability that creates new freedom. Dragons often crave big wins, but today reminds you that solid foundations can be just as transformative. You’ll walk away from Wednesday knowing you’re better positioned than you realized. It's all uphill from here.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.