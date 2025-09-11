Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, September 12 — Mercury Cazimi Is Here

On Friday, September 12, 2025, Mercury creates a cazimi with the Sun in Virgo for each zodiac sign's love horoscope. So, you will have the clarity you need to move forward and embrace a new beginning in your romantic life. Mercury governs how you communicate within a relationship as well as your own thinking process. Yet, depending on what zodiac sign Mercury is moving through, it can alter this process. Mercury in Virgo is looking for the details and the long-term plans in your romantic life. This isn’t just about having faith that everything will work out, but also about putting in the work to make it happen.

Mercury cazimi is a powerful and fated event. While there is divine prophecy in how it aligns perfectly with the heart of the Sun, it also heralds a new beginning. A cazimi represents a new beginning as Mercury is energized and refreshed during its union with the Sun, which also means you can use this same energy. While Mercury cazimi is exact, it’s important to reflect on the new beginning you want in your romantic life. By using the power of your thoughts and how you communicate, you will be able to finally embrace the new beginning you’ve been hoping for, and this time, there’s no looking back.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 12, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let assumptions ruin your relationship, dear Aries. Instead of just assuming that you know what your partner wants or how they feel, you are being guided to ask them directly. It can be easier to operate under assumptions, because then you never need to take a risk.

However, your assumptions aren’t true. Whether it’s finding clarity about your relationship or learning to advocate for what you actually need, it’s good to talk about it. A new beginning is best when it’s born from truth and not assumptions.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create space for clarity, Taurus. Mercury cazimi in Virgo will activate your house of romantic relationships and commitment today, providing you with a powerful opportunity in your romantic life.

There has been considerable confusion and discord in your relationship recently. This has led you to be uncertain about the future, or if you still want to have one with the person you're with. By trusting yourself, you will welcome a change into your life.

Today’s energy helps bring you the clarity that you’ve been searching for.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take strides to create the life you want to live, dearest Gemini. Virgo energy rules your sector of home, family, and love.

This is an area of your life that is currently quite active with the twin Virgo New Moons you have and will be experiencing. With Mercury cazimi in this earth sign, it signifies the need to communicate and initiate plans.

The second Virgo New Moon is just around the corner, so use this to set yourself up for success and growth.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leave no stone unturned, Cancer. Let go of what you think you know and be open to seeing and learning a new perspective. Mercury cazimi in Virgo helps you to awaken to a new truth in your romantic life, which will also help you have the necessary words to make improvements.

Use this energy to say all of the things you never did, whether this is an existing relationship or someone from the past who has recently returned.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you want it, you must go after it, Leo. Today’s energy in Virgo helps you to reflect and make plans for a new chapter in your life.

This could be a crucial time for you to start setting intentions for your romantic life since Virgo rules your house of self-worth and what you value.

Spend time reflecting on what you deserve and the aspects or qualities that you most need in a relationship. Any decisions you make must be based on this, and not simply physical attraction.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take up the space you deserve, Virgo. Mercury Cazimi will be occurring within your zodiac sign, representing a new beginning in the space you take up and how you communicate with the world.

The South Node, representing general karma, is currently also in Virgo. This helps your healing and encourages you to step out of your comfort zone.

As Mercury cazimi occurs, this will prove to be a pivotal moment in your relationship with yourself, transforming the type of love you choose to give and receive.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself time to sort through the details, Libra. You tend to have a great deal of ideas, but can struggle with knowing which one to choose or take action on. In your romantic life, this is complicated by your feelings and your reluctance to abandon anyone you love.

Mercury cazimi occurs in your house of healing and intuition, finally giving you the clarity you need. This will involve ideas and dreams you have for your own life, as well as the true purpose of the relationship in your life.

Give yourself time to sort through the details, but don’t let yourself miss out on this opportunity for growth.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Improving your relationships begins with enhancing yourself, dearest Scorpio. It can be challenging to take responsibility for your choices, as you tend to be hardest on yourself. While mistakes and regrets are a natural part of life, you must learn to practice acceptance and grace toward yourself.

Mercury cazimi will offer you a chance to reconnect with a loved one, but you must be able to see how your actions contributed to the separation.

You can fix this, but you need to understand that starting over begins with you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You never needed to prove yourself, Sagittarius. You can often struggle with feeling like you’re not seen for who you genuinely are. Yet rather than thinking this comes down to proving yourself in an effort to change your partner's mind, you are being encouraged to self-reflect.

Instead of trying to convince someone of something, reflect on what your actions convey, not just your words. Mercury cazimi can help you pull back your energy and make some important adjustments that will finally allow you to be seen for the magnificent soul that you are.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t wait for the perfect time, Capricorn. Virgo energy governs your house of luck, abundance, and expansion. Mercury cazimi in Virgo represents a truly lucky time in your life and with matters of the heart. However, you must be sure you’re not waiting for what appears to be the perfect time.

Virgo energy can help you put a plan into place, but you must be the one to take action. Try to focus your energy on giving yourself everything you’ve ever wanted, knowing that the universe is behind you, supporting you each step of the way.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start where you are, Aquarius. Mercury cazimi will be responsible for creating a new depth of intimacy between you and your partner.

To make the most of this energy, you must slow down and allow yourself to be where you are. Be honest about what you’d like in a relationship and be willing to make suggestions, as your partner isn’t a mind reader.

You are being guided to focus on the positive changes you can make and discuss with your partner to transform your relationship into a forever love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow love in, dearest Pisces. Mercury Cazimi will be especially powerful for you as it occurs in your house of relationships, love, and romance.

Mercury cazimi will usher in a new beginning in this area of your life, but you must make sure that you are open to receiving it. Be willing to approach conversations from a new perspective, and communicate in a way that honors your growth rather than your wounds.

This may mean you will have to confront past issues with someone, but you will be surprised by how everything turns out. This is your time to let love in and trust that it can be different this time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.