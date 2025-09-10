Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, September 11, 2025, serves as a reminder to let love keep you safe, rather than fear. With the Moon moving through the Taurus earth sign, you will be able to enjoy these same themes in your romantic life. It’s safe to release your fears and allow love in.

The Moon in Taurus offers you a respite of peace. This will enable you to receive what you desire, as well as to honestly reflect on the fears that have been working against your advantage. While it’s important to allow the love of another to keep you safe, this is also something you must do for yourself. When your self-love can provide you with the security you seek in relationships, then you also stand a better chance at attracting a person who can do the same. Give yourself plenty of downtime today. Do what feels good to your soul and submerge yourself in the healing power of love.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 11, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep it simple, dear Aries. You may have a fervent desire for external wealth, but that doesn’t mean achieving that will fulfill your wishes. Instead of focusing on the price tag of your relationship, try to reflect on the simple moments you share with one another.

Make sure that the person you’re with knows that it’s because you love them and not what they bring to your life. By creating space for what matters most, you will be able to see just how rich you already are.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your heart lead you, beautiful Taurus. The Moon will transit through your zodiac sign of Taurus today, inspiring you to lead with your heart.

This energy can help you to open up toward a particular person or make the radical decision to love yourself fully.

The Moon in Taurus is a beautiful time to let your emotions show. You don’t need to be stoic or keep it all in. Instead, by leading with your heart and showing it to another, you can finally see just how beautiful love genuinely is.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t underestimate the small things, sweet Gemini. You can tend to get so focused on the big moments of love that you forget the importance of the small ones.

Instead of looking to see if your partner is showing you love in the ways you have romanticized, look for how they love you in their own way.

Whether it’s picking up your favorite coffee or knowing precisely when you need a hug, these moments are never to be underestimated.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself feel the love that surrounds you, Cancer. The energy today brings a sense of emotional fulfillment from all of those in your life.

While the Moon in Taurus could bring a social time for you and your partner, it could also be enjoyed by spending a night in with friends. This energy isn’t about chasing or trying to get something you think you should, but relaxing into what already surrounds you.

Spend time with those who have always been there for yo,u as they will help remind you of just how lovable you genuinely are.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t lose yourself in your career, Leo. The Taurus Moon brings a sense of stability to your life; however, it could also have you chasing that next big promotion at work. This energy is designed to help you feel secure within yourself, allowing you to make more informed decisions in your romantic life.

Be sure that you’re not avoiding any matters of love today or externalizing your self-worth. Instead, recognize that you can have it all once you start making choices that honor yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be at home wherever you are, dearest Virgo. The universe is urging you to take a chance on your dreams with the Moon in Taurus.

While everything is aligned in your favor, this may still feel scary for you, as it does represent change. Yet, you must remember that when you are at peace with yourself, you are at home wherever you are.

If you’ve been considering traveling or moving to be with the one you love, take this as the sign that you are meant to.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let the big picture overwhelm you, beautiful Libra. Although, as an air sign, you tend to embrace change more easily than others, you can still become overwhelmed.

By focusing solely on the milestone or result you’re after, you can talk yourself out of starting the process. The Taurus Moon reminds you today to break your dreams into smaller steps.

Whether it’s how to progress a relationship, or align yourself with your forever love, don’t just look at the ending, but in what you can do today to get one step closer.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t question the love in your life, Scorpio. It can be challenging to accept a peaceful and fulfilling relationship in your life when you’re used to nothing but pain and chaos. Yet, this is precisely what you are being guided to do today.

Realize that the doubts you’re having aren’t because of the person you’re with now, but because of everything you’ve been through.

Let go of the questions and doubts, as they will make space for you to embrace the love you’ve always wanted finally.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always a way to become better, Sagittarius. It’s not always easy, but only once you get to the heart of the issue can you finally take steps to improve.

The Taurus Moon will highlight your house of well-being and change. This energy allows you to see how you can improve, and what steps to take in your relationship.

However, there’s a gentleness here with Taurus, so it’s not about sacrifice or arguments, but in you no longer sabotaging the love you’ve always deserved.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say I do to the rest of your life, Capricorn. You don’t need to be afraid of going all in on the relationship in your life.

There have been talks of commitment recently. Whether this has involved traditional marriage or another form of forever, you’ve been hesitant to go all in because of how past relationships have turned out. Yet, the Taurus Moon will make you feel safe in finally being able to say yes.

This energy helps you let go of what has held you back and finally embrace all that this relationship has to offer.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancel your plans and stay in tonight, Aquarius. The Taurus Moon activates your house of home, family, and romance, making today all about enjoying these areas of your life.

The Moon fosters a profound emotional connection to your partner and the life you are building together. Rather than broaching any important subjects or letting your mind drift to the future, just be present.

Plan an evening in, make dinner together and watch the stars. Relationships aren’t always about work, but about enjoying time together.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to be honest about your feelings, Pisces. There is a person in your life whom you have hurt.

Yet this person is also someone with whom you experienced incredible moments and shared love. Instead of trying to categorize this relationship as toxic or awful, you have to be honest about your feelings and the role you played in what happened. The Taurus Moon allows you to feel safe to embrace the truth and be honest with yourself.

Just be mindful of letting yourself be vulnerable if you end up hearing from this person, because it will be crucial for what occurs in the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.