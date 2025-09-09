Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For September 10, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 10, 2025. On Wednesday, the day begins with the Moon in Aries and the Sun in Virgo. You will want to focus on the small things in life that enhance your overall well-being and make your day run more smoothly. It's the perfect day to set aside any outside expectations you may have from others and do things that you know you need to do for yourself.

In the tarot, the collective card for everyone is the Two of Swords, reversed. Swords involve our thoughts, and the number two is a desire for harmony. Since this card is in reverse, you are less apt to feel confused about what you need or want out of life. Decisions are easier to make. Actions are simpler to follow through and complete. Rather than taking a big-picture approach, it's the little things in life that make this day a success. Find out what you need to know from a tarot card reader.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, today's tarot card is the Knight of Pentacles. It's an invitation to take a practical, grounded and perhaps planned approach to the tasks you need to accomplish today.

Do you typically work with a calendar and know what needs to get done and when? Or do you prefer to be spontaneous, even for important things you need to finish?

It's best not to wing it, because you may miss a few elements of your work. The message from today's tarot is pretty simple: plan to succeed, and everything will turn out great.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Swords, reversed

Taurus, today's tarot card is about healing. The Three of Swords, reversed, is about getting over the pain of a betrayal from someone close to you. Now, you're ready to move on to bigger and better things and to put the past behind you.

Your self-esteem will improve today, even though you are naturally confident. It's good to know that your life is starting to look up.

You're where you need to be, and with a chapter closed behind you, the future is already beginning to brighten.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Wands, reversed

Gemini, your tarot card for September 10 is the Seven of Wands, reversed, which confirms any feelings of overwhelm you may experience this week.

Today can be a turning point in your life, where overwhelm diminishes and you gain a deeper understanding of why everything has happened the way it has.

Your mind is sharp and good at analyzing people, places and things. You're perceptive and quick to connect the dots. On September 10, you will end the day with answers that put your mind at ease.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, your daily tarot is the Tower card, and this is a symbol of sudden calamity, including how you feel surprised by its arrival.

You have a strong need for safety and security. You are a person who feels most at ease when life is predictable and random events are kept to a minimum.

You can only control so much, though, and today you may experience something unexpected. Surprises can feel jarring, but remember that, no matter what, often a situation that seems to develop quickly can be just as quickly resolved. Be patient.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers, reversed

Leo, today's tarot card, The Lovers, reversed, is about disharmony in relationships, but also a sense that your life would be better somewhere else or with new friendships or a different significant other.

You like to do things a certain way. You may not like it when others try to change who you are. You know what works for you, and you desire to take the lead.

But on September 10, you may feel as though someone isn't on the same page. It may be time to have a conversation to see how to bring things back on track.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands, reversed

Virgo, your one-card tarot horoscope for today is based on the Two of Wands, reversed, which is a sign of futuristic thinking. With this month being your birthday season, you may find it helpful to start living in the present and not project worry or concern into another day or time.

You can plan for the future, but it's very challenging to predict it accurately. Things change. Stuff happens. You may be open to some of those dynamics, and maybe you won't. You have to sense in your heart what's best for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Swords

Libra, your message from the Nine of Swords tarot is to stop worrying and to be confident in yourself. You may be going through some changes in your life that leave you pondering what the future holds, whether it will be a situation you like or not.

You may question many things, and some of them will involve your identity. It may be best to detach from what's happening and take a step back to see the bigger picture.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

Scorpio, today's tarot card may be picking up the energy of a past love or friend who is thinking of you now. The Six of Cups is about childhood friendships and people who have helped you to become who you are today.

You may find yourself wondering what-if and how to connect with those nostalgic moments that meant so much to you.

Today's perfect for writing in a journal reflectively or thinking about what you want to do to rekindle a spark. It's a good day for reflecting on past lessons, and seeing how the impact your present and future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you are so honest when you reflect on your life's experiences. That sense of authenticity is what makes today's card, the Ten of Swords, reversed, so special for you.

It's about letting the past go and understanding why it happened. You may have felt like you would never overcome feelings of sadness, but you are ready to step away from the heartache and move forward.

You may not ever forget what you went through, but you will take those life lessons and pay them forward with honesty and integrity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Cups

Capricorn, if you feel like you need some excitement in your life, that's part of what today's message is all about. The Four of Cups is about boredom and apathy; you may sense that you need to do something new to revive adventure or to reinvigorate your imagination.

Today's message and advice is to choose one thing that provides you with a sense of challenge. You can choose to volunteer or reconnect with an old hobby. You can do something you've never done before or complete a project that's been on hold and needs to be finished this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star, reversed

Aquarius, you have a lot going on this week, and your tarot card, The Star, reversed, is about feeling like you can't get to everything.

You may feel slightly disappointed about not having enough time or energy to spend time with family or do things for yourself. You have dreams, and you don't want to miss out on achieving them.

Today's message is to not beat yourself up for these emotions. Instead, exercise compassion in the same way you would a friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Wands

Pisces, today's tarot card for September 10 is a reminder that you have a creative spark in your heart that needs room to grow.

Today's message is to feed your imagination. Look at art. Listen to music you like. Spend time in nature. Give your soul room to breathe and food to nourish your mind.

You can train your brain to be more creative. See what happens when you do; you may be starting an incredible journey.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.