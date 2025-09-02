Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 3, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 3, 2025. Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Two of Pentacles, which is about setting priorities and knowing what to focus on first, as well as what to let wait until later.

Pentacles involve money, earned and spent. So, if you have to create a budget, today's a good day to do it. Two is about balance, so be careful not to go into extreme thinking. It's always good to make decisions and work from a secure mental space. Now that we know what we are focusing on today, let's take a look at what's in store for you on Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Hierophant, reversed

Aries, who says you have to do things a certain way just because that's the way they have always been done? Think about it: what inventions would never have been made if people had settled for what they already had?

The Hierophant, reversed, signals that a spirit of rebellion to normalcy is growing in you. It may be that you're craving innovation, creative thought, or simply independence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Do you feel the conviction, Taurus? The card of Judgement means you're ready for some kind of change.

The universe is trying to get your attention, sending you an invitation to explore something new. What direction are you being pulled in?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Cups

Life can feel so serious, Gemini; don't forget to make time for play. Your inner child needs nurturing. Make a point to gather with friends and do something simply for the sake of quality time and fun.

Don't underestimate the power of a bit of downtime to rejuvenate your spirit. In that way, rest can be highly productive. Remember, Gemini, along with every other critical need, your well-being deserves to be taken care of.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Wands

Life isn't exempt from hardships, Cancer. But it is your faith in them that makes all the difference; they change the way you feel and move through life.

You have a great hope that gives you the ability to be highly resilient. Instead of seeing circumstances as out to get you, you look for the ways they work in your favor. Above anything else, you find hope in knowing they will pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Priestess, reversed

Fear can make someone want to gatekeep knowledge, Leo. But it is often the person who is the most generous who gains the most.

The Priestess, reversed, suggests that sometimes you may have to gather information through your own investigation. However, your intuition is your greatest guide in all of this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower

Virgo, the Tower signifies that something may come crashing down. This can sound and feel catastrophic, but the good news is that it's really meant to bring you clarity and growth.

If something was built on a false foundation or motive, it will be made known. This movement can reveal where change is needed or what went wrong. So, this breakdown can really mean a breakthrough for you. What is the 'tower' in your life?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Three of Cups

Libra, what would celebrating the present moment look like for you? In life, there is always going to be more to do and attain, but the Three of Cups is your reminder to pause and cherish the now.

Grab your girls or pals and set a time to enjoy each other's company and celebrate together. You will be able to feed off of each other's energy and be better off because of it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Temperance

What does it mean to feel balanced in life, Scorpio? Well, for starters, it may begin by throwing out the idea that 'balance' means everything is on an equal scale.

During specific periods in your life, certain priorities will receive more attention than others. The idea isn't to give equal time to all things, but to ensure that your current priorities guide your time. You may be able to enjoy all things in moderation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Moon, reversed

The Moon, reversed, indicates that you may be experiencing the darker aspects of the moon, which manifest as feelings such as unhappiness, anxiety, or confusion.

However, the good news is that these things are temporary illusions, not lasting truths. Don’t let restlessness push you into rash choices. Ground yourself, seek perspective, and trust that your natural optimism and sense of direction will return stronger than ever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

Especially after a difficult time, the Star suggests you're about to feel grace. It may be a moment of rest after a period of busyness or a source of inspiration in a rut.

The Star signifies that good things are on their way, if they haven't already arrived. Keep an eye out, Capricorn. What you're looking for may be on its way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

Inspiration can come to us in funny ways, Aquarius. You may meet someone who embodies hope, and it reminds you of how whole you can be, too.

It may come in various forms, but the Page of Cups encourages you to keep your eyes open for sources of inspiration.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

Good things are coming, Pisces. The Sun is the embodiment of happiness and success, signifying that you will gain vitality and strength, receiving the light you need.

This could mean rewards for your hard work, or simply getting into a stage of life that you love. Embrace the thriving energy!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.