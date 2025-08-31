2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have An Ex Reappear In Their Lives After September 1

Once you break up, usually the last thing you want to see is your ex. But according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, that's not really an option for the two zodiac signs most likely to have an ex reappear in their lives after September 1, 2025. This is the day that Saturn, the planet of karma, leaves Aries to make one last pass through Pisces as part of its retrograde phase, and according to astrologer Haley Comet, this is the time that you'll start seeing the consequences of certain actions.

Advertisement

As Comet explained, these consequences don't necessarily have to be negative. However, "if there are certain elements of your life where you have been ducking and dodging accountability," you'll be forced to face them. For these two zodiac signs, Saturn in Pisces affects relationships, so they're much more likely to be faced with any unresolved relationship issues as they deal with the return of an ex.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, with Saturn retrograde affecting the area of your life that rules partnerships, you're most likely going to have an ex reappear in your life in some way or another after September 1. For better or worse, you'll experience many karmic lessons when it comes to your love life, resulting in your ex returning.

While this might sound bad, this is actually the perfect opportunity to learn (or re-learn) those lessons you missed out on the first time, and grow from them. Now, is this always easy? Of course not, especially when you're sitting across from your ex, feeling just as hurt and infuriated as you did all those months ago. Yet, take these milestones in stride. As difficult as it can be, sometimes part of becoming the best version of yourself requires revisiting the past, reflecting, and getting the closure you need to move forward with a clearer conscience.

The period between now and the time Saturn reenters Aries in February 2026 "will be a very karmic experience for you," Brobeck said, "and Saturn might teach you new karmic lessons as it relates to your long-term relationships."

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, "You are very likely to also have an ex return into your life when Saturn re-enters the sign of Pisces in September," Brobeck said, explaining that Saturn is teaching you karmic lessons when it comes to what you view as romantic.

Between now and the time Saturn leaves Pisces for good in February 2026, "You might really fully understand what you really want out of your relationships, what you consider to be very romantic," Brobeck explained. "You might also find yourself setting new boundaries as it pertains to your relationships."

Advertisement

That being said, take inspiration from these important life lessons. As Brobeck said, it's possible that you can also turn these karmic lessons into something creative. Whether that's a side hustle or a creative art project, these lessons are sure to follow you way after September.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.