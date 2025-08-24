Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from August 25 - 31, 2025. We start the week off with a Destruction Day and end it with an Establish Day. This is a week when you engage in more strenuous activities at the start and then have the opportunity to relax over the weekend. Don't avoid conflict, since it will not do you any favors this week. Keep this in mind when reading your individual animal sign's horoscope for the week to remain focused on what to dedicate your energy toward.

Success and gifts arrive mid-week, specifically on Wednesday and Thursday. When the weekend arrives, life simplifies. Friday is a great day to be open to whatever comes your way, or to run errands, complete chores, or spend time on more mundane and mindless activities. Saturday is a day for rest, and it's best to avoid scheduling things that require a lot of effort or planning if possible. Sunday is about setting your mind on the future, especially since it's the last day of August. It's great to have your sights on September! Let's find out what else is in store for your Chinese zodiac animal sign this week.

Dog

Dog, this week, you redefine your values and belief systems in a way that strengthens your resolve to do what's best for you. On Monday, your relationships may come under scrutiny, and you may need to establish a few boundaries to maintain order in your personal life. Exercise caution on Tuesday, and avoid making compromises that require you to override your logical mind. You may feel the pull of people-pleasing tendencies, but it's best to be a leader instead of a follower, especially on August 25 and 26.

Midweek, between August 27 - 28, show appreciation for the things in life that make it fulfilling. If you have a pet, consider doing something special to commemorate your time together. Take a sentimental photo or create a pet collage to frame for your nightstand. Wednesday and Thursday are the perfect times to acknowledge the people you love and share stories about your most cherished memories. Journal about happy times, and don't be afraid to show your sappy soft side!

Friday is a perfect day to run errands or catch up on family responsibilities. It's best to set aside the random, less connected, or unstructured activities that need to be done this week (in a one-and-done fashion) on August 29. You may feel less committed and want to be spontaneous or go with the flow.

Saturday is a day of rest for all zodiac signs, but for you, this may be a day when you want to socialize and spend time out with friends. Get sunlight when you can. Enjoy some gardening, or if you have the opportunity, consider creating a herb garden on your windowsill. Set intentions and get in tune with your body. Focus on inner healing and mental activities that foster a sense of wellness.

Dragon

Dragon, the week of August 25, you will feel a surge of motivation and determination that centers around the start and middle part of the week. On many levels, this is the week that you set a strong foundation for September. It doesn't take much for you to know or decide what areas of your life you need to pare back and prune.

On Monday and Tuesday, during the Destruction and Danger days, you have a chance to do it. Monday is monumental for you, especially if you started a new project recently. You'll see which areas are holding you back, and you can fine-tune them. On Tuesday, pay special attention to potential pitfalls that could impact your success. You'll want to remove them quickly. It's not the time to compromise your integrity, morals or personal values.

On August 27 and 28, you will want to receive credit for the work you completed this month, but unfortunately, you may need to request it. There may be situations where others can receive credit for your hard work and effort, especially if you were not vocal or played a minor role.

On Friday, August 29, it's best to be forthright if you hope to receive financial compensation from an employer or a fair distribution of rewards, even if it's with a partner. Have the details ready so you can support what you want and why. You can rest easy knowing that you did what you could do to advocate for yourself over the weekend.

Goat

Goat, you are many things, but one thing you are not is lazy. The week of August 25, you are going to be working hard to establish your life because from now through mid-September, the month's pillar is represented by your zodiac sign.

As the season begins to transition, it's essential to think futuristically. What do you need to do now to plan for tomorrow? What has to get done by the end of August, and can't be put off for the rest of the year? You will want to ensure that you handle it. On Monday and Tuesday, remove barriers to your holiday schedule. Submit PTO requests and ensure you have your plans for the end of the year.

On Wednesday or Thursday, you may receive confirmation of your plans or notice of any necessary changes to finalize them successfully. You will want to have most of your work accomplished by Friday, August 29, especially if there are any events you need to RSVP to.

Over the weekend, on Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, focus on 2026. Create your goals. Start putting together your yearly checklist so you can work on it for the next three months up to the Chinese New Year on February 17.

Horse

Horse, you are a playful animal sign who values autonomy and freedom in a way that goes down to your bones. This week, you may feel very restricted by what you are obligated to do, which will result in major decisions that challenge how you approach life, relationships, and work.

On Monday and Tuesday, what others define as OK, you may decide they are a danger and threat to your autonomy. This will be the time when you feel the most stressed, but afterward, you will be the most exhilarated. Obligations you said yes to earlier in the year or this month can be released, allowing you to focus on what is more authentically who you are designed to be.

You will not want to pretend you're unhappy, Horse. Instead, be honest. If tasks can be delegated to someone who wants to do them, let them go. It's better to be happy with less control than miserable with more responsibilities that hold you back.

By Friday, August 29, you'll feel more alive and youthful in your energy. This is a great time to focus on what you want to accomplish in September. You may find it easier to work alone until you find a partner or person who is interested in the same subjects as you are. This may happen on Sunday, August 31. Use that day to take an action step that establishes your intentions for September when it starts.

Monkey

Monkey, your intelligence and wit will be helpful during tough times, and your playfulness may have to take a back seat until the weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, you'll need to brainstorm what you can do to improve your quality of life. It may require cutting back on splurges that you make too often impulsively, such as buying items you don't need or that are on sale, only to forget to return them later.

On August 27 and 28, you will want to congratulate yourself for making hard choices earlier in the week. If you had to make any tough decisions with a partner, friend, or child, plan to recognize your effort and make it a point to discuss it.

When you establish a win as a milestone, it helps you to value your energy more. You will see how you have matured and take yourself more seriously. Write down a reflection on social so it comes back to your memories next year. There's only one catch: try not to fall back into old patterns over the weekend. Even though it may be tempting to do so, especially on Sunday, it 's essential to stick with the decisions you make and not undo them.

Ox

Ox, you are going to feel like the world has handed you a 'get out of jail free' card, because on Monday and Tuesday, you will be able to bring closure to a difficult chapter in your life. For others, setting the past aside is very difficult. However, suppose you've been waiting for an opportunity to let go of a job, or have a challenging conversation with someone, or start to distance yourself from a situation. In that case, the universe may be lending you a helping hand.

On Tuesday, you may begin to see signs of a return, but try not to be overly reactive; stories often have a final encore moment and then fade away. Mid-week, don't let yourself become so busy and productive that you overlook the benefits of the decisions you've made. You might think that your wins are nothing in light of what you hope to accomplish by the end of the month. However, it's good to allow yourself to receive praise or to give it to yourself on Wednesday.

Friday is an excellent day for completing final projects, but it may also be a day when you feel less grounded and uncertain about which direction to take. You may need to increase structure and utilize programs to help you plan your time and energy effectively. Consider using applications like ChatGPT to organize your schedule. Be willing to work later in the day, especially if you tend to leave things for the weekend. Try to reserve the weekend for pleasure.

Pig

Pig, everyone needs a good friend, and the week of August 25, you are that person. You may find that your soft-hearted nature is called upon by friends or family who need a shoulder to lean on. The start of the week can be brutal for many zodiac signs, especially Snakes and Monkeys, who want peace and harmony in their lives.

If you have a way of sharing kindness and empathy with a listening ear, you may find yourself playing the role of counselor by text message or through video chatting with a friend to console them. This weekend, you will want to focus on yourself, so make plans throughout the week with personal days marked off and blocked for rest and renewal.

Midweek, it's the perfect time for you to do something that relaxes your mind and settles any nervous anxiety you have about the future. Plan something that provides you with a sense of calm. What healing rituals do you enjoy? What brings a sense of centeredness into your life? Reward yourself with those tasks and try to cultivate a sense of gratitude.

Rabbit

Rabbit, you are an intuitive animal sign, so this week, use that skill and try your best to explore it. When there is danger or situations of transformation, you can pick up on the energies. This will be especially true for you on Monday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 26. There will be changes that may not make sense to you at the moment, but go with them. There's a path opening that helps you to find a new journey for the upcoming month.

Have fun on Wednesday and Thursday. It's the best time to tap into your clever nature. Use this time for gift giving or celebratory planning. If you plan to host events at your home for the holidays, be sure to plan your schedule and guest list. Use this time to look into future events that you feel are warranted for family members who have earned something special for their birthday. You may find that you enjoy giving more than receiving gifts and words of affirmation.

Over the weekend, from August 30 to 31, close one door to open a new one. What area of your life do you see a need for? What risk do you have to take to make what you want happen? Be willing to step outside of your comfort zone so you can begin a fresh chapter of your life after this month comes to an end.

Rat

Rat, you know that you are a resourceful animal sign, and you may need to use that trait in ways you haven't for a long time during the week of August 25. Monday's Destruction Day may impact your personal or professional life, and you will need to find a workaround to compensate for what was removed. You may have to tap into other areas of your social circle or connect with professionals in your network to come up with creative or cost-effective solutions.

If you notice an area that can be improved, it's a great time to explore what would work. What you discover could become the win you need by Wednesday, August 27 or Thursday, August 28, this week. Ask a lot of questions and be curious. Avoid making assumptions about a person's motives. Instead, come from a place of genuine desire to learn from your experiences.

On Friday, August 29, a Close day, plan to put the cap on things that haven't been going as well as you'd like. Recognize what is no longer essential, even if it has been around for a very long time. Use this day to clear your energy and stop losses, especially those that are financially draining. Cancel unnecessary subscriptions or stop habits that zap your energy.

Over the weekend, you will be headed in a new direction, and it's one that you will find enjoyable. Start dreaming about the future on Saturday, August 30. Begin taking the first steps toward your new life on Sunday.

Rooster

Rooster, this week, your hyper-diligence and tenacious work ethic shine through in a brilliant display. On Monday and Tuesday, you demonstrate how beneficial it is when a person can detach from stressful situations and complete the task at hand. Clear away clutter, which can help remove negative energy. Replace old items with new ones when possible. Keep your social media up to date and update your profile images.

A big day for you will be Friday, August 29, a Metal Horse Close day. You may have a few areas of your personal life that are no longer aligned with who you want to be. This is an excellent time to purge old energy and make room for new. If you have something you want to do, such as future travel or a move, or if you need to discuss details about plans with someone, Friday works well to have open communication with less conflict.

The weekend is going to be a productive one, where you can accomplish a lot. You might find it hard to rest on Saturday. If you have specific tasks to complete to move the dial on a personal home renovation project, try starting it on Sunday instead. Don't let work disrupt your weekend plans, and if you have to send a work-related email, try to schedule it for an appropriate time for others.

Snake

Snake, you are wise, charming and easy to get along with, which is excellent for this week's astrology forecast. On Monday and Tuesday, everyone will need an ally to help make challenging situations more straightforward to navigate. Fortunately, you will find yourself well-positioned in a seat of trust. You may find it easier to provide support and advice to people who require a little more guidance, especially if you play a managerial role at work or are a parent to young children learning tough life lessons about friendships and who to associate with.

On Friday and Saturday, how you structure your free time can be a challenge. You may have some scheduling conflicts that require more communication and less room for error or misunderstanding. Be careful not to assume anything. Instead, verify and put things in writing. Be proactive in following up with others. Use alerts to remind you when to do so.

Sunday is the day when you start establishing a new routine or project. You may receive help, money or some other support on Wednesday, August 28, but it will be on August 31 when you find the window of opportunity to begin opening. Be patient and try not to rush a process, especially if the time allows you to let something sit for a while. It will help you think ahead and be more mentally prepared to complete your work.

Tiger

Tiger, you put everyone on alert this week with your tenacious energy. Monday is a Fire Tiger Destruction day, which means that anger can be an issue for you if you aren't careful. At the start of the day, be sure not to let yourself become overwhelmed, as it can hinder your ability to see things clearly. It's good to have a person in your life that you can use as an accountability partner, especially if you tend to make decisions based on impulse.

If you manage Monday well, whatever worked for you should be repeated on Tuesday. However, be sure not to take things personally, especially since two days of intense energy back-to-back can wear your patience thin. Again, a human accountability partner (not ChatGPT) is the best approach. Schedule time with a mentor, therapist or doctor appointments on Tuesday if you feel it's necessary.

On Wednesday and Thursday, be sure to start each day with a gratitude practice. Write a list of things you feel thankful for and use them as a guide for how you return energy for energy in the world. You will want to treat this part of the week as a holiday for social events, being generous and finding ways to get involved in your community. You may enter a new social circle over the weekend based on your decisions on Friday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.