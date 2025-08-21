Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, August 22 — Virgo Season Brings Significant Change To Relationships

Love horoscopes are here for Friday, August 22, as Virgo season brings significant change and healing to each zodiac sign's relationship. The purpose of this astrological season is to learn that you can’t heal or fix anyone but yourself, no matter how much you may love them. Slow down and sit with the earth. Remember the beauty in imperfections and divine redirections. Let yourself see that, despite the work, effort, or heartbreak, you always end up exactly where you are meant to be.

Focus your energy on yourself. Whether this involves emotional healing or a review of your physical care, this is your opportunity to recenter and improve. Yet, becoming better never means perfect, so you mustn’t judge yourself or your progress during this time. Embrace what it means to be human and trust in a force greater than yourself. In your relationship, you must give your partner what you are being guided to give yourself. Let them work on themselves, observe how you are being loved, and remember that it’s always better to walk away than talk someone into staying.

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 22, 2025:

Aries

Use this time to care for yourself, beautiful Aries. Whether you’re in a relationship or learning to love the single life, it’s essential that you still focus on yourself.

No matter how excellent a relationship is, it should not take you further from your truth or cause you to neglect caring for yourself.

Reflect on any routines or daily habits that contribute to improving your overall well-being. Adjust your eating plan or prioritize your mental health; the better you care for yourself now, the more fulfilling your romantic life will become.

Taurus

Don’t let yourself drown in the details, Taurus. Virgo Season represents a focus on your committed relationship and romantic goals. This can be a productive time for making plans and progressing toward your dreams, but be mindful of getting caught up in the details.

Remind yourself that you don’t need to do everything on your own, as well as the pitfall of perfection. You may come across as judgmental during this time, so be sure to counter that with gratitude and a softer tongue if you’re in a romantic connection you hope will last.

Gemini

Set the tone for what you hope to receive, Gemini. Virgo Season invites you to reconnect with yourself. While you may have an active social and romantic life, it's essential to remember that you must set aside time to focus on yourself.

Try to plan some evenings alone if you can, or seek solitude as often as possible. Become clear with your inner self about what you need and ensure you remain aware of your boundaries.

Cancer

Don’t be afraid to say what it is you genuinely want, Cancer. As someone who leads with emotions, you often hesitate to speak up for yourself.

Although emotions matter, so does your ability to advocate for yourself and take initiative. Virgo Season helps you to do both.

This is an excellent time to reflect on how you communicate with your partner, as well as your ability to create the life you want for yourself.

You don’t need to wait for someone special to live the life of your dreams, but you can start cultivating it during Virgo Season.

Leo

Heal the parts of yourself that felt you had to prove your worth, Leo. Virgo Season arrives on Friday, encouraging you to focus on your healing.

This will have you directing your energy toward yourself, rather than being someone you think others will love or approve of. Try to get to the heart of what is most important to you in your life and matters of the heart.

Reflect on how you’ve worked to prove yourself or have your needs met in the past and realize that you never needed to. Heal so you can receive, rather than continuing to overgive.

Virgo

Welcome to the most magical time of the year, dearest Virgo. This is your zodiac season and your solar return, which represents your own personal and magical new year.

You can reinvent yourself, shed what no longer works, and completely change your heart, if that’s what you desire.

You must begin with yourself. Honor what you want, who you want to become and how you dream of being loved. Let go of people-pleasing or the idea that you have to be everything for everyone. Instead, show up for yourself.

Libra

Intuition isn’t always logical, sweet Libra. Virgo Season does intensify your intuition as the Sun moves into this area of your life.

However, Virgo by nature is practical, down to earth, and often overly practical. This doesn’t mean you are destined to give up on your intuition, but you must realize the need to find balance with logic.

Your intuition is currently guiding you toward an entirely new direction in your life. Use the energy of Virgo to make plans, but don’t let logic get in the way of the love you’ve been searching for.

Scorpio

When you are secure with yourself, there is never a reason to judge others, Scorpio. No one is perfect, including you. Rather than taking that as a negative, though, you must start appreciating your inner humanity.

You have never needed to be perfect, whether that means having a particular lifestyle, partner, or seeing a certain number on the scale; you can’t judge yourself based on external standards.

Yet, that also means you can’t judge others for those reasons as well. Work on being less judgmental and embracing acceptance in the weeks to come, as this slight shift can completely change your life.

Sagittarius

You can do it, Sagittarius. You don’t need to doubt yourself or make excuses. You’ve invested energy and effort into embracing change and becoming better. Now that Virgo Season is here, so too is your season of success.

Use this to remain dedicated to what you’ve been striving to achieve in your romantic life while trusting the process at hand. You don’t need to do anything differently, but allow yourself the space to receive what you have already created.

Capricorn

Slow down, dearest Capricorn. Virgo Season brings about an infusion of luck and abundance into your romantic life, along with an opportunity for new beginnings.

You can often be reluctant to change; this energy allows you to plan for stability, which makes all the difference. You have to remember that at a certain point, you will have to take a leap of faith and trust what you’ve already put into place.

Make plans and investigate the possibilities, but don't let yourself off the hook from taking a chance on love.

Aquarius

You have all the time you need, Aquarius. As an air sign, you can often get frustrated by a lack of movement or momentum in your romantic life. With your quick mind and natural tendency to make magic happen, adapting to a slower pace can be challenging.

However, there is never a need to feel pressured by time. Your relationship has already progressed and evolved by you showing up for the process. Continue to focus on what matters most, and avoid getting caught up in distractions.

Pisces

New beginnings are in store for you, sweet Pisces. Virgo Season always highlights new beginnings in your romantic life; however, this year it will be especially intense.

Not only will there be two New Moons in Virgo, but you will also be experiencing the Virgo Solar Eclipse.

You will not be able to predict where this Virgo Season will direct you, and so you must continue to show up for love and surrender to the flow of the universe.

You won’t have to force anything, but you do need to make sure that you’re allowing yourself to move forward.

