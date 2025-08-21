3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity Beginning On August 22, 2025

Beginning on August 22, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. When the Sun settles into Virgo, a different kind of abundance takes place, and we will soon come to know that this is not fleeting. This is the real deal, and August 22 represents the start of a very prosperous time.

Three zodiac signs in particular will get to see just how strong this transit is, in the way Virgo points out the opportunities that were hiding in plain sight. This is a day full of a-ha moments. August 22 is the beginning of a stretch of time when effort starts meeting reward and pay off. The build may be gradual, but we can rest assured that what we do now is leading to something very powerful.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On this first day of Virgo season, you'll find that your attention is turned inwards. You feel the need to come to terms with certain things in your life before moving forward. This is a good idea, as thinking these things out brings you clarity.

August 22 brings you good news, too. You'll see that this might just be the perfect moment to start something up, and to trust that yes, it will work out.

Things have to start somewhere, and so the time you spend inside your mind will evolve into what you do out here, in the real world. In your case, Gemini, you're gathering information that will lead to prosperity and abundance.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Sun in Virgo highlights your ability to concentrate on what truly matters to you, Scorpio. And it just so happens that as soon as you sharpen that energy, you will see stellar results coming your way. You've always envisioned yourself as a success, and while you may already be one, you are the kind of person who can take what you have and go one step further, so to speak.

August 22 will bring you the perfect investment opportunity, and the keener you are to what's going on, the better it will be in the long run. So stay on top of things on this day, Scorpio, and know that doing your best will lead to prosperous gains.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Virgo season is like a trusted ally for you, Capricorn. It only reaffirms what you already know about yourself: that you're dedicated to completing something magnificent and that, yes, you know there's a financial payoff in there, somewhere.

Working hard for a goal is no big deal to you. In fact, it makes up so much of your personality, and you like it that way. Being success-oriented is who you are, and on August 22, you get to see it manifest as prosperity.

And when abundance shows up for you, know that there's more of it to follow. You know how to use this Virgo Sun energy to its ultimate benefit. Make the most of this season, Cap, as only you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.