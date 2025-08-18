Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 19, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for August 19, 2025. The tide is beginning to turn as the Sun prepares to enter a new solar season, and the Moon is in Cancer, the sign it rules. What's ahead is comfort in the form of tradition and predictability, which can backfire on you.

Cancer is the astrological sign that rules the Chariot. Keywords for this tarot card include strength, determination and grit. The Moon sets the tone for us emotionally, but with the Sun at a critical degree in Leo, our egos are prone to prioritizing pride over logic. What appears to be the easy way out may hinder us from seeing what we need to do, including being agreeable. What might we refuse to work on today? Let's consult the tarot to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, you like change, and you embrace it swiftly. On Tuesday, you won't want to compromise your need for new beginnings or fresh starts.

You may feel the urge to settle on August 19, but since that is not your speed, you will choose momentum over everything else.

This mindset could cause you to do something on your own, but as one of the most independent zodiac signs in astrology, you may actually prefer that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Swords, reversed

Taurus, gone are the days when you will allow yourself to miss a message or not get in touch with someone. On August 19, you may decide to double down on communication and tech.

With Mercury retrograde over, it's the perfect time for you to go smartphone shopping. You might find what you need to improve connectivity among colleagues. Consider safety and privacy as a top priority right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

Gemini, one thing that may come up for you on August 19 is how strong you want to be physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

If you've been slacking on your exercise, now may be the time to double down and start a new workout routine.

Whenever you begin a new regimen, there's an adjustment period. Your mind may tell you not to bother, but you can override it with a strong dose of determination and grit. You've got this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords

Cancer, you don't easily fold under pressure. You are human and have a natural reaction to stress like everyone else, but you don't let hardship get the best of you. Today's tarot card, the Four of Swords, indicates a period of unrest, and you will refuse to let it frazzle you.

On August 19, your focus will be on follow-through, regardless of the circumstances. You will find a way to do the things that you promised you would accomplish on your agenda, and that is the end of that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

Leo, your tarot card for August is the King of Swords, and it symbolizes a firm focus on what truth is and how to apply its wisdom in your life.

Today's fixed energy is perfect for what you need, as it will help you avoid falling into peer pressure to please people or do things for the sake of likes on social media or in real life. Instead, your inner compass is what you will follow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, only you know what you need to feel rested and appreciated, so it's best to be the first to make sure that you get it.

The primary focus of your tarot card for August 19 is on self-care, and yet the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, indicates that you aren't paying as much attention to this area of your life as you would like.

You might say you don't need it, but don't. The message for today is to try not to put rest on the back burner. Prioritize.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Chariot, reversed

Libra, your tarot card, the Chariot, reversed, suggests that you are avoiding a problem because you feel like it's not yours to take on. However, it might be more than you realize at this moment.

It can feel easier to blame someone else for a problem, especially if you feel like you're a victim of what's happened. On August 19, you may resist taking ownership of your part due to an emotional blind spot, and it's best to confront this issue. You may need to take some responsibility to resolve the matter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, there is a time and place for everything, and that includes knowing when to quit and when to persevere in fighting a problem to the end. The Seven of Wands, reversed tarot card, reveals a sense of overwhelm, and you may think that you have to push through anyway.

Perhaps you will work hard to the point of physical exhaustion. On August 19, consider the alternative route. You may have more energy to try again tomorrow. The message from the tarot today is to take a break.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you can be quite a sentimental person. When you start feeling nostalgic about the past, thoughts of what you used to do can consume your mind.

Today's tarot card for August 19, the Six of Cups, reversed, is about addressing negative memories so you can heal from them. Today, consider talking to someone you trust to begin the healing process of recovery and resolution.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

You are great at knowing what needs to be done and when. So, when you have the Eight of Pentacles tarot, it's an indicator of repetitive work for mastery.

You're still learning how to do something so that it becomes ingrained in your mind and happens almost automatically. On August 19, resist the urge to believe boredom is a reason to give up. It can be a sign that what you want is close to completion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you can tell when your situation is improving, and the Five of Cups, reversed, is a sign that they are. Starting on August 19, you begin the process of recovery from financial problems.

You can see what works and what doesn't to make the right choices and minimize risks. Paying attention to the patterns that make a relationship, project, or other thing you're working on successful is what will work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Do you believe that you're stuck? Pisces, sometimes limitations are self-imposed, and they are part of what you were once taught in the past. Today's message from the Eight of Swords is to rewrite your life story, beginning with the words you speak to yourself.

Increase gentleness and be uplifting when you feel like your dreams are impossible. How does it change the way you view your potential?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.