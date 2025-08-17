5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting August 18

All week, starting on August 18, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. Jupiter and the Moon meet up early in the week, bringing back some of the beautiful story from the Venus and Jupiter conjunction last week. Water and Earth signs will be especially appreciative of the wonderful dynamic that awaits them at this time.

The Moon in Leo will enhance our social life, while the Sun and Moon in Virgo will add romance and practicality to the mix. Virgo season then begins on August 22, 2025, with the New Moon in Virgo on August 23. During this transit, five zodiac signs will learn how to show themselves love and support as they wait for the Saturn in Pisces transit, which is just a few weeks away.

1. Virgo

The Moon in Cancer makes this a relaxing period to enjoy yourself, Virgo. Concerts with friends or spending time with your romantic partner could recharge you. Plan ahead during the Moon in Leo and don’t rush through your work because you may have to repeat it.

The Sun and Moon are also entering your sign this week, initiating a new, enlightening chapter. The Sun in your sign shines a light on your accomplishments and talents. While the Sun was in Leo, you may have isolated yourself or focused on the past; however, it's time to move forward and plan your journey. Take advantage of the connections you make at this time, as Mars in Libra is giving you the energy to work hard towards your goals.

2. Pisces

Don’t close your heart off to the prospect of love, Pisces. Instead, learn to welcome it during the Cancer Moon early in the week. The Leo Moon shows you that communicating clearly with others is essential because it prevents misunderstandings, especially after Mercury Retrograde.

Get ready to feel popular as the Sun and Moon in Virgo will make you the center of attention. Join a club at school or work, get involved with your community, or network during a company outing.

This is the week to start your evolution, especially with Saturn a few weeks away from entering your sign again. Virgo season will help you remove the rose-colored glasses when you meet people. You are learning to see others in a new light.

3. Capricorn

The week begins with the Moon and Jupiter impacting your relationships, making it easy to socialize and spend time with those you love. Don’t bottle up your emotions, Capricorn, and instead, be willing to work through them with someone you trust. Expect to experience deeper periods of harmony and compassion, especially within your romantic partnerships.

While the Full Moon in Aquarius made you focus on building your finances, the Leo Moon will help you take action toward success and curate a practical savings plan. The Virgo energy this week will shift your perspective, bringing more optimism. Expect to take charge of new projects and goals. Your thoughts will flow, and you will trust your vision during this week.

4. Taurus

When Jupiter and the Moon meet, don’t overthink, and instead jot down those ideas. Use this period to let your ideas flow, and don’t let your doubt get the best of you. This is also an excellent time to develop a draft for an ongoing project. Now that Mercury is direct, the Leo Moon brings your creative thoughts, and you could be inspired to begin telling a new story.

The Moon in Virgo will show you the direction you want to take in the future as it will make a trine to your sign, adding romantic prospects for single folks. The Sun will also allow you to meet new people at this time. Those in relationships could feel inspired to do something exciting with their romantic partner.

5. Scorpio

Changes are happening this week, so be open to adjusting your mindset and don’t be too closed off with those around you. Celebrate with friends, plan a vacation, read a book you’ve put on hold, or watch that movie you’ve wanted to.

Communication will be essential this week. Because Jupiter and the Moon will be in the same sign, you have the opportunity to connect with people on your same frequency. Once the Moon is in Leo, others will take notice of the work you do. Slow and steady wins the race, so if there are looming deadlines, don’t rush.

Virgo Season begins this week, giving you insight and feedback from those you respect. This will also be a positive period to focus on financial growth, with Jupiter and Venus providing you support.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.