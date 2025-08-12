Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, August 13 — Ask For What You Want Today

August 13, 2025, is a great day to ask for what you want in your relationship as the Mercury-Mars alignment brings intense energy to each zodiac sign's love horoscope. On Wednesday, Mercury aligns with Mars, bringing about a desire for partnership and to go after what it is you most want. Mercury recently stationed direct in Leo, bringing resolution and clarity to themes that first arose in July, while Mars in Libra brings a new perspective to the situation.

On Wednesday, your focus shifts to manifesting the partnership and divine connection that you seek in your life. So ask for what you want to have today. You may face some challenges in working together, yet it doesn’t mean that it can’t or won’t work out. The energy today is intense, as there is nothing that can get in the way of improving or creating the dynamic partnership you desire. Just be sure to be authentic and not just bold in your interactions while holding what is most important to you closest to your heart.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Aries

Don’t settle for less in love, Aries. Wednesday's love horoscope is all about the romance and relationship with Mercury in Leo aligning with Mars in Libra. While Mars is moving through your house of romance and dating, Mercury is thinking about the long game.

August 13 marks a significant milestone for taking your relationship to a new level of commitment or having an honest conversation about your intentions.

Relationship growth is possible, but you must ensure that you and your partner are aligned.

Taurus

Choose your peace, sweet Taurus. Mercury in Leo and Mars in Libra will help you improve matters within your relationship and home life. While this may bring about a dramatic shift in your relationship, you are being urged to choose your peace on August 13.

Improving matters aren’t always about continuously working to achieve something, but knowing when to walk away or move forward. Be sure that you’re confident in what you deserve, and don’t be afraid to take matters into your own hands.

Gemini

You need to share your feelings, Gemini. The energy of your Wednesday love horoscope is favorable for romantic commitment and discussing your relationship, but be sure to be honest about your thoughts and feelings.

Be sure to focus on what is happening instead of letting frustrations arise and making it about another issue. Be transparent with your partner on August 13, not just about how you feel, but also about where you want your relationship to go.

Cancer

Get to know your truth, Cancer. You are being guided to advocate for the love that you know you deserve while also working to create a life of value.

On August 13, you're more focused on domestic matters, whether it involves specific aspects of your home or relationship. The core of this transformation, however, is discovering your inner truth.

A relationship must be based on what you genuinely need and deserve; otherwise, it doesn't stand a chance.

Leo

Leo, your August 13 love horoscope asks you to strive for balance between speaking up for yourself and working together with your partner.

The recent Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign probably brought up a new awareness that you can now share with that special person in your life.

There may be a need for accountability or an apology on Wednesday, which could help you and your partner feel more confident in continuing a relationship.

Virgo

You need to be sure you’re listening to your inner self, Virgo. Mercury in Leo helps you tune into your intuition and heal what has disconnected you from this part of yourself.

However, with Mars in Libra on August 13, you should find greater ease in this as you will begin to believe your feelings are valid. Base decisions on what truly matters, rather than the financial status of a partner. (In this case, love truly is what matters most.)

Libra

You already know what you must do, Libra. You are being urged to advocate for yourself and what you want from love. While this brings a newfound strength in your romantic life, it also affects your life path.

Use the energy on August 13 to have any difficult conversations, especially those with a romantic partner or friends, to set the bar for how you want to move forward.

You’ve given enough of yourself away to others; on August 13, 2025, it’s time to make sure that everyone in your life is there for the right reasons.

Scorpio

You don’t need anyone else’s approval, Scorpio. Understandably, you want others to agree or be happy for you in this new era, but you can’t base your decisions on this desire.

Try to adopt an unapologetic approach to your life today, drawing on this energy. Remind yourself that as an adult, you don’t need permission or approval to do what is best for yourself.

On August 13, you may make a radical decision that will ultimately bring you the love and happiness you dream of.

Sagittarius

Forge new connections, Sagittarius. With Mercury now direct in Leo, it’s becoming clear what you must do and what has been lacking in your life. As Mercury aligns with Mars, you are being urged to focus on making new connections in your life.

If you’re single, don’t worry about whether someone is a romantic connection or not. Instead, embrace the newness that comes from changing your inner circle.

If you’re traveling, remain aware of who you connect with, as you could meet someone who will have a lasting impact on your life.

Capricorn

Let yourself grow beyond who you were, Capricorn. A change is taking place on August 13 that won’t only affect your romantic life, but also your professional one.

During this period, it is important to allow matters to change, as it represents your personal growth. This will help you create a better balance in your life, allowing you to prioritize your personal life in a new and exciting way. Fortunately, this is what will help solidify your relationship.

Aquarius

Embrace a beautiful new adventure, Aquarius. The current energy may have you traveling or planning for an exotic getaway.

While this energy is fun, loving, and adventurous on August 13, it also holds great weight in your romantic life. Be sure to remain present, rather than letting outside distractions distract you from this experience.

While you may be busy enjoying yourself on holiday, let yourself say what comes to your heart, as a newfound commitment may be in store for you.

Pisces

You deserve ease, dearest Pisces. You are beginning to exit one of the busiest times in your life. While you still have loose ends to tie up on August 13, 2025, you are moving toward greater ease and comfort.

It’s important to know that this new chapter of your life won’t be like the previous one. You will have to learn to sit in peace and to receive what you deserve. Be gentle with yourself during this time, but also hold your boundaries. You don’t need to accept a hard love ever again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.