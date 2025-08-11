Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For August 11 - 17 — One Of The Best Weeks Of The Year For Relationships

Weekly love horoscopes are here for August 11 - 17, 2025, which just happens to be one of the best weeks of the year for relationships, no matter your zodiac sign. The positive starts on the very first day of the week as Mercury finally turns direct on August 11 in Leo, the sign that rules love. During this Mercury retrograde, perhaps you have reconnected with someone from your past or begun dating someone new. Mercury retrograde, especially in the sign of Leo, is a wildcard for love, and we will now see how all of these situations actually play out. I don’t typically recommend starting new relationships during a retrograde, but people meet when they meet! Many scenarios can occur now — perhaps for those born with retrograde Mercury, it will work out beautifully (and maybe even if you weren’t born during a retrograde). Typically, however, once the Mercury retrograde energy clears up, something changes or you begin to see a different side of the person, or the relationship suddenly just ends. Sometimes this person then shows up every time there is a retrograde. Time will tell how everything plays out!

Design: YourTango

Venus also conjuncts Jupiter this week, which is very powerful from Sunday night into early Tuesday morning. This is a positive transit for love, personal expression, and social gatherings. It is a great time for meeting new people or spending time with someone special. August 14 is a great day for communication, socializing, and conversation in general. This energy will repeat itself on August 17 since both Mars and Mercury move a few degrees at the same time. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs will fare in love and relationships this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for August 11 - 17, 2025:

Aries

Aries, Mercury turns direct in your fifth house of love this week, so it’s very possible there will be communication issues this week with Mercury in its storm.

The Moon in your sign will conjunct Saturn and Neptune on Tuesday, increasing the potential for some sort of misunderstanding.

The Moon enters your second house of money and values on Thursday, which could bring a minor clash — but overall, the week ends well when it comes to love.

Taurus

Taurus, you may experience some confused feelings or some type of regret or unpleasant experience from the past as the moon transits your 12th house during the first part of the week.

That said, Monday should still be a great day for conversation or a romantic date.

Thursday could bring some minor frustrations or upsets, but whatever the issue is, it will be resolved by the week’s end and you'll enjoy an energetic weekend.

Gemini

Gemini, Monday is a good day for social activities. You will feel very confident and sure of yourself.

You do need to be aware of communication this week, as it may still be difficult since Mercury is reversing course. Don’t put your foot in your mouth!

You may want to spend some time alone and recharge by the end of the week, but this may be in preparation for a busy and very conversational weekend.

Cancer

Cancer, August 12 is one of the most powerful days of the year for you as Venus will conjunct Jupiter, bringing a wave of unadulterated optimism into your life — and better yet, it is happening in your sign. Enjoy and make the most of this day, which is absolutely great for love.

If you have felt issues concerning your self-worth with Mercury’s retrograde, it is coming to an end this week.

Leo

Leo, while things aren’t over yet, this week will bring an end to the communication issues you experience with Mercury’s retrograde.

We are still under the energy of last week’s full moon, and if you are single, it brings the potential of meeting someone new over the next several weeks.

Monday looks very pleasant and great for get-togethers, and it looks like a very social and busy weekend for you!

Virgo

Virgo, this week marks the beginning of the end to any romantic confusion you have felt for the past month. Now is the time to let go and release any negative baggage from the past that may have kept you from moving forward and trusting others.

Monday is a social and positive day for love, and it looks like the weekend brings the potential for exciting communication with a love interest.

Libra

Libra, if your social life has been confused or at a standstill, look for things to pick up this week. You are going to feel much clearer in terms of your personal life.

With Mars now in your sign, expect to get very busy. Be aware that this energy can also make you overly assertive at times in terms of demands on others.

You may feel a need this week to balance your personal life with time for others.

Scorpio

Scorpio, make use of the beautiful Venus-Jupiter conjunction on Monday as it will trine your Sun, representing a beautiful moment in your social or love life.

Watch out for Thursday or Friday, which could bring an issue or conflict with a partner. But if this happens, it will be quickly resolved in time for a pleasant weekend with a lot of positive interaction.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, any plans that you have had concerning your love life or a trip that have been stalled may now begin to move forward once again.

Monday could bring a boost in your intimate life, and a relationship may go to a new level if you have a partner. Expect to feel more like opening up and expressing your true thoughts and feelings this week.

Wednesday will make a great date night, which may be followed up again over the weekend.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Jupiter in your seventh house of partners conjuncts Venus on Monday, which makes way for an important and special day when it comes to love. You will probably find yourself reflecting on your relationships.

If you are single, this week, you find yourself wanting something deeper than you may have previously thought. Now will be the time to achieve this.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week will bring a renewed focus on relationships and positive communication. If you have been having a hard time connecting with others, this will change now.

Something that has seemed casual in the past may be developing into a deeper emotional connection than you may have believed.

Pisces

Pisces, now that Mercury is direct, this should be a great week (and month!) concerning love.

Don’t let the great energy of Jupiter and Venus in your house of love go to waste on Monday — this is an extremely positive time to get together with a love interest or even meet someone new.

This week, you will start to feel a desire for deeper intimacy, which will continue for some time.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.