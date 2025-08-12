6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 13, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 13, 2025. Wednesday’s Destruction Day, under the Jia Yin (Wood Tiger) influence, asks for release before reward. The Wood Tiger’s unshakable spirit is here to burn away what’s blocking you, while the Destruction Day energy clears space for something better.

In Chinese astrology, this isn’t about chaos for its own sake. It’s time to dismantle what no longer belongs so your luck has a clean path to reach you. Because the month is ruled by the Jia Shen (Wood Monkey), opportunities now come with a twist. The changes you make today might not look lucky in the moment, but the removal of what’s been draining you will create an opening for fortune to flow in.

Advertisement

For six animal signs, this is the day where letting go brings in the very thing you’ve been hoping to see. The reward may not be instant, but you’ll feel the shift, and you’ll know you’ve set your future up for something much bigger.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Jia Yin day doubling your animal sign’s energy, you’re stepping into an unfiltered version of yourself. Wednesday’s luck comes from walking away from something you’ve been tolerating for too long. It could be a small habit, like the way you’ve been managing your mornings, or something larger, like a role you’ve outgrown. Once you cut it loose, a conversation or offer will land in your lap that never could have reached you before.

You’ll notice that people respond to you differently today, more openly and with curiosity, even with offers of help you didn’t ask for. This is a sign that your energy field is already clearing and attracting something better. It’s the kind of day where a single, decisive no makes space for a series of unexpected yeses in the days ahead.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Destruction Day energy on August 13 works in your favor by breaking apart the timeline you’ve been pressuring yourself to follow. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to make a change in your personal life or finances, that waiting ends now. You may decide to pay off something early or end an arrangement that hasn’t been worth the cost. In doing so, you’ll suddenly have more room to breathe.

Within hours, you could hear about an opportunity to earn or save money that seems perfectly timed. This isn’t a coincidence! The moment you release the drain, abundance starts moving toward you again. You’ll feel lighter and more confident, as though you’ve taken back control of a part of your life you didn’t even realize you’d surrendered.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your luck on August 13 comes from rewriting a boundary you’ve been too flexible with. Whether it’s a friendship that’s been asking for too much, a work situation that’s been edging into your personal time, or a family habit that leaves you feeling drained, the Wood Tiger’s influence gives you the strength to draw a clear line.

Almost immediately, you’ll see an improvement. You’re clearing the energetic equivalent of a blocked doorway. By nightfall, you’ll have proof that saying ‘enough’ was the right move, and the relief will feel as tangible as the good news it brings.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Destruction Day energy is oddly lucky for you because it dismantles something you’ve been relying on but that’s actually been holding you back. This could be an old schedule or even a mindset about what you should be doing. The change might be sudden, but it frees you in a way you didn’t expect.

Almost as soon as the space opens, you’ll notice an alternative taking shape. It could be a more profitable arrangement, an invitation that fits your life better, or a personal connection you now have time to deepen. The removal itself is the good fortune and the gift is in the freedom to choose something better without guilt.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As a fellow Wood sign, the Jia Yin day works like a key turning in a lock for you. The luck on August 13 comes from dismantling a fear or hesitation you’ve been holding about a particular move like maybe reaching out to someone, applying for something, or making a public declaration about your next step. Once you take that leap, you’ll notice doors opening almost immediately.

There’s a strong chance of a message arriving today that makes you wonder why you waited so long. This is the moment when the unknown stops feeling risky and starts feeling exciting. The Destruction Day’s real gift to you is the clarity that you’re no longer willing to live in a way that feels too small.

Advertisement

6. Ox

Design: YourTango

The Metal Ox energy in Wednesday’s calendar blends with the Destruction Day to help you end something cleanly and without lingering fallout. This might be a repayment or a personal tie you’re finally ready to step away from. What feels like closure now will quickly reveal itself as the thing that was blocking a bigger opportunity.

By the end of August 13, you could hear from someone with an offer or an opening that would have been impossible if you were still tied up in the old arrangement. It’s the rare kind of luck that feels immediate and grounded. This good fortune is a before-and-after shift you can actually measure.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.