What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 9, According To A Tarot Reader

Saturday's tarot horoscope reveals what each zodiac sign needs to know on August 9, 2025. On Saturday, the Full Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Aquarius is closely connected to astrology, the higher mind, and how you perceive life and its interconnectedness. Aquarius is related to the Star tarot, and this is a time of spiritual development.

On Saturday, the tarot and the Full Moon invite each zodiac sign to release something from their life for cleansing and mental clarification. The daily tarot horoscope for August 9 reveals what area each zodiac sign should focus on the most under this powerful energy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What your zodiac sign needs to know about August 9, 2025, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands, reversed

Aries, you're in luck. If there's one thing you're very good at, it's prioritizing self-care. You know that putting yourself first is often the best way to prioritize what other people need. You must bring high energy to achieve your goals. Draining your energy is a surefire way to struggle or fail. You don't like failure.

Today, August 9, according to your tarot card, the Six of Wands, reversed, it's time to do things that make you feel good. Pencil in time for self-care today.

In the future, include one day a week that is dedicated to reflecting on your needs and creating a schedule that you can stick to.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles

Taurus, when it comes to stability and making things work for you and other people, you are the king. You have a knack for creating safe and secure foundations of trust in your life and the lives of others.

There's a need for greater stability on August 9, 2025. If you follow the advice of the King of Pentacles tarot card, it's easy to see that you have to repair situations that create friction and find a way to live a life aligned with authenticity.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Swords, reversed

Gemini, you can be so energetic that it's hard to let your mind rest long enough to enjoy some quiet. The continual inner monologue may run rampant today, but that doesn't mean you can't find a moment for peace.

Take some time to focus on what you can do to create space for yourself. You're a smart cookie! You can figure out a way to be there for others, but also take a break from notifications on your cellphone and email.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles

Cancer, you are so loyal. When you give of yourself, you share from the heart. You deserve to receive loyalty in return for your effort. You have been patient and kind toward others; today, you get a reciprocation of that energy.

When you don't, it becomes clear that the relationship is more one-sided than you initially thought. You can pull back your energy until things advance or mature before giving so generously again.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Tower

Leo, you're able to figure things out. You are a solution-finder, and when you sense a problem exists, instead of waiting for someone else to resolve it, you take action.

Today's tarot card, the Tower, signifies your anxiousness and your desire to take care of something right now. However, under the Full Moon on August 9, you can overcome problems by thinking things through first. Be sure to vet any situation that comes your way, especially if it's sudden and unexpected.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

Virgo, you are smart and savvy. When you don't have the information you need, you go find it. Ignorance is nothing you tolerate. You don't wait for the world to stop, and you don't need to have someone who holds your hand. You are independent.

So on August 9, 2025, when you have the Fool tarot card, it's part waning but also part affirmation. The Fool symbolizes a person who is ignorant of the world around them.

You may feel like you don't have enough information. Rather than rushing toward it to commit, ensure the culture aligns with your desires.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Swords

Libra, you are very good at locating both sides of a problem, and that empathic character is what can get you into trouble. You care so much when you ought to detach; it's who you are. You can't change, nor do you want to.

The problem is that on August 9, 2025, you may want to let go of what doesn't make sense for you emotionally. The Eight of Swords is a warning that you may struggle to move on due to unclear vision about a situation.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

Scorpio, today, remember that not all conflicts are harmful; some have a significantly beneficial life purpose, even if they are stressful. Some tense talks help you to resolve problems that need to be discussed in emotionally charged situations.

So, on August 9, 2025, any conflict you experience may challenge you. But, according to today's tarot card, the Five of Wands, it's for your highest good. Trust the process.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you are careful and very philosophical when it comes to your life. You do things with purpose. You don't waste time, and you don't entertain people who waste money or time.

Today's Four of Pentacles, reversed, suggests being cautious, especially if you have financial obligations to address. Starting today, be frugal.

Your advice for August 9, 2025 is about living a life that makes you happy. There's a lot you can do to improve your life; it all starts with aligning your actions with your goals and vision for the future.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Capricorn, you are steadfast, and you don't mind change. The thing is that you want your actions to make sense. You want them to be practical, and what you involve yourself in must also be helpful.

So, when you have the Wheel of Fortune, reversed tarot card, your resistance to change is expected. You will resist until you know what you're doing makes sense now and in the future. Follow your instincts, Capricorn.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Pentacles

You are very resourceful, Aquarius, so when you are facing any type of hardship or struggle on August 9, 2025, you realize how incredibly resilient you are.

Today's message from the Five of Pentacles is about financial struggle. No one wants to go through financial problems. However, should you have to pay closer attention to your spending, don't worry too much. You'll figure things out.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Swords

Pisces, the world is constantly changing, and since you're such a spiritually gifted zodiac sign, you pick up on those energies deeply.

So, today's tarot card, the Nine of Swords, is about anxiety, and how you may feel it occasionally because you're a tender-hearted human with deeply psychic gifts. Today's advice is to let go of what you can't control, and focus on what you can: yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.