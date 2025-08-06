Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, August 7 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

The Moon will be opposite of Jupiter creating opportunities for all astrological signs.

Written on Aug 06, 2025

daily horoscopes august 7 2025 zodiac signs Design: YourTango | Photo: SHOTPRIME, Canva Pro
The daily horoscopes are here for August 7, 2025. On Thursday, the Moon is in Capricorn once again, fueling intense energy into each zodiac sign's life. The Moon will also be opposite Jupiter in Cancer, enlarging your drive to expand and grow your life. 

Whatever you choose to do this Thursday, make sure that your goals and your need for self-care and rest are treated equally. Let your goals hold space for your feelings. Will you rise without disconnecting from what truly matters? The real success lies in building something that feeds back to you.

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, August 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, you’re standing at a threshold between your public path and your private sanctuary. 

On August 7, 2025, the urge to climb higher is strong, but so is the desire to feel held, rooted, and emotionally safe

Ask yourself: What’s the point of striving if it costs your sense of peace? Success is sweeter when it comes from a place that truly feels like home.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, you’re being pulled between what you know and what you feel. This is a moment to seek the kind of knowledge that nourishes your soul, not just your intellect. 

Trust your intuition on August 7 when it tells you it’s time to break from the familiar and follow a path that challenges your comfort zone but strengthens your integrity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, money, power, and intimacy are all on the table now. Perhaps reimagining your relationship to value can open new doors of opportunity that you may not have noticed were closer to you than you think. 

Sometimes the real wealth is in what you’re willing to let go of, and how that clears space for something more aligned.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, you’re learning how to be seen without losing your softness, and how to love without losing yourself. There's power in emotional clarity on August 7, especially in how you show up for yourself in your closest bonds. 

You have to be rooted in what matters. When have I felt most seen and most safe at the same time? What allowed both to coexist?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, the pressure to manage everything can feel heavy, but it’s also an invitation to refine what you take on and why. 

August 7 is about sustainability, as you’re discovering that even your smallest habits speak volumes about what you believe you deserve. Anchor yourself in routines that make you feel whole. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, remember that creativity is not just about producing, it’s about connecting to joy. You’re clarifying which pleasures are performative and which are deeply restorative. 

Romance, art, play (whatever brings you back to yourself) need your attention on August 7. The world will always ask for more, but your soul is asking for something true.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, the external demands may be loud, but your inner landscape holds wisdom. You’re being asked to tend to the soil of your emotional life, to examine the root systems, to listen to what’s unresolved, and to make space for real healing. 

On August 7, ask yourself when was the last time you felt truly at peace within yourself, regardless of what was happening around you? 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your words carry weight now, and you realize that not every truth needs to be loud to be powerful. On August 7, examine how you communicate and connect. Are you speaking to be heard, or to be understood? 

Your voice is a tool for intimacy, so use it to bridge gaps and build the kind of closeness that doesn’t need to be proven.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the tension between security and freedom is real. You’re redefining what it means to feel stable without sacrificing your wildness. 

What are you holding onto that’s holding you back? Let your sense of self-worth guide your next steps beginning on August 7. You don’t need to hustle for what is already meant for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, who you’re becoming, is being shaped not just by your goals, but by the emotional truths you’re willing to face. 

Real strength also encompasses self-awareness and tenderness, and on August 7, you can see how your softness and ambition coexist. 

How does embracing your softer side change the way you define success long term?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're in a quiet metamorphosis that needs to reflect, release, and recalibrate. Give yourself time to feel what’s been unspoken. 

Your dreams are asking for more than just belief, and they’re asking for a foundation. Begin building from a place of profound inner truth. What does trusting your feelings feel like on August 7, even when the outcome is uncertain?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, it’s all about community, belonging, and showing up loud and clear. Have you blurred the lines between being liked and truly being loved? 

Ditch the act of performing for approval and start expressing your raw, unfiltered essence. Surround yourself with people who celebrate your whole self, because your personality is a charming magnet that pulls in the relational support you deserve.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

