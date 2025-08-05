Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 6, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for August 6, 2025. August 6 is a Wednesday, which is associated with the Magician and the planet Mercury, the fastest planet in the solar system, and the ruler of communication and thoughts. Mercury is retrograde and in Leo, so we are inwardly focused. Wednesday's message for all zodiac signs in astrology is to pay attention to your inner voice. It strengthens when you do.

You may hear a message that courageously encourages you to test your various skills and see which one you want to refine, since the Magician is about many talents and the desire to use all of them. During retrograde season, you may feel reluctant to reveal anything to others right now, and that's good until you are comfortable within yourself. Let's find out what else is in store for each astrological sign, from the tarot.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, August 46, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Justice

Aries, trust the hands of fate to bring a situation back together. The Justice tarot card indicates that you may have felt mistreated in the past.

It's not easy to surrender your problems to the powers that be. But karma, with the universe, will find a way to correct the situation. Trust that you're not alone, even when you feel like it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Wands

Taurus, today's tarot card, the Four of Wands, is a pat on your back for doing such a fantastic job on a project or with your work.

You may not get the positive feedback you've been hoping to receive lately, but today's message from the tarot is an acknowledgement of everything you do now and in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups, reversed

It happens, Gemini. You plan to have a creative day, and then the desire to create things goes out the window. The Page of Cups, reversed, is letting you know that a mental block when it comes to your imagination is easily rectified by trying new things and releasing the pressure to perform.

Instead of forcing yourself to do magic now, have fun and come back later. A refreshed mind will help spark your ideas in the way you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords, reversed

Cancer, it's time to get back to work after taking a break and doing less. You know how much more you are capable of when you set your mind to it. Is it possible that you've been playing it small?

The Four of Swords, reversed, is letting you know it's OK to crank your energy up a notch and show the world what you can accomplish when you really make an effort.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Wands, reversed

Leo, not every person gets power and uses it wisely. There are those people, as indicated by the King of Wands, reversed, who allow their power to go straight to their heads. They become arrogant and prideful, making it difficult to follow them in leadership.

Today, you may feel like you see someone who has forgotten where they came from. Be careful if you try to remind them. It may be best to let life do its own work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Swords

Virgo, it only takes a moment to make a quick decision, and you have to pick the path you want to travel on today.

You may be tempted to procrastinate or hold off until someone else decides what should be done this week for you.

But the Knight of Swords is reminding you that delegating your autonomy for convenience is never a sound choice to make.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The High Priestess

Oh, Libra, if you could bottle up your intuition and sell it, you'd be rich.

Today, the High Priestess tarot card is a powerful sign to trust yourself. You might have people who made you think you're wrong when you're not.

Their agenda may not be what you need in your life. Let them move along. On August 6, you'll discover that you have to listen to your gut. A hunch is a hunch is a hunch. Follow your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, there are so many things that pull your attention away that it's hard to remain focused unless you make yourself.

Today's one of those days when you feel like deleting apps and taking a break from social media to regain your mental health.

The Page of Pentacles, reversed, is a signal to do what's best for your life, even if it means detaching from what you have become accustomed to for now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, break the steps you need to take as if you're explaining it to a five-year-old, then follow your path. The beauty behind simplicity is that it's unencumbered, which allows you to feel your way through each moment.

You don't have to impress anyone with what you know or how fancy you make things. Today's message from the Three of Wands, reversed, is to just relax into life and be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man, reversed

Capricorn, you are tenacious. When it comes to making things happen, you're the one who gets it done. So, when you are in your zone, you feel like people ought to listen to your advice. Your opinion isn't just something Googled; it's based on experience.

However, according to The Hanged Man, as a reversed tarot card, you may encounter a person who feels stuck, which means they freeze and fail to take action. Try to recall when you once were that way. Find it in you to be compassionate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords

Aquarius, the future, if you focus too far ahead, can leave you plagued with fear. Today, don't allow not knowing the answer to cause you to worry. Do the what-ifs really matter?

Every day brings change, so even the best plans can fall by the wayside. For now, live in the moment and do what you can with a plan. Be flexible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands

Pisces, being super honest isn't always the easiest thing to do, especially when you know the truth is going to hurt someone else's feelings. But for today, be brave.

You may be tempted to pretend nothing is wrong or gloss over your feelings to spare another's. Yet, the Nine of Wands encourages you to live authentically, even when you don't know how things will turn out in the end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.