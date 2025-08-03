Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From August 4 - 10

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign is here for August 4 - 10, 2025. We have a fantastic week ahead. There is only one day that could be considered slightly less favorable, and that is Friday, August 8, a day for removing barriers and tackling complex tasks.

In astrology, several powerful transits are currently underway. There is a Full Moon on August 9, 2025. Mercury retrograde will be strongest on Sunday, August 10, before stationing direct. The week begins on Monday, August 4, 2025, with an Open day, and it ends on Sunday, August 10, with a day dedicated to Balance. We do not have a Destruction day this week, so there's less chance of ruin when taking risks. Now, let's see what is in store for each zodiac sign the week of August 4.

Advertisement

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, the week of August 4 - 10, 2025, brings you love and companionship. Schedule a special date night out with a friend or significant other. The best day to start over and improve a relationship is Wednesday, August 6. However, avoid going out and socializing this Friday; instead, focus on productivity tasks and tying up loose ends in your personal life.

Advertisement

You may have a serendipitous experience that brings you closer to your family history, particularly one related to your maternal side. Do you have old photos that need to be organized? Consider making an album on your phone, computer or online at the start of the week. This is also a great way to plan your holiday activities for December.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, the week of August 4 - 10, 2025, will feel busier than usual for you. You like to stay busy, and if you have a lot of little things you want to accomplish, try time block scheduling so you can take advantage of a particular productivity flow, specifically on Wednesday or Thursday.

This week is auspicious for starting a new project mid-week; however, you might be asked to do something new on August 4 or August 8, particularly if you have a friendship with a Snake, Rooster, or a Rat.

Even though Friday is a Remove Day, listen to your inner voice on what's the best use of your time. A Full Moon may be a day when you set aside a personal agenda to be there for someone else.

Things may feel slightly off balance on Tuesday, August 5, due to a sudden door closing. You may be taken off a project or an appointment cancelled, freeing up your schedule. Consider disruptions in your schedule as protective and a blessing in disguise.

Advertisement

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, during the week of August 4-10, 2025, you will likely feel like you learn a lot about your character, especially in terms of patience. This is an excellent week for fresh starts and new beginnings; however, you may still feel like a lot more could be accomplished in a short period.

Advertisement

Try not to rush or let yourself become overly aggressive for the sake of a specific vision. Sometimes, you plant seeds and have to wait to see the results later. This week, your power isn't in what you do but who you are. Aim to be the best version of yourself that you can be.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, the week of August 4-10, 2025, you are slightly resistant to change. This is not like you; you tend to enjoy it when your life goes in a new direction. But when you don't understand the reason why something is done a certain way, ask. You may feel excluded, which is part of why you decide not to support a plan that's moving more quickly than you like.

One special thing to note is to avoid making assumptions about other people's motives, especially on Friday, August 8, during a remove day. You will want to maintain a pure heart and open mind. See the good in people's potential and believe your friendships are supportive and kind. What you don't understand, ask.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, the week of August 4 - 10, 2025, you may find that you focus on one particular belief or thought. Even if you're not a writer or dislike journaling, jotting down your ideas will help you to understand yourself better. You can try voice notes if that's easier for you to do, but if you get an idea, don't let it go. You could forget it.

Over the weekend, especially during the energy of the Full Moon in Aquarius, aim to remove negative energy from your life in thought and words. Talk with a therapist if you need to. Consider chatting with a friend if you're unable to make an appointment. Engage in slightly therapeutic activities, such as going for a walk or spending time relaxing and listening to various frequencies for inner healing and spiritual wellness.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, during the week of August 4-10, 2025, your animal sign will crave a sense of newfound freedom and healing starting on Monday. Monday will give you a sense of what you can accomplish this week. You will want to be very considerate of your schedule, using a planner or some other tool to stay on task and avoid being overwhelmed by requests.

There are some tasks that you'll want to complete before Friday, August 8. Spending time in nature is an important part of this week's activities. Don't let time fly without taking advantage of the sunlight hours to engage in outdoor activities that focus on your wellness and spiritual growth.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, the week of August 4 - 10, 2025, brings a decision to a head, and you'll find that you have what you need to be fully committed. You will feel positive about the things you do this week, especially what you accomplish by the end of the day on August 4.

Last month may have felt slightly limited for you, but the start of August opens doors that were previously closed. You may find that you can take more control of your time. Be very selective about what you decide to do on Saturday, August 9; aim for activities that reflect your interests.

Be cautious on Friday, August 8, the release day, because you might be asked to let go of something you want. You will need to listen carefully to your gut at this time to know what's right for you or not.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, the week of August 4 - 10, 2025, focus on yourself and get to know you better, beginning on Monday. On Wednesday, August 6, you'll be making a new commitment or starting a new journey. To ensure you're on the right path, you'll need to have clarity and feel centered or focused. One thing that may happen in your favor this week is keeping things to yourself, especially when you have an intention you want to manifest.

Don't rush into anything long-term, and you don't have enough information on. This week is not the right time to manifest anything new. Instead, wait for two weeks to do so. Focus on activities that you've already started in July, and aim to commit to finishing them before the month of August is over.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

During the week of August 4-10, 2025, you will feel the energy of change, which may cause you to sense something unsettling. As a curious Monkey animal sign, you can become anxious when you don't have solid leadership or guidance on what to do next. This week's life lesson is to ask for what you need and not wait until tomorrow.

Advertisement

You will want to create a supportive environment during moments when self-doubt causes you to wonder if you're making mistakes. It's a good week to ask for feedback, especially if you're starting a new project or beginning something important on August 6-7, 2025. Ask for advice from mentors. If you have to do research, do it earlier in the week, but take it easy on Sunday, August 10, a balance day which is meant for you to rest and prepare for next week.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, during the week of August 4-10, 2025, your life will feel like an adventure. You may be invited to travel or to take a road trip. If not, it's a good time to plan your future travel, especially if you intend to go out of town for the holidays. Life can become busy and expensive, so knowing what you need to have in place will help you stay on track and make informed plans.

Don't allow yourself to get stuck on what you envision things will be; allow space for creativity, especially this week. Gather ideas. Create a spreadsheet to put them in or jot them down in your phone's notes app.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

During the week of August 4-10, 2025, you will begin to look at inner beauty and outer beauty in a new light. You will feel drawn toward art, soulful conversations and time spent making memories with people who feel like they are part of your soul family.

The people you choose to spend time with can provide a type of spiritual protection for you. You will want to choose relationships that support your core values and mirror what you believe about your life and your future. Your perception of the world around you is wide open for new information.

Advertisement

Use this week to explore and refine your ideas. Go to places that provide you with experiences. Visit a bookstore or go to a mall and window shop. Don't let this week be a time where you spend most of your time indoors behind a screen on your computer.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, you have a very busy week ahead, and you will feel glad to reach some new goals that you set in July but were unable to finish. On Monday, August 4, schedule all your errands to make the most of the start of the week. You'll be distracted starting new projects mid-week during the two back-to-back establish days.

If you have to wait for the weekend, your second-best option is Saturday, August 9; it's a Full Day, so you are sure to be productive and get a lot done. Mid-week, Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, are days to start new projects. Avoid doing things that you need to begin on Tuesday, July 5, as it's a Close day; use that time to settle agreements and finish tasks that are ready to be completed.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.