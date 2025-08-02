3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era Starting On August 4

Three Chinese zodiac signs will enter a prosperous new era the week of August 4 - 10, 2025. Most people aim to set a goal at the start of the week and achieve it by the weekend or some other future date. However, mid-week, we have three lucky days in a row that open the door to luck in a colossal way.

July 6 and July 7, 2025, are Establish days encouraging fresh starts and new beginnings. Then, on July 8, 2025, we have a Remove day, to discard the things we no longer want when the 8/8 Lion's Gate portal opens. The slate gets wiped clean during the Full Moon on August 9, 2025, a Full Day, which means we are replacing what's lost with something better. Sunday's such a wonderful gift. It's a day of rest, and also a day for balance. This new era is so promising for these three Chinese animal signs. Since a prosperous new era is a period, this energy will last for seven months, ending in February 2026 during the Full Moon in Aquarius.

Advertisement

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, your prosperous new era begins on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a Ding Wei 丁 未 day. Many significant events unfolded in the world the week of August 4 - 10, rooted in a rich history. The ancient Lion's Gate portal opens on 8/8, marking a time when the Sun aligns with the brightest visible star. From now until Friday, you'll feel empowered to make a significant impact on your life. On your special day, align your life with what makes you radiant and shine in the world, so that people take notice. You might decide to start a new job or start something that provides you with a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement

Additionally, August 8 is Hiroshima Day, marking the day that ended World War II. The end of that war was also the beginning of peace. This holds significant meaning for you on a personal level. The Full Moon arrives on August 9, so on Saturday, you can foster peace in your life by forgiving someone, perhaps yourself, or choosing to close a chapter in your life and start a new one, whether in work, love, or a course of study.

Meditate on the meaning of the word, Ding Wei, this week. Think about what it means to reserve a seat at a table. Do something that establishes a new identity. Make your mark in the world and memorialize this week with what is ending and what is beginning.

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, your animal sign's prosperous new era begins on August 7, 2025, but you have a lot of significant things happening. According to the Chinese calendar, your day marks the beginning of Autumn, which signifies a perfect balance between dark and light. Allow yourself to be curious during this time. See the world as being in a state of balance; don't be afraid to adjust things in your life to find the same balance in your routines.

The day pillar for August 7 is Wu Shen, which relates to the spiritual energy that you carry in your body. Ask yourself, what is your capacity to grow? What's limiting you from making changes? This week's new era, which lasts until February 17, 2026, invites you to focus and strengthen your willpower.

With the courage to pursue what you want in life, you are unstoppable. Start a new course of study, or sign a contract that sets you on a new path. Practice consciousness, so you can sense when you're on the right path or need to change course. You will need to increase your intelligence; remember that life is about learning lessons. Remain teachable.

Advertisement

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, what's a prosperous new era of life if it doesn't require you to change on some level? Your changes and beginning start on August 8, 2025. According to the Chinese calendar, there are no special observances on this day. However, the week of August 4, the Lion's Gate opens on August 8, so you are invited to align your life with your dreams and goals.

Also, since your special day begins on a Jin You day, it's vital that you act resourcefully and don't wait for someone to do things you can do for yourself. With two establish days happening mid-week, July 6 and July 7, the universe may wait for you to show you're readiness by taking action. So avoid being sedentary.

Advertisement

This week, around August 9, during the Full Moon, plan to remove barriers to your growth. Keep notes on what starts to manifest as problematic. That's a sign of growing pains in your life that ask for deliverance so you can start a different journey. You will want to remain curious. So ask questions this week. Find mentors who are helpful and trustworthy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.