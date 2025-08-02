The Tarot Horoscope Message For Your Zodiac Sign On August 3

Each zodiac sign has a message from the tarot horoscope on August 3, 2025. The collective tarot card for the day is Temperance, reminding us to remain patient no matter how anxious we feel about circumstances or situations.

We can learn from others best when we are better listeners, so practice withholding your opinions and focus on gathering details and facts instead. The Moon entering Sagittarius pulls us toward travel, honest conversations, and wanderlust. This energy finds itself in the tarot card reading for the day. Let's find out what your astrological sign needs to know.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope's message for Sunday, August 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Five of Cups

Aries, you can be slightly impulsive, and sometimes you say things that you will regret later.

The idea of remorse isn't a fond one for you, yet on August 3, you may be pondering the past and wondering what you could have done differently.

Lessons are tough to learn at times, but with help from your tarot card for the day, the Five of Cups, it seems like you're open-minded and ready to uncover essential truths that help you see the light.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

Taurus, you can be a stubborn zodiac sign who doesn't like to start something unless you can finish it. Today, an idea you had in the past finally comes together so that you can turn it into reality.

Sometimes you have to sit and ponder a vision for a little bit so you can figure out the logistics, then kick into action.

Today's tarot card, The Magician, allows you to take action, but with a solid plan built for success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you have a brilliant mind and often come up with ingenious ideas. It's good to have realistic life goals, but every once in a while, you want to dream big.

Today, a dream or vision for your future may feel like you're setting too high and unrealistic expectations for your life.

You very well may be! However, a dream that's very large for you to accomplish on your own may be what you need right now, starting with August 3.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress, reversed

Cancer, take care of yourself, and you'll feel like you have the energy and drive to care for others. Even a little bit of self-neglect can leave you feeling angry and depleted; you may try to say to yourself that you're doing well when you're not. It's essential to maintain a balanced life and nurture yourself.

You may think that you can focus on your needs until tomorrow, but don't. Today's advice comes from the Empress, reversed tarot, and it's warning you to avoid putting your life on hold on August 3.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Swords, reversed

Leo, you aren't a grudge holder, but on August 3, 2025, negative feelings may come up. The Ten of Swords, a reversed tarot card, is telling you that it's time to let it go.

Are you conflicted? Do you worry that if you forgive someone, they will hurt you again?

You may feel like you need to remain cold or angry to prevent a repeat of history. The promise of forgiveness today is to release yourself and let the universe take care of the rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands, reversed

Virgo, there's an inner peace and sense of serenity that's yours to claim on August 3. The Five of Wands, reversed tarot card, is about all things hopeful and promising. You aren't bombarded by negative energy.

When your attitude changes, Virgo, you feel light in your spirit and eager to enjoy nature and time with your family or a pet; as a result, everything else in the world starts to improve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Swords, reversed

Libra, on August 3, you are in an excellent position to experience significant freedom; freedom from the past and relief from any bonds you feel held you back that connected your life with others.

The Eight of Swords, reversed tarot card, is a positive sign for you if you are hoping to see if you can start dating again or whether or not a poor decision will continue to have a hold on you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool, reversed

Scorpio, there's a sense of concern that you are unsure about what path your life will take next. You may be listening to other people and not following your heart.

Being inauthentic is a warning often conveyed by the Fool, a reversed tarot card, which indicates that you are experiencing a loss of direction on August 3.

It's never too late to stop and find your way back to the right path. Be intentional about it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Tower, reversed

Sagittarius, you are at a point in your life where you're not concerned about the why or how. You simply want to rebuild your life in a way that leaves you feeling fortified and confidently strong.

The Tower, a reversed tarot card, is a sign of strength and resolve. You know that there were problems in the past, but you're no longer concerned about how to fix them. You have a plan; great job, Sag!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, there's a point in time when you feel like you are done with lamenting what happened in a past relationship. You're ready to overcome the hurt and pain and move on. That's the overarching message from the Three of Swords, a reversed tarot card.

Betrayal hurts you deeply, and you'll never be the same. There's a scar, but the pain, thankfully, no longer affects you in the same way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, life goes around in cycles, and you may wonder when you'll have a chance to get a return on an investment you made in the not-so-distant past.

On August 3, according to the Wheel of Fortune tarot card, karma is headed to you to return your energy for energy. There's a cause-and-effect relationship between action and outcome. For you, your choices produce results that you'll feel happy about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Swords

Pisces, today is the start of a new beginning. The Page of Swords tarot card reveals a fresh start unfolding for you on August 3, 2025.

Are you ready to do something you've never done before? Change is often intimidating, and you may be unsure of where to start.

Today, you can hit the restart button in any area of your life. You're not stuck, and nothing can hold you back if you decide you are ready to redefine yourself or go on a new path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.