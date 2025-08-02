4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 3, 2025

On August 3, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. There's a good feeling in the air during the Sagittarius Moon, and for many of us, the entire day will feel freer than usual. We feel blessed just to be alive and more hopeful than we've felt in days.

For four zodiac signs, August 3 is a day when creativity rules and action feels like fun. Some of us may have just gotten over a hardship, and now we feel like celebrating permanently. All things fall into place during this lunar transit, and we can't help but feel that all is right in the world.

1. Leo

You’re back in the game, Leo. The Sagittarius Moon sparks your confidence levels and has you believing that you can do just about anything. You have zero patience for self-doubt, and it shows.

Someone in your world may finally recognize your value, or you could get news that confirms you’re on the right path. Either way, this is the reward that comes from staying true to who you are. That's how things play out on August 3, for you, Leo.

As it goes with a Sagittarius Moon, a sense of freedom seems to pervade the air. It gives you exactly what you need to stay present and trust that all is finally working out in your favor.

2. Virgo

You’ve been running on empty for a while now, Virgo, but the Sagittarius Moon lifts your spirits in a way you weren’t expecting. Can you trust it? Of course you can!

On August 3, you're shown that trust is essential if you're to make it through this life in one piece. You don't have to stand in judgment of every single thing.

The way the blessing of freedom hits you, Virgo, is in your own ability to let go. You don't need to know the details of the outcome. You only need to walk into it, knowing that it's good, safe, and welcoming.

3. Sagittarius

It’s your Moon, Sagittarius, and the energy suits you perfectly. There’s a renewed sense of direction growing in you, and this energy is no stranger. You love this kind of thing!

You feel inspired and ready for more on August 3. If you have a creative project to work on, you may find that during this transit, it absorbs you wholly. And this is what you love most: to be utterly consumed by creativity.

You never really stop, and the universe is recognizing your continuous creative effort. The blessing now is that you start to feel the rewards rolling in, in the form of engagement and the thrill of accomplishment.

4. Aquarius

You’ve been waiting for somebody to get back to you, Aquarius, and under this Sagittarius Moon, they finally do. You didn't want to give that other person all the power, but you still needed them to come through for you, in their own way.

On August 3, you'll get a surprisingly optimistic take on the matter. This other person will not only come through for you, but they will show you just how important you are to them.

While you love doing everything on your own, having a friend join you is something truly special. That's what this day is about, Aquarius, and the blessings that shine down upon you have to do with friendship and companionship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.