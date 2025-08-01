The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 2

Today's one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign starts with the Ace of Pentacles, which means that August 2, 2025, is full of promise. We see financial improvements. Our careers get a boost. Stress can decrease while confidence increases.

In astrology, the Moon will be in sociable Libra, which bodes well for working with others. You're encouraged to spend time with your family and try to strike a balance between work and personal life. The Sun is in Leo, so be proud of the life you live, no matter where you are today. There's a lot of promise in our collective energy this Saturday. Let's find out what else the cards reveal for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope message for Saturday, August 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for Saturday, August 2, 2025, is the Six of Swords, reversed, which may indicate that you are acting slightly more stubborn than usual when it comes to change or being open to something that another person would like to try.

Your advice is to be curious first before resisting change or saying no without . You don't have to accept something that goes against your values, but it's an excellent opportunity to learn about what you may not understand right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, your tarot card for today is the Six of Pentacles, and you are asked to evaluate the power dynamics in your life.

How do you feel about the current state of give and take? Do you feel like you're giving much more than you give?

The tarot's advice for your zodiac sign today is to talk about what you need and want. Be specific and open to discuss to see where a middle ground or equality can be found.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, your daily tarot card for this Saturday is the Three of Pentacles, reversed. The area of concern is your feelings of security. Do you feel like you lack a sense of direction in your life?

Sometimes life takes you on a different journey. You may feel uncertain about whether you're doing the right thing. But as you start heading in this new direction, you'll see why things worked out the way that they did.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, today's message from the Seven of Pentacles, reversed tarot, is to take time to reevaluate what you're doing so you know your reasons why. It's always a good idea to see the purpose and meaning behind your actions.

Knowing yourself well will give you the assurance you need when times are tough and you feel ready to give up on yourself or the journey you're on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords

Leo, on Saturday, the Five of Swords is a type of omen warning you not to take losing an argument personally. People have different opinions, and at the end of the day, what matters is that you both learned from the process.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, let things happen as they are meant to be. Don't worry as much about your ego, as you do about the condition of your friendships and love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, your daily tarot card for this Saturday, August 2, is the King of Pentacles, reversed. This indicates a loss of financial control, which can happen if you're not careful with how you spend your money.

Today's a good day for counting your blessings and also paying attention to habits. Where do you spend your income? Where can you cut back? Make sure that you're living within your means.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, do you have a desire to try new things and to explore the world? You may be feeling a call to adventure on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The Knight of Wands tarot card denotes a potential door opening to an incredible life journey that takes you down a unique path that you've not been down before.

If you're offered the chance to try something new, consider where it may lead you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

Scorpio, hang in there. Your World tarot card is reversed, so you ought to anticipate some delay where you need to wait on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Delays can be highly inconvenient, especially when you were hoping to complete a project or arrive somewhere within a specific timeframe.

Yet, a good situation rarely runs smoothly. There may be bumps along the way that test your grit and endurance. Be patient.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, all it takes to get what you want in life is a singular, decisive action. On August 2, your daily tarot card encourages you to say what you want and commit to it.

Have you struggled with fear of missing out? In a busy world where there are so many options to choose from, it can be tempting to avoid making any one thing your primary focus.

However, the Seven of Cups, the reverse is asking you to pick one thing and carry it through to the end.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Swords

Capricorn, beginning this Saturday, you may feel confused about a decision you need to make.

The Two of Swords tarot card is often indicative of a problem or a crossroads that requires you to figure a situation out, and it involves a lot of wisdom.

You may feel like you don't have all the information you need to know if what you're doing is right for you at this time. So ask someone who has more expertise than you do in this area. Don't be afraid to find out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

Aquarius, your friendships are an essential part of your tarot reading on August 2, 2025. With the Three of Cups card, you're being signaled to invest your time and energy into your relationships for the sake of mutual benefit.

You have so many wonderful attributes and attract similar, like-minded individuals into your life. It's a good day to expand your social circle and go out to socialize.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor, reversed

Pisces, there's a warning from your tarot card of the day. The Emperor tarot in reverse can imply a feeling that you've lost control over a part of your life.

Maybe something isn't what you wanted: a breakup or the ending of a good vacation or visit. Now, you have to accept that good things do need to come to a close.

However, this also means that you have the opportunity to plan for the future and create even more memories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.