Love Horoscope For Friday, August 1, 2025 — An Intense & Emotional Day

In each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, August 1, 2025, we have a First Quarter Moon in Scorpio. The Moon will intensify your emotions, enabling you to embrace change and growth in your romantic life. During this time, you will be asked to commit to what you desire, as well as choose to move forward in your life in some way. This may not always be in an obvious way, but rather an internal shift that encourages you to believe in your dreams and your ability to manifest the love you’ve always dreamed of.

August begins with the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, offering you a chance to set intentions, choose your fate, and focus on what is ahead, rather than what is behind you. As this lunation peaks, you are being given the opportunity to harness the magic of new beginnings in your romantic life. This energy is intensified as Mercury cazimi in Leo occurs, marking a new cycle for the planet of communication. While Mercury will still be retrograde until August 10, today offers you a turning point. It’s not about going over past affairs any longer, but about setting new intentions and focusing on how to manifest the future that you dream of. Be sure that you’re mindful of any choices that arise today and recognize that while the universe can offer you a new beginning, you are the only one who can choose it.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 1, 2025:

Aries

Choose to enjoy your life, Aries. It doesn’t matter if you have it all figured out or if you already have the love of your life; you can still choose to revel in all that you have created. With the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you are being urged to embrace a change in perspective.

This will relate to how you enjoy your life as Mercury cazimi occurs in Leo. Try to do something for yourself today.

If you are in an existing relationship, planning time together will be crucial today; make sure to focus on being present in the moment.

Taurus

Go after what you want with your whole heart, Taurus. Today may bring about a decision that you hadn’t anticipated making so soon.

This would be about a relationship and would involve a change in life circumstances. While this could include moving in with a current partner, it heavily favors ending one relationship and beginning to build a life and home that you love.

If this has been something you’ve been struggling with for some time, try to trust that the timing is right to have a conversation finally. After all, your future is waiting.

Gemini

Stand up for yourself, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio inspires you to make a radical decision about how you want to live your life, while Mercury cazimi highlights the importance of communication.

Scorpio energy represents daily routines, changes and how you care for yourself. Whether you’re finally bringing up something that has been bothering you or restructuring your relationship dynamic, trust in your ability to stand up for yourself and claim the life and love that you deserve.

Cancer

You have to believe you deserve it, Cancer. The universe can only take you so far; the rest is on you.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio highlights your house of joy and marriage, while Mercury cazimi offers you a pivotal moment in your healing journey.

You have to believe that you deserve the love you dream of without thinking about whether someone could handle the stress or chaos of your life.

You are a natural lover, yet you’ve only ever been with people who take. It’s time for you to be loved in all the ways you’ve ever done for others.

Leo

It's okay to make it about you, Leo. Although you are often encouraged to set aside your ego and entertain your partner's perspective, today, it’s okay to make it about you.

An ego isn’t a necessary evil, but an essential part of who you are. While you need to develop it healthily, your ego helps you build confidence and embody what you deserve.

Today, you will be making a pivotal decision in your romantic relationship that will ultimately impact your living situation. This decision is one that you’ve weighed on, but it’s time to listen to your heart.

Virgo

Communicate your feelings, Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio will help bring about a new level of understanding.

Yet this clarity doesn’t necessarily arrive with boldness or fanfare but instead may reveal itself to you through your intuition. Try to give yourself space for solitude today.

Journal your feelings or make time for meditation. You need to let yourself acknowledge your truth so that you can then share it with the person in your life.

Let go of the distractions of busyness today and sit with yourself.

Libra

You get to decide what you will accept, Libra. A turning point has finally arrived, and you are realizing that you have power over what you will choose to accept in your life.

This will involve a romantic relationship or situation, especially with Chiron, Saturn and Neptune retrograde in your house of love. Remember that just because someone says they love you doesn’t mean it’s the love that you need.

You have the power to decide what you will accept, and realizing this is the first step in making all your dreams come true.

Scorpio

There’s no excuse, Scorpio. You are here at this moment because you are ready for it. Hiding from the truth hasn’t worked, nor has trying to talk yourself into a life that isn’t meant for you.

Try to embrace all that you’ve learned in the last few months so that you can realize there are no excuses for why you are unfulfilled in love. If you want something, or someone in particular, you must choose to go after it.

Use the energy today to choose yourself, your dreams, and let go of the excuses that are blocking your happiness.

Sagittarius

It’s time to trust your intuition, Sagittarius. You must start listening to that voice within instead of thinking about all the reasons why it’s incorrect.

There have been numerous challenges that have surrounded you recently, especially in your romantic life.

While you’ve been focused on events and conversations, you’ve been ignoring your most valuable asset: your intuition. Try to use the energy today to choose to listen to your inner self and let yourself start dreaming about what your life would look like if anything were possible, because it is.

Capricorn

Let go of the old, Capricorn. This doesn’t have to mean a break-up is in store, but there is someone in your life who has overstayed their welcome.

This person may be a friend or an acquaintance, but they’ve brought greater stress than it was worth, and they’ve distracted you from focusing on what’s most important.

Try to use the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio to choose to let go of this person, as it will help free up your energy for greater changes to come.

Aquarius

Quiet the noise, Aquarius. You can’t let the noise of the outside world distract you from what is genuinely of value to you. Yet, this also comes down to you recognizing what a distraction is. While your career has always been important to you, you also need to be sure you’re investing energy into your romantic life.

You don’t always need to reply to that email after hours or make yourself available. Just because it worked when you were single, doesn’t mean it’s going to work with a committed relationship. Be mindful of what you let interfere with the time you spend with your partner.

Pisces

Embrace the new, Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises in your house of lucky new beginnings, while Mercury cazimi occurs in your house of change.

You are being urged to change your life and your relationship for the better. While you may have gotten into a rut recently, it’s essential to focus on those moments in which your soul feels fully alive.

You don’t have to continue anything just because it’s what you’re used to. Use this as an opportunity to recalibrate your relationship and infuse it with some new and exciting energy. Whether it involves a day trip or an international relocation, you are being primed for a new adventure.

