Neptune Retrograde Changes Everything For 4 Zodiac Signs Starting On July 4, 2025

Starting on July 4, 2025, Neptune retrograde changes everything for four zodiac signs whose intuition gets a boost for the next several months. When we think of Neptune, we think of fantasy, imagination, and letting our minds travel wherever we want to go. During Neptune retrograde, we may experience a reckoning of sorts. In other words, it might be time for us to get real.

For Aries, Taurus, Libra, and Pisces, Neptune retrograde sets something in motion, and once we pick up on it, we will want to see where it leads us. This is an adventurous time for these four zodiac signs, as this retrograde actually acts as an impetus for creativity. We shall see, eh?

1. Aries

Part of the fantasy for you, Aries, is to tell yourself that you are something you are not. However, you must come to terms with what you've pushed aside. While it's nice to fantasize, Neptune's reversed energy forces you to confront yourself in the mirror, changing everything for you on July 4.

You may figure out at this point that lying to yourself is actually just dulling your shine. Not only are you capable of being the fantasy, but you are capable of surpassing the limit of that fantasy all by yourself!

Neptune retrograde presents you with your own personal Independence Day. It frees you from that feeling of having to be someone you're not. Authenticity is key, Aries.

2. Taurus

You love your fantasy and your ideals, Taurus. They make you happy, but you've always known that one day you'd have to face up to the facts and get real. That doesn't mean get dull. It simply means it's time to grow up.

During Neptune retrograde, that's exactly what happens, but don't worry, you're not going to become a dullard who can't have fun. In fact, just the opposite will occur because you're finally allowing it to.

July 4 is a day of celebration for you, personally, because you have made it to the next level of your personal growth and now, everything changes. You'll find that you have more energy during Neptune retrograde than you do when the planet is on its normal direct course.

3. Libra

Neptune retrograde delves into your work and wellness, Libra, and what you’re shown on July 4 could possibly shift how you operate on a daily basis. You finally get to repair the burnout you've been feeling.

Because this transit tends to bring out the realist side of you, you'll find that what's real isn't as bad as you imagined it to be. In fact, you may want to dabble in some of that reality, as it sure does present itself to you in a positive way on this day.

The day is all about honesty, with yourself and others. Neptune retrograde brings you the gift of knowing your boundaries, which also implies knowing where you (not just others) should not go.

4. Pisces

This is a big day for identity in your world, Pisces, as you'll choose to take a new route when it comes to how you approach creativity. You may have kept yourself in a box, so to speak, and Neptune retrograde knocks on the door of that box and says it's time to emerge.

This is your ruling planet, so when it shifts, you feel it very intensely. And this is a retrograde, so it's not just an ordinary direct movement; it's an event that is taking place in space. You better believe it's influencing you, and it's changing everything.

Your gift on this day is self-awareness, and it’s more than intellectual. July 4, your personal Independence Day, helps you set yourself free from all that you believed you needed at one point. The gates are open, and now you can rediscover yourself, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.