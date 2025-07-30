The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 31

What is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope and message for July 31, 2025? We dig deeply into today's one-card tarot reading with help from the Moon entering the zodiac sign that rules secrets. The Moon will leave relational Libra to enter intensively protective Scorpio.

Friday is the day when the subconscious mind invites us in, and we tap into parts of the soul that are unknown and hidden. A great example of the power of a Scorpio can be found in Sigmund Freud, the Father of psychoanalysis, who was a Scorpio rising, and is attuned to the perfect lunar energy for a message from the tarot. Since the 13th trump tarot of the Major Arcana is associated with rebirth themes, a transformative change is in store for each astrological sign on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for you on Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Cups

All your dreams for love and family are coming true, Aries. Today's tarot card, The Ten of Cups, is a favorable omen filled with optimism and hope.

The last day of the month may be the best day of all for you, as something changes and you get a glimpse of what your life can be — a world full of people who care and support each other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Swords

Taurus, today marks a significant turning point in your life that comes from one singular decision. The good news is that you are mentally clear and know exactly what you want.

On July 31, 2025, you're able to pinpoint what you need to do, how you need to do it and what tasks need to be done by others. You won't have any mixed emotions or questions; you'll just laser in and finish.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups

Gemini, sometimes you can miss an opportunity and not know how to recover it. Then, you'll wonder if you can ever get another one that's similar or better.

Today's agenda with the Four of Cups signifies sadness, but it's a time to be grateful that this situation has happened.

Sometimes, an event may be disappointing, but later you realize you dodged a problem that you didn't even know could have been part of your day. Whew.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups, reversed

A relationship can only do so much for your heart, Cancer, because you're not meant to be around only one person. You need enriching experiences that involve ideas and conversations.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, is about expanding your interests and seeking out new social groups to broaden your reach and have fun.

Starting on July 31, 2025, go out and explore. It's time to start having some fun.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Swords, reversed

Leo, it happens. You become accustomed to a problem, and suddenly it becomes an integral part of your personality. But, according to the Eight of Swords, reversed pulled during your tarot horoscope reading on July 31,you're looking for a change, even though right now you can't find one.

The message from the tarot is to know that you might be blind to what is available to you. You might be so used to what's going on that you can't see how simple it is to get out.

Today's task is to find a way to borrow insight from a friend to help you overcome the blind spot.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands, reversed

Virgo, people can get tired of arguing after a while. It can feel like a quarrel will go on forever, but with time, eventually you realize it doesn't.

You learn that forgiveness is a lot easier than you initially thought. Once the anger resolves on July 31, 2025, the Five of Wands, reversed, indicates that things will improve. Life is looking up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords, reversed

This is your turning point, Libra. The Ten of Swords, reversed, indicates a painful process coming to a close, and despite how hard it was, you start to feel like it's behind you.

This situation could be a current situation or a distant memory; either way, the past and the emotional entanglements that come with shame are behind you. Thursday, July 31, is a day when you start to feel glad!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you have to chip away at debt a little bit at a time, and before you know it, the weight will be off your shoulders.

The message from the Nine of Swords, reversed tarot card, is one that is both optimistic and encouraging.

It says that when you put a little bit of money towards the things you owe, it doesn't feel like much initially. Starting today, Thursday, July 31, can be the start of a snowball that adds up. Keep going.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Sagittarius, in reality, you love change more than most. It's intriguing, and you enjoy learning from the process itself. However, this Thursday, July 31, the Hanged Man, reversed, says you may be less open to changes.

You might appear to others as inflexible or immovable to suggestions. If this happens, ask why. You may have a good reason. Explain it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Wands, reversed

Ambition doesn't have to be a big, dramatic goal, Capricorn. You can aim for something smaller and more tangible. Doable.

The message from the Three of Wands, reversed, tarot card, is to pace yourself. If you try to do too much, you may limit your dreams. Start small. Work on what you need to do one step at a time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Cups

Aquarius, the Nine of Cups tarot card is a reminder that wishes can come true, even when you don't believe that they will. Today, be intentional with your thoughts. Dream openly and without fear.

Try not to let past disappointments hold you back from feeling optimistic. You need to think that perhaps one day what you want will manifest into reality.

You never know, and July 31, 2025, may be the day you see the universe move.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Swords

Pisces, there are some things that people don't always know about you, and that is your sweet demeanor includes a lot of wit, and sometimes sarcasm. Today's tarot card suggests that you will be using your personality in a raw and transparent manner.

So watch out, world! On July 31, 2025, you'll be surprising friends with how unique you are, even the individuals who think they really know you best. Surprise!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.