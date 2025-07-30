3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On July 31

Starting on July 31, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. When the Sun meets Mercury, as it does on this day, materialistic ideas come to us in abundance. This transit helps us get real, clear away the cobwebs, and get our lives together. If there's a goal in mind, we see it clearly.

On July 31, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius begin a period where prosperity feels as though it's finally within reach. If we need to negotiate, we can. If we need to trade, barter, or work out a deal, we know just how to get it done. This is a moment of truth for many of us, and because we seriously have our eyes on the prize, our focus is intense. We're not letting a good thing get away. We are aligned with the positive forces of nature, and we will help usher in the season of prosperity.

1. Leo

For you, Leo, this day is all about paying close attention to the details. If you're smart and on the ball, you will notice something that could potentially lead to a better financial place.

You've got one of those impossible dreams on your mind, and yet, you've never seen it that way. You know that if you dedicate yourself to making this dream come true, it will. It's a mind over matter issue for you, and you refuse to believe it's impossible.

During Sun conjunct Mercury, you may sense that as far as timing goes, yours is happening right now. July 31 shows you that if you jump on an opportunity NOW, you'll get exactly what you want.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, this is a time when your insights come into the spotlight. You’re able to analyze situations with precision and express your thoughts without hesitation. Not everyone has this talent.

This day, July 31, may bring conversations that clear up some longstanding issues between you and a professional resource. During this Mercury transit, you spot the right timing, and that timing is now.

You've always believed that you were destined for riches, and what you'll see taking place on this day definitely puts you on the road to great prosperity.

3. Aquarius

If you are feeling somewhat social, then July 31 is a great day to make connections that could lead to something great and long-lasting. You share ideas with others during the transit Sun conjunct Mercury, and what takes place is a true connection.

You may feel like the universe itself is encouraging you to go forward with your most insane plans, meaning don't hold back. You're a wild and unique thinker, Aquarius. Everyone knows it. It's time to see if you can make some money with that big brain of yours.

You have always known you were meant to be rich, and maybe even famous. Yet, one thing is for sure: what you build now echoes through the rest of your life as prosperity. Lean in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.