6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 31, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 31, 2025. Thursday is a Destruction Day, guided by the Metal Ox, during a Water Sheep month in the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Destruction Days aren’t negative, they’re powerful. They break cycles that needed to end, whether you admit it or not. The Ox brings persistence, the Metal element brings clarity, and together they say that today is about removing what no longer fits, so the right thing can finally take its place.

Let’s look at the six Chinese zodiac signs most aligned with transformation, clarity, and real-life luck today.

1. Ox

Your animal sign rules today’s pillar, which means you’re center stage in this energetic shift. But this isn’t about pushing harder, it’s about knowing exactly what to cut loose. A decision you make today, even if it feels small, has long-lasting impact.

The luck shows up as relief. You can expect a cancellation that turns out to be a blessing or a no that frees up room for a much better yes. You may quietly sidestep a financial or emotional drain before it touches you. You don’t need to prove anything anymore, you just need to protect your energy, and abundance flows from there.

2. Dragon

What breaks today is an outdated belief. You’re not too late. You’re not behind. Something happens, a message, a synchronicity, an honest moment, that reminds you you’re right on time for what’s meant for you.

Thursday's good fortune comes from letting go of comparison. Once you stop measuring yourself against someone else’s timeline, your own path lights up. That could mean receiving a sudden opportunity, realizing you’ve outgrown something that once felt essential, or finally closing the door on a toxic relationship pattern that’s been draining your momentum.

3. Snake

You’re one of the most attuned to this Destruction Day energy, because your sign understands the value of a clean break. Today offers you a moment of sharp clarity. You might see something for what it truly is. Once you do, you can’t unsee it.

But that’s not bad news. It’s the kind of realization that leads to freedom. You’re no longer trapped in the mental loops of what if. You can walk away, decline, or stop trying. And almost immediately, something new opens. Expect more time, more peace, or even a material win that seemed delayed until now.

4. Pig

Thursday’s luck comes from someone else showing their true colors. You’ve been giving someone the benefit of the doubt, maybe too much. But instead of spiraling, today you see it clearly, and move accordingly.

There’s abundance in this clarity. Once you know who’s really on your team, things begin to improve. You may attract support from an unexpected source. Or someone who once overlooked you now circles back with better terms. Either way, your boundaries create room for the right people to step forward.

5. Horse

Something you thought was a setback turns out to be divine timing. The Chinese astrology on July 31 reveals that you weren’t being delayed, you were being redirected. That might show up as a better deal, an open time slot, or a new path that actually feels easier.

This Destruction Day clears clutter from your plans, your calendar, or your inner world. Suddenly, things feel possible again. You may feel lighter, like you’ve finally dropped a burden you were never meant to carry. Don’t be surprised if someone else picks up where you left off and you realize you don’t even want it anymore.

6. Goat

Your animal sign’s monthly influence helps you stay grounded even as things shift today. This is the day you finally break a habit that’s been draining your energy, whether that’s overspending, overthinking, or always putting others first.

As soon as you remove the old pattern, the reward appears. It might be a message you were waiting on, a solution that saves you money, or a new plan that simplifies everything. The Destruction Day clears space, but it also delivers results when you make space for them.

