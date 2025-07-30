4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On July 31, 2026

Four zodiac signs experience significant abundance and luck on July 31, 2025. On the last day of July, a beautiful change takes place in our astrology, as the planet that rules money, abundance, love, and beauty enters the sweet sign of Cancer. Venus in Cancer heightens our desire to enjoy comfort and the safety of home. We want to nurture and to be nurtured. Nurturing energy is perfect for creating luck. It helps you focus your attention on something you want to see grow.

Abundance is personal and it often involves setting a goal. We need to feel hope when it comes to generating luck that creates cozy abundance on July 31. What is more personal than luck that relates to value? A value that could define how you live your personal life or dote on the people that you love? This is a wonderful day for mutable zodiac signs whose sensitive personalities easily feel a shift in the energy allowing them to see abundance and luck start to manifest this Thursday.

1. Gemini

Gemini, starting on July 31, 2025, you experience significant abundance and luck in the area of your finances. Venus rules money, and when this planet enters your house of financial gains, it creates a series of reactions in your life and microhabits that help you get what you want from life for yourself.

Jupiter is also in Cancer, where it will remain for the next year, so you have plenty of time to apply what you do now to your future. Now that Venus is moving into Cancer, everything in your life that relates to money, property, and personal gains will begin to manifest.

Now is the time to invest your energy in thinking, learning, acquiring new skills (especially around money). Think podcasts, books, educational courses, or talking to your mentors. Make it a point to understand how wealth works, as it can be beneficial to you. For fun, throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder to ward off any bad luck, and then toss a pinch of salt outside your front door to attract new luck into your life.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign attracts significant abundance and luck in the area of resources that you obtain from other people, including intimate partnerships. So, what this means in simple terms is that you may benefit from someone else's hard work and effort. Perhaps a loved one gives you some cash or you get a bonus from your job.

You might see an opportunity that helps another person and gives them a tip, and that tip turns into a wonderfully fortunate event. You receive a monetary thank you. Today, put a bay leaf in your wallet. Think about how much you'd like to have. Your goal is to consider how you can help others achieve that value and watch karma take its course.

What can you do to create value for others? The law of give and take is a key component of what makes attraction work. Invest in someone and watch how the universe, in turn, invests in you.

3. Virgo

Virgo, your partnerships, specifically your business network and the people you know socially, are key to attracting significant abundance and luck in your life. Starting on July 31, 2025, expand your social reach and get involved in relevant groups. Check out various social opportunities online or in person. See what's happening in your community for power networking or fun.

Venus in Cancer helps you to meet people who want to help you because they care. You can also show your more tender side through your partnerships. Is there a referral you need from someone or something you hope to gain in your career?

Are you looking for an opportunity to grow in your personal life and need more friends to help you achieve that goal? Be intentional, Sagittarius. Create a vision board, and then design a cool business card to hand out to the people you meet. Reach out to your friends and family for potential introductions. Be the one who initiates.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you attract significant abundance and luck in your life on July 31, 2025, in the area of romance. When Venus enters Cancer today, you sense a change in your life centered around all the things you love about life: romance, beauty, fun, and joy.

Today, you can manifest love in a new relationship or, if you're committed, rekindle a spark that needs strengthening. Write down on a sheet of paper what you hope to accomplish this week, romantically in love, and keep it tucked under your pillow to attract it.

This day also marks a time when you attract pleasure and get to experience the joy of creativity. Make time to do art. Plan something fun and mindless with friends. Allow yourself to break free from traditional expectations. See where the road leads you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.